Chicago fishing: “Summer time is catfish time,” & walleye, drum, bass, bluegill, salmon, lakers

The variety of late summer fishing—channel catfish, flatheads, walleye, freshwater drum, largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, lake trout, salmon—lead this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report,

Brian Marcinkiewicz messaged the photo at the toplast week and this:

Krystal Lee, also known as Miss Krys Wilderness, a Chicagoland Ecologist and Women’s Outdoor educator Krystal had a great day chasing personal best walleyes on the Chain of Lakes. While Krystal often targets bass, her goal was to get her PB walleye. Her first of the day was a 17.5 setting the original PB mark, next up was a 21.5 shortly after she smashed her record with this 26.5 tank of a walleye. All walleyes were caught casting blade baits in 4 foot of water over clam beds and all fish were released for other lucky anglers to catch again.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes ($20 for two months) for the anglers’ parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor (cash only) and the Northerly Island Visitor Center (credit card only, during the summer, 7-10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays).

My column from Nov. 30, 2022, on parking the length of the Chicago lakefront is posted at https://chicago.suntimes.com/2022/11/30/23485385/chicago-lakefront-parking-fishing

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season runs through Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken only by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limit is eight, possession limit is 16.

AREA LAKES

Faithful reader Tony Lewandowski reported a fish kill at Turtlehead Lake. I’ll update when information becomes available from the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Dennis Kunka and his friend Len with good largemouth bass from Plainfield area. Provided

Dennis Kunka emailed from the photo above and this last week from Plainfield:

Len and I are were having a great early evening on the water, 8-10 18ers between us. Len caught one, I joking said, let’s do a selfie with his fish as we were having so much fun. Nah, let’s fish. Well later we cast to a dock. Both worms landed a foot apart. Then Len says got one, get the net. Then I say, sorry I am busy! This was worthy of a selfie! Or as that old song says oh what a night!. MAKE it a GREAT day! Dennis

Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, texted:

. . . Bass on top water early morning and late is a good bet. Bluegills bite all day if you’re taking kids. Park district ponds and conservation areas would be a choice. Wax worms or red worms will work.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a largemouth bass. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photos above and below, and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. Area lakes-The early morning frog bite slowed this past week. Baitfish were stacked up along the weedlines adjacent to deeper water. Throwing a DT 6 crankbait with Vector Hooks #4 tornado trebles was a better option. That presentation took good numbers of quality bass as that bite lasted until mid morning hours. Here is the nature pic of the week. Super moon rising [below]. TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Super moon rising. Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Pete Lamar emailed:

Local forest preserve ponds/lakes: I've been messing around tying up some bigger poppers for largemouths. Before I filled a box with them, I wanted to see if the prototypes would work; I was concerned about hook gape and if there was enough room between the popper body and the hook point to hold a fish. Last night was not a good test; fish were not all that active. Even at dusk there just wasn't much going on, almost no feeding. But as it got almost completely dark, fish got a little more active and I caught a few, all largemouths. It wasn't fast action, but low light, dawn and dusk, would seem to be the times to go.

Rob Abouchar with a bluegill from Island Lake. Provided photo

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale it has been a great summer in island lake and in Merrill Wisconsin fishing for different species. Island lake has avoided the nasty algae bloom that occurred last year causing a big bass die off. And on the Wisconsin river the lack of rain had the water level and current flow at normal levels. Over the weekend in Merrill on Alexander flowage there were more boats fishing than i have ever seen with the annual memorial tournament out of rock island and a muskie tournament also going. That didn't stop big smallmouth bass from feeding. I got some nice bass on wacky rigged senkos and bitsy bug iin grass rocks and wood. I got a pike on the senko so im getting close to the muskie. As usual on the rive I had some big hits and lost fis without seeing them for my sake ill assume they were bass. The nights were cool goldenrod was blooming and some leaves were changing color so the change is starting in the north woods. On island lake bass are going on plastic worms and craws texas rigged or unweighted. Flipping docks and seawalls. The bluegill bite stayed hot on crawlers and trout worms. Some good old bullhead cats hitting close to dock. On the music front its a show this week Friday with midnite mile at tipsy o'Brien s in Mundelein. After that its Merrill August 26th with conscious rockers and Sept 9 with midnite mile bot at Rock island on the Wisconsin river Alexander flowage!

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said catfish are excellent crawlers, medium roaches and stink bait; bluegills are good, fish main lake points in 4-8 with waxies or red worms on ice jigs with a slip bobber; white bass good, start in 8-12 off main lake points, spikes small fatheads,ice jigs and slip bobbers; crappie picking up evenings; walleye are fair, leeches on a floating jighaead on a Lindy rig or a split shot, Marie best.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Stratton Lock and Dam is open 8 a.m. to midnight through Sept. 30

CHICAGO RIVER

Dan Bernstein, midday host on The Score, messaged on Twitte Sundayr:

Reporting in from an afternoon flipping a small jig up and down the north branch, from Irving Park to Montrose and back: lots of bluegill, a small largemouth, a green sunfish and a shiner of some kind. Blue heron and a green heron.

I value the bird sightings, too.

Jeffrey Williams with a crappie from the Chicago River. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this:

Chicago River Update Water temp in the high 70s turning off sum fish, but lately i been having success with crappies and smallmouths, key in structure and areas with alot of shade(cooler water), my go to has been jigs with plastics, i had success with gulp minnows

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said for good bluegill action, set up in 16-18 feet, then cast in to the weed lines.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Delavan Lake 8/7/23 through 8/14/23 Fishing continues to be excellent. With the tremendous fishing the boat traffic and fishing pressure have been outrageous. Most weekend days on the lake there are between 75-100 boats. Most people, however, are catching fish. Bluegill fishing has been outstanding. Most of the success is off the weedline in 20-21 ft of water. The best bait is leaf worms fished straight beneath the boat. With all the fishing pressure, you need to do some sorting to catch a limit of the bigger fish. The best spot is off the gray condos or by the island on the west end. Largemouth bass are available on the deep weedline in 16-18 ft of water. The best success has come while drop shotting or fishing a split shot rig with a nightcrawler. Good locations are by the Village Supper Club or over by Willow Point. The key to the location are rocks within the weeds. A good fish locator is a necessity to find the best spots. Northern Pike fishing has been average. There is some success but just not great numbers. An average days catch is between 5-6 fish. I’ve been lindy rigging medium suckers in 22-25 ft of water. Good locations include the gray condos and by Browns Channel. Walleye have been slow. Most of the success comes off of leeches or nightcrawlers fished on a lindy rig. The best depth is 22-24 ft of water. My biggest fish of the year was caught last week on a lindy rigged sucker while fishing for northern. The fish was about 26 inches, it was released back into the lake. Good locations are Browns Channel or by the Yacht Club. Good Luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 6262-728-8063

DOWNSTATE

Gene Jarka with a largemouth bass from Hennepin-Hooper lakes. Provided

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Gene Jarka emailed the photo above and this:

Hello Dale, I hit the Hennepin Hopper Trifecta this past Sunday, boating a Largemouth, a Northern and a Musky all in the same outing. The lake is definitely going through a seasonal change, the weeds are dropping a bit and the fish are changing their behavior. I’m not certain if the change in the fish is due to pressure ,seasonal conditions or both. The bass bite on frogs has definitely slowed, and the largemouth that we are boating are smaller than they have been in previous weeks. This is in spite of the fact that we are seeing larger bass swim in and out of the hydrilla in the shallows. As to the Musky bite, that is a different story altogether. It is not unusual to see Musky swimming in front of your boat while navigating the main channels, and while the average size seems to be in the 29/30 range, larger fish are patrolling the shallow water . They are hitting just about anything. I caught one on a Senko and another on a 3/4 ounce Johnson Silver Minnow , while other anglers are throwing traditional in-line spinners. . . . Regards, Gene Jarka Princeton, Illinois

I agree with Jarka’s assessment of the frog bite. I’ve been playing at Hennepin-Hopper the last month or so and the way the lakes look, you would think the frog bite should be easy pickings, but it’s tough.

Site is open through Sept. 4, sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset. Check regulations at http://www.wetlands-initiative.org/dixon-paddling-fishing.

A great, great nephew of Jim Dooley with a muskie from Lake Summerset. Provided

LAKE SUMMERSET: Jim Dooley emailed the photo above and this Sunday:

One of my great, great nephews saved his money and bought a jon boat. His great grandmother, my sister, sent this yesterday. He caught this beauty from his jon boat at Lake Summerset where my sister lives. Then he went back out and caught a 39 northern. Considering that no one from his immediate family fishes, he might well qualify for a fish of the week. Self taught, and very dedicated! I have got to get up and fish with him before I can’t go anymore. JIm

LAKE GEORGE (Rock Island): Gene Jarka emailed the photo above and this:

Hello Dale, . . . On Saturday, I made a trip to Lake George near the Quad Cites and while I did not boat many bass, the ones I did land were quality. Texas rigged plastics near structure seem to be the ticket at Lake George. While I was not targeting Crappie, I did talk to anglers that were getting fish in the 8-9 range near brush piles. Regards, Gene Jarka Princeton, Illinois

POWERTON: Summer hours—6 a.m.-8 p.m.—run through Sept. 30.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Fishing is sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Jeffrey Williams with his first flathead catfish, caught from the Fox River. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photos above and below:

We finally did it We finally caught our 1st flatheads on the Fox

Jesse Gonzalez with his first flathead catfish, caught from the Fox River. Provided by Jeffrey Williams

He added:

They were caught on live bullheads

The bullheads were caught from the Fox.

Vince Oppedisano with a big smallmouth bass from the Fox River. Provided

Vince Oppedisano emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Fished the Fox several days over the past week in Elgin, South Elgin & St. Charles. It’s summertime and fishing on the river has been kind of tough most days lately. Several days the fish seemed pretty turned off and it was a challenge just to find fish, but there was one really productive evening outing last week and a pretty good day on Sunday. Covered a ton of shoreline that day and found about 15-20 fish total, with a couple nice smallmouth around 17-19 inches caught on shallow crankbaits. Plastic presentations with no vibration were not that productive. I’m guessing most fish weren’t seeing the baits due to the water still being pretty stained from the precipitation over the past couple of weeks. Also tried topwater baits with no luck. Best fish is pictured, a 20.5 inch smallmouth from Elgin.

Channel catfish from the Fox River. iProvided by Ken Gortowski

Ken Gortowski emailed the photo above and this:

Dale, On July 28th we got a fair amount of rain in the Fox Valley and within 12 hours the river went from 502 CFS to 3,280. A few days later when Friday rolled around it had dropped to 673 CFS. It was a beautiful end of the day and I sat out in the yard with the wife commenting on how nice it was out and a nice evening for fishing. Quit talking about it and just go already, you know you’re going to. Okay. Went to Orchard Road bridge again to see how the influx of rain changed things. It did a good job of changing things. The river was only a few inches higher than a week ago, but it was muddy and the sharp rise in water must have ripped all the weeds off the bottom of the river, they were floating around everywhere. The fish apparently didn’t like any of this. Casting was a chore with all the weeds and I had a good dozen tentative hits, they were hitting very soft. I blamed the lack of clarity and the weeds being in the way. I did wind up landing 3 smallies and 1 small channel cat. And it was a beautiful end of the day. Decided to include a picture of the catfish. Can’t recall ever sending you a catfish picture before. First time for everything. Ken G

That leads to Dave Kranz of Dave’s Bait, Tackle and Taxidermy in Crystal Lake and with his You-Tube channel, Dave Kranz Living the wild outdoors, who texted:

Summer time is catfish time below dams on the fox river is always good.

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale,A couple of brief outings on which to report. I fished the Fox over the weekend, or to be more accurate, practiced Spey casting. Ordinarily, I stay away from dams. Their only redeeming quality is that they concentrate anglers and that leaves the rest of the river to me. But the current and depth in downtown Aurora are usually about perfect to work on the two-handed casting. On the way out, I made a few casts into some fast water just downstream of the dam. Warm water, low water level and less clarity than there had been recently and the smallmouths were holding in the fast, well-oxygenated water.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

Arden Katz said smallmouth, largemouth and walleye were decent Saturday night in 18-22 feet on the north side with PowerBait Flat Worms.

Capt. Dave Duwe emailed:

Lake Geneva 8/7/23 through 8/14/23 Smallmouth bass are actively feeding in 21-28 ft of water off the main lake points. Look for hard bottom and scattered weeds. They are aggressively hitting nightcrawlers and small yellow perch caught in Lake Geneva. Some of the fish I caught were in excess of 20 inches. For fishing the yellow perch, I use a Abu Garcia 6500 with a clicker reel and a lindy rig with a ¾ oz walking sinker and a 1/0 hook. I want to position the bait approximately 2 ft off bottom for the best success. Look for the fish by Gage Marine and by Yerkes Observatory. Largemouth bass fishing has been very good at Trinkes and in Williams Bay. The best location has been 18-24 ft of water. The best approach has been drop shotting small Yum Houdini worms in green pumpkin color or lindy rigging nightcrawlers. The early a.m. bite is the best so get out early for the most success. Some top water success is coming in the areas of the lake with the emergent weeds. The weeds are few and far between, there’s a nice patch by the old Military Academy and by Linn Pier. Once you find them, the bass are underneath and are accessible in shallow water. Bluegills and Pumpkin seeds are ferociously biting right now. The best is 20-21 ft of water. They are aggressively hitting leaf worms fished on a split shot rig. Look for the fish by Elgin Club and the old Military Academy. Some of the bigger fish are coming in excess of 21 ft of water. Lake Trout fishing remains excellent. You want to position your bait 70-76 ft down in the main lake basin; anywhere between 108-110 ft of water. Nickel and blue and nickel and green are out producing everything else. Good luck and I hope to see you on the water. For guide parties, please call Dave Duwe at 262-728-8063

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Guide Mike Norris emailed:

Fishing Report – August 6, 2023 Mike Norris Big Green: Fishing for bass on Big Green has slowed due to the warm weather. I have used this as an opportunity to drive up to Rainy Lake and chase smallmouth bass with Northbrook’s Jamie Trapp. . . . I will be back to grinding them out on Big Green next week.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR weekly report.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Bob Johnson with a hybrid striped bass from Heidecke Lake on a surface bait. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this;

Hi Dale - Heidecke lake Monday evening for a few hours catching a solid Hybrid on a Zara spook, outstanding surface lure. Water temps down to 77 and rains added clarity to water. I had 2 very good fish come unplugged; a large smallmouth that jumped and threw Ned rig then had a Muskie slice my line taking a crainkbait. Hybrid was a cool surface bite and fight. Catch and release

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

River is up and stained, especially downstream of the confluence with the Iroquois River.

LAKE ERIE

Click here for the Ohio DNR Report.

LAKEFRONT

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

With the north/east winds the past couple of days, the Sheephead went absolutely crazy on the Horseshoe. One guy I heard had over 50 yesterday! Hitting soft shells. Smallmouth have been doing good in and around the harbors. Artificial baits as well as live baits such as worms, especially the Nitro worms and leeches. I heard of 1 perch in the Harbor. It must have been lost, lol. Quite a few Rock Bass in the Harbor. Also one of the guys sheephead fishing on Monday caught what he said was a Coho? On Saturday, I weighed a huge, almost record Lake Trout from one of the charter boats it was just over 38lbs. Beautiful fish! No more reports of any kings [from shore] but a few guys are trying.Have a great week.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said that out of Chicago on Tuesday it was OK fishing, best for lakers scatered in 120-160 on spoons or flasheres and flies; out of North Point good fishing on Tueesday on the hill, lots of kings in low light early, then 150-200 for a mix of coho, lakers, kings and stteelhead.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Waukegan 8/7/23 Hi Dale Fishing was great out of Waukegan, if folks could get out. We had several cancelled trips last week due to winds and weather. Those we could run were limit catches with mixed bags of lakers, kings, coho and steelhead. 65 to 110 feet was best for us. A few boats couldn’t make that depth work and did better in 110 to 140. The highlights of the week were huge steelhead that have come in. Usually we get that in early July, but this year it is early August. After a year where the lake was showing usually early movement, this pattern was late. I’m hoping the kings are a little late too because we are not getting the staging kings in any numbers, just one here and there. For the second week in a row, it was mostly a flasher/fly bite with chrome blank Musselhead CornFed and NBK flashers and Jimmy Fly Aqua and Bullfrog flies on wire divers 150 to 190 out and downriggers 66 to the bottom. A few spoons worked on 300 and 400 coppers and downriggers with Warrior UV Blue Dolphin, Green Dolphin, Two Face, and Three Face working. As I write this the wind is howling out of the North while I’m sipping coffee on my porch after canceling the 6th trip in a row. I suspect this week I will be fishing over 100 feet (probably 120 to 160) with the North and Northeast winds packing in warmer water. Hopefully the steelhead stick around and we start getting more staging kings in. Capt. Scott Wolfe312-933-0552

LaSALLE LAKE

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

Click here for the update from D&S Bait, Tackle & Fly Shop .

MAZONIA

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Stable Northwoods summer weather has helped lock in some good fishing patterns of late. Surface lake temps have pushed into the upper 70’s with highs of 78 degrees being recorded. Activity has been up as the week progressed with both Bass species, Gills, Perch and Musky activity topping the charts. Bluegill: Very Good – Depending on size and lake type, Gills providing great action in either 8-12’ cabbage or outside coontail edges of 14-18’ suspended 6-8’ down. Small leeches, Mini-Mites, 1 twisters all under small floats to set depth have been very effective. Lots of action with size! Poppers in the evening along inside weed lines producing on these warm nights. Largemouth Bass: Very Good – Early AM for twitchbait action (Husky Jerks, X-Raps) on inside weed edges. Throughout mid-morning until early evening, Largemouth feeding heavily on crayfish (according to the puke in my boat). Working Wacky Worms, jig/creature, Sweet Beavers on Carolina rigs HOT! Evenings cast plastic frogs, spiders, jitterbugs and Whopper Ploppers over shallow weeds, lily pads or docks. Smallmouth Bass: Very Good – Smallie action heating up with the water temps. Humps and bars with rock/gravel tops in 16-26’ producing nice big Smallies on drop-shot rigs and Ned rigs. Lots of 17-19 with plenty of 20-22 to make for some very memorable fights. Yellow Perch: Good-Very Good – Nice Perch working cabbage flats taking 1/2 crawlers on weedless 1/16 oz jigs (orange, brown, red, green) as Perch feeding heavily on crayfish in same areas as Largemouth. Some anglers working Lindy style rigs baited with beavertails (small crawlers) and medium fatheads. Musky: Good – Top-water action on Dr. Evils, Fat Bastards, Whopper Ploppers good early and late in the day. Bucktails have been best overall covering weed beds and outside edges. Some off-shore action reported by anglers using rubber baits and big blade baits over open water. Walleye: Fair-Good – Some decent reports from anglers working 12-16’ weed edges with crawlers. Action inconsistent, but nice eater fish of 15-19 working weed perimeters. Flowage Eyes relating to wood. Slip-floats with crawlers or leeches. Trollers on large lakes reporting fish suspended 22-28’ down on cranks though mostly slot fish (20-24), few eaters. Crappie: Fair-Good – Best around deep weeds using Kalins Crappie Scrubs, Beetle spins or 2 twister tails to locate fish suspended 1-2’ below weed tops in 10-16’ of water. Work slip-float spread with Crappie minnows once active fish found. Northern Pike: Fair-Poor – Action off for most anglers. Live bait (chubs/suckers) drug through heavy weeds on weedless jigs best. Some spinnerbait action reported, but bite off. Looks like surface temps will start to slowly come down as air temp highs go from low 80’s to upper 60/low 70’s over the next week. Should see a continuation of the strong bites for Bass, Perch and Musky. Nothing in forecast looks worrisome. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Fishing in 90 to 130ft of water out of portage and east towards Michigan city for trollers has been fair. Mix bag of salmon and trout using flashers and flys and spoons. Crappie at night fishing in boats and using crappie lights has been going good on pine lake in Laporte. 20 to 25ft of water using minnows. Channel cats and a few flatheads being caught fishing burns ditch. Stinkbait, shad and live minnows doing the work. Little bit of perch action around Michigan city in 30 to 40ft when wind allows the boats out. It is slow but some fish have been caught.

RAINY LAKE, MINNESOTA

Mike Norris with a walleye caught from Rainy Lake in Minnesota vertical jigging with a jig and twister tail. Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – August 6, 2023 Mike Norris Big Green: Fishing for bass on Big Green has slowed due to the warm weather. I have used this as an opportunity to drive up to Rainy Lake and chase smallmouth bass with Northbrook’s Jamie Trapp. Trapp has a second home located on the Minnesota side of the lake with easy access to the lake’s north arm, which extends into Canada. August may be known as the dog days of summer back home, but not so on Rainy Lake, where Trapp and I are averaging fifty smallmouth bass daily, with the bigger fish bass hitting the four-pound mark. Prop lures worked in two to four feet of water are accounting for 80% of our catch, with soft plastics accounting for the rest of our catches. I will be back to grinding them out on Big Green next week.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

Click here for the Wisconsin DNR’s report, usually on Tuesday or Wednesday.

SHABBONA LAKE

John Honiotes’ grandson, named for him, with a really big bluegill from Shabbona Lake. Provided by Boondocks

John Honiotes at Boondocks reported a young man caught “an awesome” catfsh; walleye going good on the points, leeches best; bluegill doing good from shore; crappie are fair.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Boondocks’ bait shop is open daily, 6 a.m.-7 p.m.; restaurant hours are 11-8.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

Click here for the southern Lake Michigan reports from the Wisconsin DNR.

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said perch in 42 feet around the North Buoy and near the Chalets; reports of a few Chinoook by Berrien Springs dam.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WISCONSIN RIVER

Rob Abouchar with a smallmouth bass from Wisconsin River. Provided

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale it has been a great summer in island lake and in Merrill Wisconsin fishing for different species. . . . And on the Wisconsin river the lack of rain had the water level and current flow at normal levels. Over the weekend in Merrill on Alexander flowage there were more boats fishing than i have ever seen with the annual memorial tournament out of rock island and a muskie tournament also going. That didn't stop big smallmouth bass from feeding. I got some nice bass on wacky rigged senkos and bitsy bug iin grass rocks and wood. I got a pike on the senko so im getting close to the muskie. As usual on the rive I had some big hits and lost fis without seeing them for my sake ill assume they were bass. The nights were cool goldenrod was blooming and some leaves were changing color so the change is starting in the north woods. . . . On the music front its a show this week Friday with midnite mile at tipsy o'Brien s in Mundelein. After that its Merrill August 26th with conscious rockers and Sept 9 with midnite mile bot at Rock island on the Wisconsin river Alexander flowage!

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

