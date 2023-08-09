Previewing five of the best games of the upcoming high school football season

Prep football fans don’t have to wait long to see one of the best matchups of the season.

With some games being shifted to Thursdays to help alleviate the Illinois High School Association’s officiating shortage, one of the marquee matchups comes on opening night when returning Class 8A runner-up Lincoln-Way East travels to Gately Stadium to face Public League power Kenwood. Here’s a look at five of the top games on tap for 2023:

Lincoln-Way East vs. Kenwood, 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at Gately

It’s a mark of the rising level of respect for the city’s elite programs that Lincoln-Way East is willing to come to the South Side to play. The Griffins are loaded with experienced players, including Iowa-bound lineman Josh Janowski.

“I think it actually tells you the direction that our program was going in that we [are] a worthy opponent for them to even get out of their bed to travel to Chicago to come play us,” Kenwood coach Sinque Turner said.

The Broncos are loaded with Division I prospects, including Miami-bound edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot, Michigan-bound receiver I’Marion Stewart and athletes Mako Grant and Ethan Middleton. But their Class 6A quarterfinal berth last season was the high point in program history, and Turner and his players head into 2023 wanting more.

“I’m trying to forecast what we look like for the playoffs,” Turner said. “So I wanted to make sure we chose a couple of opponents like Lincoln-Way East and St. Rita in the nonconference games.”

Mount Carmel vs. East St. Louis, 7 p.m. Aug. 26 at Hancock Stadium (Normal)

Everything about this matchup is state-championship caliber, from the teams to the venue.

After rotating between Champaign and DeKalb in recent years, the IHSA title games will return to their original home at Illinois State this November.

This will offer an opportunity for two teams that won state titles last season in Champaign to acclimate themselves to a venue they hope to return to at the end of this season.

Reigning 7A champ Mount Carmel graduated a bunch of talented seniors. But running back Darrion Dupree, a Wisconsin commit, and Ohio-bound linebacker Parker Startz are a pair of proven veterans.

Defending 6A winner East St. Louis returns several Impact players. Among them are two Purdue recruits — safety Leontre Bradford and receiver Jesse Watson — and athlete Charles Bass.

Palatine at Maine South, 7 p.m. Sept. 8

The Central Suburban and Mid-Suburban leagues entered into a scheduling alliance a few years ago and it’s led to some entertaining matchups like this one.

Palatine has one of the state’s premier running backs in Dominik Ball, a speedy Tulane commit, and defensive lineman Jaylen Williams.

Maine South has a big line anchored by junior Zak Stoilov along with some talented skill players such as quarterback Jack Defilippis, who threw for 1,410 yards and 16 touchdowns last season, and back Michael Dellumo, who had 960 total yards and 10 TDs.

Batavia at Geneva, 7 p.m. Sept. 29

This is one of the area’s oldest — dating back to 1913 — and most intense rivalries. Batavia has owned it lately, winning the last 12 meetings, though Geneva still leads the all-time series 51-48 with five ties.

But the overall talent level is as high as it’s been for a while. Batavia is coming off a Class 7A runner-up finish and coach Dennis Piron says this is one of his best teams. Among the difference makers: North Dakota State-bound quarterback Ryan Boe, versatile Charlie Whelpley, defensive end Jordan Buckley (Ball State) and linebacker Ben Fiegel (Southern Illinois).

Geneva has some productive skill players back in quarterback Nate Stempkowski (1,844 total yards, 23 TDs), receiver Talyn Taylor (55 catches, 805 yards, eight TDs) and back Troy Velez (745 yards, eight TDs).

Morgan Park vs. Simeon, 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Gately

The Battle of Vincennes on the last day of the regular season could have major playoff and Public League Red implications.

Both teams feature some big-time college prospects. Morgan Park has Illinois-bound athlete Tysean Griffin, safety Jovan Clark and receiver Chris Durr, while Simeon counters with four-star junior edge rusher Chris Burgess and defensive lineman Mikeshun Beeler.

