Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino picks Northwestern

What stood out to Ciaravino was the instant connection he had to Northwestern while on his visit this past weekend.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino (33) hits a jumper from in the lane against Hyde Park.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Angelo Ciaravino, the biggest breakout player in Illinois high school basketball over the past couple of months, has capped off his summer with a commitment to Northwestern.

Winning program. Outstanding academics. Big Ten basketball. Close to home. All of it was too much to pass up for the Mount Carmel star. 

But what also stood out to Ciaravino, maybe more than all of the above, was the instant connection he had to Northwestern while on his visit this past weekend. 

“The biggest thing was that it just felt like home to me,” Ciaravino said. “As soon as I hit campus it felt like home. When I was around the coaches and everyone in the program, from the athletic director to the nutritionist, it felt like I’ve known them forever. They were all so welcoming.”

Ciaravino helped the Caravan to 27 wins and a sectional title game appearance last season. Along the way he averaged 16 points, six rebounds and three assists a game. But it was his play in June and July that turned heads. 

The confidence Ciaravino played with went to another level and the improvement in his conditioning and overall game were noticeable. It all led to more than 20 scholarship offers, including a few high-majors. 

Ciaravino knew he was ready to pull the trigger and end the recruiting process following his visit to the Evanston campus. Playing his college basketball so close to home wasn’t initially a prerequisite for him in his thought process. However, he knows how special it’s going to be. 

“It’s definitely a bigger factor now that my recruitment is over than it was originally,” Ciaravino said. “Thinking about it now, it’s pretty amazing to think about having all my family, friends, the Mount Carmel community, having everyone right here and able to see me play and support me. It’s amazing that I’m going to be able to play in front of them for four more years.”

A 6-6 wing, Ciaravino will bring a competitive, hard-nosed approach to coach Chris Collins’ program. He’s a spirited player with some booming athleticism and a penchant for making basketball plays that impact games and winning. The perimeter jumper has improved and translates to the next level. 

“With where they are as a program right now, I feel like I’m stepping in at just the right time at Northwestern,” Ciaravino said.

