Friday, September 1, 2023
Man dies days after Woodlawn shooting

Shaquille Bryant, 31, was standing outside on the sidewalk when two males exited a black SUV and began firing shots

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man has died days after a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Shaquille Bryant, 31, was standing outside on the sidewalk just after 6 p.m. Monday when two males exited a black SUV and began firing shots, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

Bryant was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

There was no one in custody.

La Voz Chicago
Inspector viene al Escándalo Fest en La Villita
La banda mexicana comparte programa este 3 de septiembre con Panteón Rococó, El Gran Silencio, Haragán & Cía., Nunca Jamás y Enanitos Verdes.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
La Voz Chicago
Policía dice que aún no han determinado cómo 2 fanáticos fueron baleados en juego de los White Sox
Un portavoz de la policía declaró que “no se ha descartado ninguna teoría”, días después de que el jefe de policía interino, Fred Waller, le dijera a los periodistas que los investigadores “habían descartado casi por completo” la posibilidad de que los disparos procedieran de afuera del estadio.
By Tom Schuba
 
Red Stars
Sale of Red Stars to group spearheaded by Laura Ricketts made official, marks new era for club
“This league has the potential to really break through in terms of being a really successful business,” Ricketts said. “I’ve invested in a lot of things that uplift women and focus on equity. For me personally, this is in that sweet spot.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Letters to the Editor
It’ll always be wrong to yell ‘fire’ in a crowded theater
Columnist Jacob Sullum apparently has trouble internalizing that every freedom has a limit when it constrains the freedom of others, a reader writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Business
Union movement in Illinois going through resurgence, experts say
A new report shows there has been a surge in efforts to organize labor unions in the state while overall public approval of labor unions nationally is the highest in nearly six decades.
By Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois
 