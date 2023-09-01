Man dies days after Woodlawn shooting

A man has died days after a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Shaquille Bryant, 31, was standing outside on the sidewalk just after 6 p.m. Monday when two males exited a black SUV and began firing shots, Chicago police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said.

Bryant was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:58 p.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

There was no one in custody.

