The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Food and Restaurants News Chicago

Long lines don’t deter vendors and visitors from enjoying amuse-bouche sized Taste of Chicago: ‘It’s been really nice so far.’

Taste typically takes place around the Fourth of July weekend, but this year NASCAR took over Grant Park for its inaugural street race here.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Long lines don’t deter vendors and visitors from enjoying amuse-bouche sized Taste of Chicago: ‘It’s been really nice so far.’
Long lines at the booth for Eli’s Cheesecake at the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on Sunday. This year’s event featured 35 vendors and food trucks, compared to 70 in 2018. And the date was pushed back from the Fourth of July because NASCAR was in town.

Long lines at the booth for Eli’s Cheesecake at the Taste of Chicago in Grant Park on Sunday. This year’s event featured 35 vendors and food trucks, compared to 70 in 2018. And the date was pushed back from the Fourth of July because NASCAR was in town.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

Regina Crawford makes the trip from Gary, Indiana, to Grant Park every year for the Taste of Chicago.

Though this year’s edition of the Taste was smaller, and a couple of months late, Crawford still enjoyed the culinary offerings on hand. But she had one complaint.

“The lines are too long, very long,” Crawford said. “You go in one line to order, then you got to wait another 30 minutes for more. But other than that it’s very good.”

Others among the thousands of attendees Sunday afternoon complained about the long wait times, but they didn’t think the issue was enough to diminish their enjoyment of the traditional city festival, which featured 35 vendors, fewer than previous years.

Regina Crawford, from Gary, Indiana, at the Taste of Chicago. “The lines are too long, very long,” Crawford said.

Regina Crawford, from Gary, Indiana, at the Taste of Chicago. “The lines are too long, very long,” Crawford said.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

In 2018, attendees had over 70 food vendors to choose from. In 2019, there were 41 food vendors and 17 food trucks over five days.

This year’s event is smaller in scale, but Taste organizers said that’s by design.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we really have to baby step. ... There are still challenges for the restaurants and the caterers and the culinary community at large,” Neal Heitz lead event producer for Taste of Chicago previously told the Sun-Times. “So we’re working back toward it, but this year’s Taste of Chicago isn’t the full-scale [event it was] in 2019.”

Taste typically takes place around the Fourth of July weekend, but this year, NASCAR took over Grant Park for its inaugural street race.

Returning this year to the city’s largest food festival are staples such as Connie’s Pizza, Churro Factory, Eli’s Cheesecake and Robinson’s No. 1 Ribs. There were also new events at the festival, like a karaoke stage and a tribute to the late DJ Casper, creator of the Cha Cha Slide.

Detroit resident Alexis Ponder, who was in town for a couple of days with family, thought the event still felt “pretty packed,” even though it was smaller.

“It’s really nice so far,” Ponder said. “The lines are f----- hectic, but they’re moving.”

Crowds pack the Taste of Chicago. Sunday’s high temperature was 78, much cooler than typical temperatures when the event is held on the Fourth of July weekend.

Crowds pack the Taste of Chicago. Sunday’s high temperature was 78, much cooler than typical temperatures when the event is held on the Fourth of July weekend.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

Those lines have translated into dollars for businesses showcasing their food offerings at the festival, like Chicago staple Connie’s Pizza.

Mike Acton, general manager of the restaurant’s main location in Chinatown, was working the Taste booth this weekend. He said that on Saturday, when lines were even longer than Sunday’s, they moved 5,500 slices of pizza.

“Saturday felt like back in the day Taste of Chicago, long lines and it was just an overall good day,” Acton said, adding that he would still prefer it if the festival were still held in July. “Only because I feel like you get more tourists in the city, and the kids are not back in school so more people are on vacation so it tends to be busier in the summer-time I think.”

Acton also said he thinks the Bears game against the Packers at Soldier Field cut into Sunday’s crowd a bit, but he hopes that once the game is over fans will move to the festival.

Mike Acton works the booth for Connie’s Pizza at Taste of Chicago. Acton said Sunday’s crowd might have been smaller because fans went to the nearby Bears game, and he hoped they’d stop by after the game.

Mike Acton works the booth for Connie’s Pizza at Taste of Chicago. Acton said Sunday’s crowd might have been smaller because fans went to the nearby Bears game, and he hoped they’d stop by after the game.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

Miguel Franco, co-owner of vegan Mexican restaurant Healthy Substance, said this year’s festival was better for them than last year’s. On Saturday they made about 4,000 tacos.

“We’ve had a lot of happy people walk away from us,” Franco said, adding that one benefit of the event being held in September means cooler weather. “The weather has been really comfortable, my staff definitely loves it because they aren’t sweating all crazy.”

Daniela Echiveste, who came to Taste with her boyfriend, Jacob, is a lifelong Chicago resident and no stranger to Taste. She also approved of the festival taking place in a cooler month.

“Honestly, if it was in the heat of July I don’t think I would have come, just because it’s like insane sun,” Echiveste said.

She added that she didn’t know what to expect from all of the changes to this year’s festival, but she came away with a good experience.

“I came in with little expectations, and I came out feeling a little bit better,” Echiveste said.

Miguel Franco and his mom, Patricia Gonzalez, co-owners of Healthy Substance, a vegan Mexican restaurant.

Miguel Franco and his mom, Patricia Gonzalez, co-owners of Healthy Substance, a vegan Mexican restaurant.

Emmanuel Camarillo/Sun-Times

Contributing: Dorothy Hernandez

Next Up In Taste
Irish eyes are smiling: Guinness Chicago taproom to open Sept. 28
Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park: ‘The city’s biggest party for everyone’
Restaurant association offers alternative to ending subminimum wage for tipped workers
Do honey and maple syrup expire? And how should you store them?
Chicago ranked 2nd-best city for vegan travelers
Menu planner: Caprese ravioli is perfect for dinner
The Latest
DJ Moore shoves Jaire Alexander during the Bears-Packers game.
Bears
Packers CB Jaire Alexander agitates Bears with hit on Justin Fields, constant talk
Alexander hit Fields legally in the first quarter, igniting a skirmish on the sideline.
By Jason Lieser
 
The Bears’ Justin Fields and the Packers’ Jordan Love meeting on the field after Green Bay’s 38-20 victory Sunday.
Bears
Deja boo: Bears’ offense ineffective as Justin Fields is outplayed by Jordan Love
New Packers quarterback throws three touchdown passes in season opener.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., blasts a cartoon in Roll Call as “ageist” and “ableist” as it goes after aging senators.
Columnists
Why Sen. Duckworth slammed cartoon mocking Senators as disabled and aged
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., blasts a cartoon in Roll Call saying in a ‘poor attempt to comment on the age of some senators, this cartoon inherently is ageist and ableist.’
By Lynn Sweet
 
Novak Djokovic returns a shot to Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open men’s final.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic wins U.S. Open for his 24th Grand Slam title
Djokovic got past Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in a match that was more closely contested than the straight-set score indicated.
By Howard Fendrich | Associated Press
 
Fields turned the ball over on a fumble and a pick-six in the loss to the Packers.
Bears
Nothing new: Bears, QB Justin Fields open season with flop in 38-20 loss to Packers
The Bears’ offense was a debacle, and Fields was at the center of it with minimal passing production, a lost fumble and a pick-six.
By Jason Lieser
 