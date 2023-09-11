The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 11, 2023
Other Views Commentary

Thank you, Jimmy Buffett, for humanizing our flaws while strummin’ your six string in ‘Margaritaville’

His concerts qualified as some of the largest outdoor AA meetings ever assembled, absent the abstinence.

By  David McGrath
   
SHARE Thank you, Jimmy Buffett, for humanizing our flaws while strummin’ your six string in ‘Margaritaville’
Jimmy Buffett thanks the capacity crowd at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Feb. 9 during a string of four shows in Key West, Florida.

Jimmy Buffett thanks the capacity crowd at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater on Feb. 9 during a string of four shows in Key West, Florida.

Rob O’Neal/The Key West Citizen via AP

“A popular belief is that altered cognitive processing, whether from sleep, insanity, or alcohol use, sparks creativity among artists, composers, writers, and problem-solvers.” — Psychology Today, April 12, 2012. 

I loved Jimmy Buffett’s hit song “Margaritaville.”

Of course, it’s because I was a drinker. And I assume that many of the 20 million Americans who have bought the record since it was first recorded in 1977, making it a multi-platinum mega-hit, were also drinkers. 

In fact, the National Institutes of Health states that 30 million Americans have AUD, or Alcohol Use Disorder; so, my assumption can’t be far off.

Singer and songwriter Jimmy “Bubba” Buffett died Sept. 1 at 76 of Merkel-cell skin cancer. 

We loved the artist, and we loved his iconic song, because it made drinkers feel like heroes.

Opinion bug

Opinion

I don’t mean hero in the sense of Superman or Sully Sullenberger or Babe Ruth. Instead, Buffett romanticized people with AUD as tragic heroes, examples of which might be Macbeth or Kurt Cobain or the character Rick Blaine portrayed by Humphrey Bogart in “Casablanca.” Yes, they experienced failure, or tragic downfalls. But they were spectacularly cool, lyrical and admired in the process.

Likewise, “Margaritaville,” the song which made Buffett a billionaire, is the story of the unfulfilled, aimless existence of a failed musician in the Florida Keys, who has nothing concrete to show for his life except a new tattoo. 

But the heroic elements, which Buffett ingeniously accentuated with his voice, melody and tone, mainly derive from the poignant details enumerated in the song, including lost love (“some people say there’s a woman to blame”); the hero’s noble acceptance of blame (“my own damn fault”); his insouciance and humor in the face of the pain (“brand new tattoo”); and his bravery in withstanding the depression, and soldiering ahead with the help of the “frozen concoction that helps him hang on.”

Buffett hit upon a winning formula that combines Earnest Hemingway’s grace under pressure” philosophy, with the “blackout drunk” mission statement of college fraternities nationwide, turning it into a half-billion-dollar conglomerate of music, books, hotels, t-shirts and tequila.

I don’t mean to imply that Jimmy Buffett was an enabler. On the contrary, he was more like a therapist, bringing together thousands of drinkers to sing, celebrate and relieve the loneliness, wistfulness and sadness symptomatic of AUD. His concerts qualified as some of the largest outdoor AA meetings ever assembled, absent the abstinence.

Nor is Buffett’s story of success a unique phenomenon. Psychologists have acknowledged a potential association between creativity and moderate alcohol use. Some famous works of art by the likes of Hemingway, Dorothy Parker, Vincent van Gogh, and Tennessee Williams, among others, were purportedly conceived with the help of boozy concoctions, frozen or otherwise. Which may also apply to “Margaritaville,” which Buffett confirmed as being mostly autobiographical, though he severely curtailed his drinking in the latter half of his life.

Buffett was a gifted artist and a skilled musician, who tapped into the “morning after” syndrome of pain, regret and longing, familiar to everyone who’s ever been hungover, and I should know. Thank you, “Son of a Son of a Sailor,” and farewell.

David McGrath is an emeritus English professor at the College of DuPage and author of “South Siders.”

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates. 

Next Up In Commentary
Breastfeeding education, support are essential for Black moms
Native Alaskans, wildlife win big with Biden’s cancellation of oil and gas leases in Arctic refuge
Rebuild Illinois is paying off for our infrastructure, labor workforce
Churches, mosques and synagogues should house migrants
China’s unfair trade practices harm American companies, but we can level the playing field
Ethics complaints involving city treasurer Conyears-Ervin demand a closer look
The Latest
James Rudisill, a retired Army captain now working as an FBI agent, sits at his desk at his home in Virginia looking at some papers while certificates are mounted on the wall behind him.
The Watchdogs
VA argues for limiting veterans’ GI Bill benefits in case before Supreme Court
The government filed its brief Monday in the case of James Rudisill, a decorated Army vet who says he was shorted on college money.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
White Sox catcher Carlos Pérez tags out the Athletics’ Tyler Wade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Oakland, Calif. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox recall catcher Carlos Perez, pitcher Deivi Garcia from Charlotte
“Perez will get some time here, we’ll get to work with him here in the big leagues,” manager Pedro Grifol said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_115770856.jpg
Bears
Same old story, but a different evaluation of Justin Fields
Last year, every disappointing Fields performance only got the Bears closer to 2023. Now — even in Week 1 — it chips away at the belief that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and his staff can mold Fields into the dynamic, elite quarterback they expect him to be.
By Mark Potash
 
Chicago City Hall.
City Hall
Finance Committee OKs $25 million settlement to two men wrongfully convicted of 1993 murder of IIT hoops star
Tyrone Hood would get $17.5 million after spending 22 years in prison. Wayne Washington spent 14 years behind bars and would get $7.5 million. But Ald. Brian Hopkins worried the City Council would be setting an unaffordable precedent.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Blackhawks made numerous staff changes over the summer.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ coaching, front-office changes headlined by new trainer Joe Huff
Huff, who was previously the Ducks’ trainer, replaces Mike Gapski, who retired in April after 36 years. Huff is one of many additions across many departments made by the Hawks this summer.
By Ben Pope
 