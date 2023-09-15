The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 15, 2023
Riot Fest Photography Entertainment and Culture

PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 1 in Douglass Park

The Breeders threw it back to the ‘90s, while George Clinton rocked out at 82. And Foo Fighters closed out the day with a powerhouse set.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 1 in Douglass Park
Dave Grohl and drummer Josh Freese perform with the Foo Fighters during a headlining set Friday night at Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Dave Grohl and drummer Josh Freese perform with the Foo Fighters during a headlining set Friday night at Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The sun was shining bright in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon as Day 1 of Riot Fest 2023 got underway.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.

Dave Grohl performs with the Foo Fighters on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Dave Grohl performs with the Foo Fighters on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Foo Fighters perform on day one Riot Fest.

The Foo Fighters perform on day one Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

David Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform on day one Riot Fest Friday night.

David Grohl and the Foo Fighters perform on day one Riot Fest Friday night.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Dave Grohl and drummer Josh Freese perform with the Foo Fighters on Friday night at Riot Fest.

Dave Grohl and drummer Josh Freese perform with the Foo Fighters on Friday night at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ani DiFranco performs on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ani DiFranco performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Tegan And Sara perform on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday night.

Tegan And Sara perform on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday night.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

merlin_115910090.jpg

Tegan And Sara perform on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

merlin_115910054.jpg

Fans dance and cheer as Tegan And Sara perform on Day 1 Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

merlin_115910062.jpg

Sara Quin, of Tegan And Sara, performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

merlin_115908788.jpg

The Breeders perform on Day 1 Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

merlin_115908760.jpg

The Breeders perform on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ani DiFranco performs on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ani DiFranco performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

merlin_115908732.jpg

Fans dance as Ani DiFranco performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Justin Bivona of The Interrupters performs on Friday afternoon during Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Justin Bivona of The Interrupters performs on Friday afternoon during Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Aimee Allen performs with The Interrupters on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.

Aimee Allen of The Interrupters performs on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Interrupters take over the Riot Stage on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.

The Interrupters take over the Riot Stage on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Music fans enjoy the sights and sounds of Riot Fest on a sunny Friday afternoon in Douglass Park.

Music fans enjoy the sights and sounds of Riot Fest on a sunny Friday afternoon in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A member of Code Orange crowd surfs during the band’s afternoon set at Riot Fest.

A member of Code Orange crowd surfs during the band’s afternoon set at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans crowd surf as Code Orange performs on Day 1 at Riot Fest.

Fans crowd surf as Code Orange performs on Day 1 at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Still going strong at 82, George Clinton performs with Parliament-Funkadelic on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Still going strong at 82, George Clinton performs with Parliament-Funkadelic on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parliament-Funkadelic performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest.

Parliament-Funkadelic performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Fans take in the sunshine as well as an electrifying performance by Parliament-Funkadelic on Friday at Riot Feset.

Fans take in the sunshine as well as an electrifying performance by Parliament-Funkadelic on Friday at Riot Feset.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Parliament-Funkadelic performs on day one at Riot Fest.

Parliament-Funkadelic performs on day one at Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Olivia Jean performs on day one of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.

Olivia Jean performs on Friday afternoon during on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Attendees gather in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon for Day 1 of Riot Fest.

Attendees gather in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon for Day 1 of Riot Fest.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Next Up In Entertainment
Riot Fest Day 1: The Breeders bring it back to the ‘90s with album play of ‘Last Splash’
Sister Jean shares her memories and her belief in teamwork — on and off the court: ‘We all need each other. Every one of us.’
Hugh Jackman, wife separate after 27 years of marriage
Ashton Kutcher resigns as chair of anti-sex abuse organization in wake of Danny Masterson letter
Lin-Manuel Miranda dice que ya no escribirá musicales de historia
Michael Peña protagoniza papel inspirador y simpático en ‘A Million Miles Away’
The Latest
Nico Hoerner #2 of the Chicago Cubs is tagged out by Brendan Rodgers #7 of the Colorado Rockies after being caught stealing in the first inning at Coors Field on September 13, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Cubs
Diving into the homestretch: Keys for the Cubs to finish the season strong
The Cubs opened a three-game series against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Riot Fest
Riot Fest Day 1: The Breeders bring it back to the ‘90s with album play of ‘Last Splash’
Foo Fighters and Turnstile are set to headline the first day of the indie-spirited festival in Douglass Park.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Man shot to death in Roseland
He was shot outside of a commercial business in the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Eden Austin waits on customers at the Same Day Cafe in the Logan Square neighborhood last month. The city of Chicago is debating whether to continue the practice of paying waitstaff at restaurants a sub-minimum wage plus tips.
City Hall
Back to the kitchen? Mayor’s floor leader rejects latest restaurant industry compromise on subminimum wage
Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) said the restaurant industry’s latest proposal to raise the minimum wages for tipped workers to $20.54 an hour at Chicago restaurants with more than $3 million in annual revenue is “dead on arrival.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman returned from the IL on Friday after a quick ramp up at the Cubs’ Arizona complex. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs activate right-hander Marcus Stroman before series vs. Diamondbacks
In a corresponding move, the team optioned rookie Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 