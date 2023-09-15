PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 1 in Douglass Park

The sun was shining bright in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon as Day 1 of Riot Fest 2023 got underway.
Here’s a look at some of the sights at this year’s music festival, which continues through Sunday.
Dave Grohl performs with the Foo Fighters on day one Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.
Ani DiFranco performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Tegan And Sara perform on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday night.
Fans dance and cheer as Tegan And Sara perform on Day 1 Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Sara Quin, of Tegan And Sara, performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.
The Breeders perform on Day 1 Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.
Fans dance as Ani DiFranco performs on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on the Southwest Side.
Justin Bivona of The Interrupters performs on Friday afternoon during Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Aimee Allen of The Interrupters performs on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.
The Interrupters take over the Riot Stage on Friday afternoon at Riot Fest.
Music fans enjoy the sights and sounds of Riot Fest on a sunny Friday afternoon in Douglass Park.
A member of Code Orange crowd surfs during the band’s afternoon set at Riot Fest.
Fans crowd surf as Code Orange performs on Day 1 at Riot Fest.
Still going strong at 82, George Clinton performs with Parliament-Funkadelic on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Fans cheer and dance as Parliament-Funkadelic performs onDay 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon.
Fans take in the sunshine as well as an electrifying performance by Parliament-Funkadelic on Friday at Riot Feset.
Olivia Jean performs on Friday afternoon during on Day 1 of Riot Fest in Douglass Park.
Attendees gather in Douglass Park on Friday afternoon for Day 1 of Riot Fest.