Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 4

Loyola was impressive on Friday at Marist. The Ramblers were a little lower than usual in the preseason. It seemed important to see how things went with the new coach and new quarterback before throwing the team into the top three right off the bat.

Well, consider me convinced. Loyola was impressive on Friday at Marist. Everything changes when you see a team play, so I reserve the right to move a team wherever I please after watching them in person. After seeing Lincoln-Way East twice and the Ramblers once, I am giving them the edge and moving them to No. 2.

Most of the other changes this week consisted of jumps for 3-0 teams. Winning the first three games is always a solid indicator and any preseason beliefs go out the window.

Glenbard West, Marist and Libertyville drop out this week. The Hilltoppers are battling through a lot of injuries and struggling on offense. Marist fell apart in the second half on Friday against Loyola and is now 1-2 (but has a solid win against Brother Rice). Libertyville lost to Warren 28-8 on Friday.

Three new teams join, all of them are 3-0 and all are making their season debuts.

Lincoln-Way Central had a resume-boosting win against O’Fallon in Week 3.

Lake Zurich has wins against Fremd, Glenbrook South and Stevenson.

Oswego has only allowed one touchdown total this season in wins against Neuqua Valley, Andrew and Plainfield Central.

Week 4’s schedule is solid. There are several good games on Thursday and Saturday and some important showdowns between ranked teams on Friday.

Week 4’s Super 25

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (3-0) 1

Friday vs. No. 8 St. Rita

2. Loyola (3-0) 3

Saturday vs. No. 19 Brother Rice

3. Lincoln-Way East (3-0) 2

Friday vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais

4. York (3-0) 4

Friday vs. Oak Park

5. Batavia (2-1) 5

Friday at No. 16 St. Charles North

6. Maine South (2-1) 9

Thursday at Fremd

7. Prairie Ridge (3-0) 7

Friday vs. Huntley

8. St. Rita (3-0) 11

Friday at No. 1 Mount Carmel

9. Kankakee (3-0) 9

Friday vs. Riverside-Brookfield

10. Barrington (3-0) 13

Thursday vs. New Trier

11. Geneva (3-0) 12

Friday vs. Lake Park

12. Hersey (3-0) 16

Thursday vs. Vernon Hills

13. Lockport (3-0) 21

Friday at Sandburg

14. Wheaton North (2-1) 24

Friday at St. Charles East

15. Morgan Park (2-1) 15

Friday vs. Phillips at Gately

16. St. Charles North (2-1) 6

Friday vs. No. 5 Batavia

17. Palatine (1-2) 10

Thursday vs. Evanston

18. Joliet Catholic (2-1) 14

Friday vs. Notre Dame

19. Brother Rice (2-1) 19

Saturday at No. 2 Loyola

20. Naperville North (2-1) 20

Friday vs. Neuqua Valley

21. Providence (2-1) 22

Friday at St. Laurence

22. IC Catholic (3-0) 25

Friday vs. Nazareth

23. Lake Zurich (3-0) NR

Friday at Zion-Benton

24. Lincoln-Way Central (3-0) NR

Friday vs. Lincoln-Way West

25. Oswego (3-0) NR

Friday at Joliet Central

