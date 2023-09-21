The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 21, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football scores from Week 5

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE High school football scores from Week 5
TF North’s Terrion Long (3) and Conner Trevon (2) celebrate Long’s touchdown.

TF North’s Terrion Long (3) and Conner Trevon (2) celebrate Long’s touchdown.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores or corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, Sept. 21

PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL

Back of the Yards vs. Harlan at Gately

Tilden vs. Dunbar at Stagg Stadium

PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH

South Shore vs. Longwood at Eckersall

PUBLIC BLUE WEST

Prosser vs. Kennedy at Rockne

PUBLIC RED

Curie vs. Amundsen at Winnemac

PUBLIC WHITE-NORTHWEST

Lake View vs. Schurz at Lane

Sullivan at Chicago Academy

PUBLIC WHITE-SOUTH CENTRAL

Chicago Richards vs. Corliss at Gately

PUBLIC WHITE WEST

Crane vs. Phoenix at Rockne

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

TF South at Bremen

UPSTATE EIGHT

Larkin at Fenton

NONCONFERENCE

Farragut vs. Foreman at Lane

Glenbard West at Leyden

Friday, Sept. 22

CSL NORTH

Maine West at Highland Park

Niles North at Niles West

Vernon Hills at Maine East

CSL SOUTH

Deerfield at Glenbrook North

Glenbrook South at Evanston

Maine South at New Trier

PUBLIC BLUE WEST

Steinmetz vs. Clemente at Lane

PUBLIC RED

Morgan Park at Perspectives

Bulls Prep at Taft

UP-Bronzeville vs. Phillips at Gately

Westinghouse vs. Young at Rockne

PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL

DRW vs. Rowe-Clark at Winnemac

Muchin vs. ASPIRA at Lane

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH CENTRAL

Vocational vs. Comer at Eckersall

Carver at Goode

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTHWEST

Catalyst Maria vs. Johnson at Stagg

Englewood vs. King at Gately

CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN

McNamara at Aurora Christian

Chicago Christian at Hope Academy

Wheaton Academy at St. Edward

Marian Central at Christ the King

CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE

Dwight at Elmwood Park

St. Bede at Westmont

Seneca at Ridgewood

DUKANE

Geneva at Glenbard North

St. Charles East at Lake Park

St. Charles North at Wheaton-Warrenville South

Wheaton North at Batavia

DUPAGE VALLEY

Metea Valley at Waubonsie Valley

Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley

Naperville North at DeKalb

FOX VALLEY

Jacobs at Dundee-Crown

Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South

Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove

Hampshire at Huntley

McHenry at Burlington Central

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Reed-Custer at Wilmington

Herscher at Streator 

Lisle at Manteno

Peotone at Coal City

KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 BLUE

Harvard at Marengo

Johnsburg at Sandwich

Richmond-Burton at Plano

KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 WHITE

LaSalle-Peru at Morris

Ottawa at Kaneland

Woodstock at Woodstock North

MSL EAST

Hersey at Buffalo Grove

Rolling Meadows at Prospect

Wheeling at Elk Grove

MSL WEST

Conant at Schaumburg

Palatine at Hoffman Estates

NORTH SUBURBAN

Warren at Lake Zurich

Libertyville at Waukegan

Mundelein at Stevenson

Zion-Benton at Lake Forest

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Antioch at Grayslake North

Grayslake Central at Wauconda

Lakes at North Chicago

Round Lake at Grant

SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE

Lemont at Oak Forest

Tinley Park at TF North

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Richards at Evergreen Park

Shepard at Argo

SOUTHLAND

Thornridge at Thornton

Kankakee at Thornwood

Riverside-Brookfield at Crete-Monee

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Plainfield Central at Plainfield East

Romeoville at Plainfield South

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST

Minooka at Oswego East

Oswego at Plainfield North

Yorkville at West Aurora

UPSTATE EIGHT

Bartlett at Glenbard South

Glenbard East at Streamwood

South Elgin at Aurora East

West Chicago at Elgin

WEST SUBURBAN GOLD

Hinsdale South at Willowbrook

Downers Grove South at Morton

Proviso East at Addison Trail

WEST SUBURBAN SILVER

Downers Grove North at Oak Park

York at Hinsdale Central

Lyons at Proviso West

NONCONFERENCE

Benet at De La Salle

Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way West

Carmel at Mount Carmel

Hillcrest at Eisenhower

Homewood-Flossmoor at Stagg

Joliet Catholic at St. Francis

Kingdom Prep, Wis. at Aurora Central

Lincoln-Way East at Andrew

Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais

Marist at IC Catholic 

Marmion at St. Rita

Montini at Marian Catholic

North Grand at Marine

Notre Dame at Fenwick

Providence at DePaul Prep

Rochelle at Sycamore

St. Ignatius at Nazareth

St. Viator at Brother Rice

Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central

Saturday, Sept. 23

PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL

DuSable vs. Gage Park at Stagg Stadium

PUBLIC BLUE NORTH

Woodlawn vs. Bogan at Lane

PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH

Julian vs. Fenger at Eckersall

Washington vs. Bowen at Eckersall

PUBLIC BLUE WEST

Marshall vs. Little Village at Rockne 

PUBLIC RED

Brooks vs. Simeon at Gately

Hyde Park vs. Kenwood at Lane

Lane vs. Clark at Rockne

PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL

Noble Academy vs. Golder at Winnemac

Rauner vs. Hansberry at Eckersall

UIC Prep vs. Pritzker at Winnemac

PUBLIC WHITE NORTHWEST

Lincoln Park vs. Senn at Winnemac

Mather vs. Von Steuben at Lane

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH CENTRAL

Ag. Science vs. Dyett at Gately

PUBLIC WHITE SOUTHWEST

Bronzeville vs. Lindblom at Stagg Stadium

Solorio vs. Hubbard at Gately

PUBLIC WHITE WEST

ITW Speer at Orr

Payton vs. North Lawndale at Rockne

CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE

Ottawa Marquette at Walther Christian

MSL WEST

Fremd at Barrington

SOUTH SUBURBAN RED

Oak Lawn at Reavis

SOUTHLAND

Rich at Bloom

SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST

Joliet Central at Joliet West

NONCONFERENCE

St. Laurence at Leo

St. Patrick at Loyola

Next Up In High School Sports
Previewing Week 5’s top high school football games
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 5
Breaking down the most important high school basketball transfers
Four takes from Week 4 in high school football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 5
High school football schedule for Week 5
The Latest
Emergency crews surround a home where four people were killed at 105th and La Salle in December 2016. A fifth victim died 10 months later.
Crime
Man gets life sentence for killing 5 in Far South Side home invasion
Cook County Judge William Gamboney handed down the sentence Thursday against Lionel Parks.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
A photo of Bears linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.
Bears
Bears defensive assistants steer clear of discussing DC Alan Williams
Once they get past the Chiefs game this weekend, the Bears likely will restructure their staff and could install someone as the interim defensive coordinator.
By Jason Lieser
 
Acorns from an oak tree near DePaul University, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
Environment
Acorns galore: ‘Mast year’ for oak trees means massive seed production across Chicago
An abundance in acorns this fall is the result of a “mast seeding event,” a phenomenon that only happens once every few years, when oak trees produce a much larger amount of acorns than normal.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
Afghan refugees stand by their tents made from discarded plastic bags and old clothes at Jalozai refugee camp in 2001 near Peshawar, Pakistan.
Columnists
Call them by their name: ‘refugee camps’
Words are important. A “base camp” is what Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay set up at the foot of Mount Everest before pushing for the summit. Base camps are where the rebels operate from in the Nicaraguan jungle.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png
News
Man found shot to death in Roseland
The 29-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the 9500 block of South Wentworth Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 