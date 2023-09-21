High school football scores from Week 5

Please send scores or corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Thursday, Sept. 21
PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL
Back of the Yards vs. Harlan at Gately
Tilden vs. Dunbar at Stagg Stadium
PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH
South Shore vs. Longwood at Eckersall
PUBLIC BLUE WEST
Prosser vs. Kennedy at Rockne
PUBLIC RED
Curie vs. Amundsen at Winnemac
PUBLIC WHITE-NORTHWEST
Lake View vs. Schurz at Lane
Sullivan at Chicago Academy
PUBLIC WHITE-SOUTH CENTRAL
Chicago Richards vs. Corliss at Gately
PUBLIC WHITE WEST
Crane vs. Phoenix at Rockne
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
TF South at Bremen
UPSTATE EIGHT
Larkin at Fenton
NONCONFERENCE
Farragut vs. Foreman at Lane
Glenbard West at Leyden
Friday, Sept. 22
CSL NORTH
Maine West at Highland Park
Niles North at Niles West
Vernon Hills at Maine East
CSL SOUTH
Deerfield at Glenbrook North
Glenbrook South at Evanston
Maine South at New Trier
PUBLIC BLUE WEST
Steinmetz vs. Clemente at Lane
PUBLIC RED
Morgan Park at Perspectives
Bulls Prep at Taft
UP-Bronzeville vs. Phillips at Gately
Westinghouse vs. Young at Rockne
PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL
DRW vs. Rowe-Clark at Winnemac
Muchin vs. ASPIRA at Lane
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH CENTRAL
Vocational vs. Comer at Eckersall
Carver at Goode
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTHWEST
Catalyst Maria vs. Johnson at Stagg
Englewood vs. King at Gately
CHICAGOLAND CHRISTIAN
McNamara at Aurora Christian
Chicago Christian at Hope Academy
Wheaton Academy at St. Edward
Marian Central at Christ the King
CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE
Dwight at Elmwood Park
St. Bede at Westmont
Seneca at Ridgewood
DUKANE
Geneva at Glenbard North
St. Charles East at Lake Park
St. Charles North at Wheaton-Warrenville South
Wheaton North at Batavia
DUPAGE VALLEY
Metea Valley at Waubonsie Valley
Naperville Central at Neuqua Valley
Naperville North at DeKalb
FOX VALLEY
Jacobs at Dundee-Crown
Crystal Lake Central at Crystal Lake South
Prairie Ridge at Cary-Grove
Hampshire at Huntley
McHenry at Burlington Central
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Reed-Custer at Wilmington
Herscher at Streator
Lisle at Manteno
Peotone at Coal City
KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 BLUE
Harvard at Marengo
Johnsburg at Sandwich
Richmond-Burton at Plano
KISHWAUKEE RIVER-INTERSTATE 8 WHITE
LaSalle-Peru at Morris
Ottawa at Kaneland
Woodstock at Woodstock North
MSL EAST
Hersey at Buffalo Grove
Rolling Meadows at Prospect
Wheeling at Elk Grove
MSL WEST
Conant at Schaumburg
Palatine at Hoffman Estates
NORTH SUBURBAN
Warren at Lake Zurich
Libertyville at Waukegan
Mundelein at Stevenson
Zion-Benton at Lake Forest
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Antioch at Grayslake North
Grayslake Central at Wauconda
Lakes at North Chicago
Round Lake at Grant
SOUTH SUBURBAN BLUE
Lemont at Oak Forest
Tinley Park at TF North
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Richards at Evergreen Park
Shepard at Argo
SOUTHLAND
Thornridge at Thornton
Kankakee at Thornwood
Riverside-Brookfield at Crete-Monee
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Plainfield Central at Plainfield East
Romeoville at Plainfield South
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE WEST
Minooka at Oswego East
Oswego at Plainfield North
Yorkville at West Aurora
UPSTATE EIGHT
Bartlett at Glenbard South
Glenbard East at Streamwood
South Elgin at Aurora East
West Chicago at Elgin
WEST SUBURBAN GOLD
Hinsdale South at Willowbrook
Downers Grove South at Morton
Proviso East at Addison Trail
WEST SUBURBAN SILVER
Downers Grove North at Oak Park
York at Hinsdale Central
Lyons at Proviso West
NONCONFERENCE
Benet at De La Salle
Bolingbrook at Lincoln-Way West
Carmel at Mount Carmel
Hillcrest at Eisenhower
Homewood-Flossmoor at Stagg
Joliet Catholic at St. Francis
Kingdom Prep, Wis. at Aurora Central
Lincoln-Way East at Andrew
Lockport at Bradley-Bourbonnais
Marist at IC Catholic
Marmion at St. Rita
Montini at Marian Catholic
North Grand at Marine
Notre Dame at Fenwick
Providence at DePaul Prep
Rochelle at Sycamore
St. Ignatius at Nazareth
St. Viator at Brother Rice
Sandburg at Lincoln-Way Central
Saturday, Sept. 23
PUBLIC BLUE CENTRAL
DuSable vs. Gage Park at Stagg Stadium
PUBLIC BLUE NORTH
Woodlawn vs. Bogan at Lane
PUBLIC BLUE SOUTH
Julian vs. Fenger at Eckersall
Washington vs. Bowen at Eckersall
PUBLIC BLUE WEST
Marshall vs. Little Village at Rockne
PUBLIC RED
Brooks vs. Simeon at Gately
Hyde Park vs. Kenwood at Lane
Lane vs. Clark at Rockne
PUBLIC WHITE CENTRAL
Noble Academy vs. Golder at Winnemac
Rauner vs. Hansberry at Eckersall
UIC Prep vs. Pritzker at Winnemac
PUBLIC WHITE NORTHWEST
Lincoln Park vs. Senn at Winnemac
Mather vs. Von Steuben at Lane
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTH CENTRAL
Ag. Science vs. Dyett at Gately
PUBLIC WHITE SOUTHWEST
Bronzeville vs. Lindblom at Stagg Stadium
Solorio vs. Hubbard at Gately
PUBLIC WHITE WEST
ITW Speer at Orr
Payton vs. North Lawndale at Rockne
CHICAGOLAND PRAIRIE
Ottawa Marquette at Walther Christian
MSL WEST
Fremd at Barrington
SOUTH SUBURBAN RED
Oak Lawn at Reavis
SOUTHLAND
Rich at Bloom
SOUTHWEST PRAIRIE EAST
Joliet Central at Joliet West
NONCONFERENCE
St. Laurence at Leo
St. Patrick at Loyola