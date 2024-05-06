Companies rushing to end diversity programs are making a mistake

As someone who mentors youth and young adults who have experienced trauma, poverty and low expectations, I am concerned about the attack on diversity, equity and inclusion and what that means for their futures. After living through a global pandemic, racial discourse and political polarization at a critical point in their professional development, Gen Z needs our support more than any generation entering the workforce in modern times. And now this.

Adoption of DEI initiatives by organizations dates to the late 1980s, when it was referred to as multiculturalism. Buy-in took time, but after more than 25 years, some institutions finally got it: Inclusive workplaces consisting of people with different points of view who understand cultural nuances and the needs of customers contribute to business success. It’s more than the right thing to do.

After George Floyd’s murder, some organizations doubled down on DEI commitments and adopted anti-racism policies. So, to now see companies rush to end those commitments without discussion or delay is beyond disappointing. It could have a chilling effect on the way young people of color view their career prospects.

I also worry young job seekers might internalize false narratives about DEI hires “not earning it” or being unqualified and presume that is how they will be perceived in the job market. I wish I could tell them, “Don’t worry. That’s not going to happen.” But we’re far from living in a race-neutral society where DEI commitments are no longer needed.

Arguably, we have lost ground toward that end in recent years. It was proven long ago that employers have shown bias toward ethnic-sounding names and applicants who live in certain zip codes. A candidate could be eliminated based on those criteria alone. DEI programs raise awareness of unconscious biases to eliminate historical barriers for otherwise qualified candidates.

False narrative about DEI

The increasingly pervasive narrative that DEI programs don’t work is true only for companies that put no intention behind them.

Organizations that are intentional about inclusion have expanded their recruitment efforts to historically Black colleges and universities and partnered with nonprofits, community colleges and business leaders in communities of color to provide training and hire diverse talent.

They have funded scholarships and offered internships to young people for whom “the inside track” or “the hookup” doesn’t exist. They have extended leadership and professional development opportunities to high-potential women and people of color who previously had been excluded. They have partnered with community-based organizations and educators to create a curriculum aligned with business needs to build talent pipelines for jobs requiring industry certification, if not a four-year degree.

By doing so, they have stayed ahead of talent gaps for mid-skill careers in critical industries such as manufacturing, computer science and transportation while diversifying their workforce.

I saw a quote recently from a business leader who said, “How can you declare something isn’t working that you haven’t invested in?” I want young people to know that there are organizations that are investing in DEI and will welcome them. The business case is strong, and I believe it will prevail.

As this debate rages, we must have critical conversations with our youth to counter the noise, keep them hopeful and help them navigate these troubled waters. Let’s remind them that the people who want to see them succeed outnumber those who would shun them under the cloak of so-called fairness.

Cosette Nazon-Wilburn is executive director of The Love Unity & Values Institute, a nonprofit in Chicago that provides mentoring and development for at-risk youth and young adults ages 11 to 24.

