Sunday, September 24, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 6

The top ten remain stable and three teams make season debuts: Naperville Central, Lincoln-Way West and Morris.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Lincoln-Way East’s Gage LaDere (96) and Simon Bromberek (70) and the rest of the Griffins bench celebrate after stopping Batavia’s two-point attempt.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

The top 11 teams all won this week. Joliet Catholic, Lake Zurich and Oswego were the only ranked teams that lost to unranked teams.

That should make for an easy Sunday, but seeing several teams for the first time this weekend got into my head and I nearly ripped up the entire current Super 25 and started over. Be warned, that may happen next week.

In the end, there was just some minor shuffling. IC Catholic made a nice jump after beating Marist.

The Hilltoppers, Lake Zurich, Oswego and Cary-Grove dropped out. Warren returns after beating Lake Zurich. The Blue Devils’ losses this season are to Barrington and Maine South. The three teams they’ve defeated (Lake Zurich, Stevenson and Libertyville) are a combined 9-5. That’s solid.

Three teams are making season debuts in the rankings: Lincoln-Way West, Morris and Naperville Central.

Lincoln-Way West knocked off Bolingbrook in Week 5 and Lincoln-Way Central in Week 4. The Warriors’ loss is to 4-1 Belleville East.

Morris is unbeaten and just destroying teams. It has scored 225 points and allowed 63.

Naperville Central is the DuPage Valley flavor of the week. The Redhawks beat Neuqua Valley in Week 5 and have a major test on Friday against Naperville North.

Week 6’s Super 25
With record and last week’s ranking

1. Mount Carmel (5-0) 1
Friday at No. 20 Brother Rice

2. Loyola (5-0) 2
Friday at No. 12 St. Rita

3. Lincoln-Way East (5-0) 3
Friday at Lockport

4. York (5-0) 4
Friday at No. 18 Downers Grove North

5. Batavia (4-1) 5
Friday at No. 10 Geneva

6. Maine South (4-1) 6
Friday at Glenbrook North

7. Prairie Ridge (5-0) 7
Friday vs. Dundee-Crown

8. Kankakee (5-0) 8
Friday at Rich

9. Barrington (5-0) 9
Friday at Schaumburg

10. Geneva (5-0) 10
Friday vs. No. 5 Batavia

11. Hersey (5-0) 11
Friday vs. No. 19 Prospect

12. St. Rita (4-1) 12
Friday vs. No. 2 Loyola

13. IC Catholic (5-0) 18
Friday at St. Francis

14. Palatine (3-2) 14
Friday at Fremd

15. Wheaton North (3-2) 13
Friday at Wheaton-Warrenville South

16. St. Charles North (3-2) 16
Friday at St. Charles East

17. Morgan Park (4-1) 17
Friday vs. Amundsen at Winnemac

18. Downers Grove North (5-0) 20
Friday vs. No. 4 York

19. Prospect (4-1) 21
Friday at No. 11 Hersey

20. Brother Rice (3-2) 22
Friday vs. No. 1 Mount Carmel

21. Warren (3-2) NR
Friday vs. Mundelein

22. Lincoln-Way West (4-1) NR
Friday at Stagg

23. Naperville Central (4-1) NR
Friday vs. Naperville North

24. Sycamore (5-0) 24
Friday vs. Kaneland

25. Morris (5-0) NR
Friday vs. Richmond-Burton

