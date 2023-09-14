Jahmare Washington’s clutch defense helps Morgan Park survive Phillips. ‘You have to be a dog out there.’

Jahmare Washington isn’t one of Morgan Park’s big-name stars. The 6-2 junior played wide receiver last season. This year he’s a defensive back. And he catches the eye immediately.

Washington is lean and fast and plays with confidence. He looks ready to jump the receiver for an interception on every play.

Washington had one pick in the No. 15 Mustangs’ 24-20 win against Phillips on Thursday at Gately Stadium. But it wasn’t his biggest moment of the game. That came on the Wildcats’ final offensive play, a fourth down pass play that was their last chance to win the game.

“See ball, get ball,” Washington said. “You have to be a dog out there. The team needs you and you have to hold yourself accountable. The game was on the line.”

Washington broke up the play. The Phillips sideline pleaded for pass interference, but the flag never came and Morgan Park (3-1, 2-0 Public Red) survived an unexpectedly tough challenge.

“We weren’t as prepared as we should have been,” Mustangs quarterback Marcus Thaxton said. “Playing on Thursday afternoon was different and we came out being lazy and thinking it was going to be easy.”

Thaxton was 9-for-13 passing for 104 yards and one touchdown. Senior running back Keshawn Lewis-Hunt carried the Morgan Park offense with 24 carries for 149 yards and 2 TDs. His two-yard run with 4:31 left provided the winning margin.

“The team needed me and I had to come through,” Lewis-Hunt said. “We just made a lot of mistakes. We’re a good football team. We just need to click on all cylinders.”

The Mustangs’ offense never seemed to click. Morgan Park coach Chris James said he’s missing four injured offensive linemen.

“We need to get healthy,” James said. “But Phillips played hard. They have a lot of history and when they started making plays it gave them confidence.”

Wildcats quarterback Joe Winslow Sr. played with a spark. The senior was 9-for-14 passing for 184 yards with two TDs and one interception.

Treyshaun Green had four receptions for 115 yards, with touchdown catches of 39 and five yards. The second TD put the Wildcats (2-2, 1-1) ahead 20-18 late in the first half. They held the lead until the final four minutes.

“We have a really good team this year and we are led by some good guys,” Phillips coach Joe Winslow Sr. said. “But in the first quarter the lights were too bright. Even for my coaching staff. They were fired up even more than the kids. I had to calm them down. The kids feed off that energy.”

Herschel Willie had 17 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats, likely a Class 4A team in the state playoffs.

Morgan Park again. Terrance Gurley with a 25-yard TD run and the Mustangs lead Phillips 18-6. pic.twitter.com/rUhNRcgroY — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 14, 2023

Phillips’ close loss to a ranked team will open eyes around the city. Morgan Park and Kenwood are considered the best teams in the Public League, with Simeon in the next tier and a lot of questions after that.

On Thursday, the Wildcats proved they shouldn’t be overlooked. Their other loss this season was at Batavia.

“We have to shake this one off,” Winslow Sr. said. “It’s a long road. There are some more wins for us to go get and we gonna get them.”

Morgan Park gets to enjoy a wake-up call that didn’t result in a loss. The Mustangs have Class 5A state title aspirations. Their only loss this season was a competitive road game against top-ranked Mount Carmel.

“[Washington] stepped up at the end,” James said. “But we have to play better. We’re still young. I just want them to play to their potential.”

