Own a piece of Britney Spears: Star’s ‘infamous’ black Mercedes for sale for $70,000

In 2007, all eyes were on Britney Spears “in the center of the ring just like a circus,” as the pop star put it on “Circus.”

And the black 2006 Mercedes Benz that Spears drove during that time is for sale. The car’s current owner, the Volo Museum in northwest suburban Volo, has listed it for $69,998.

During that tumultuous period, Spears endured tabloid scandal after tabloid scandal — including her controversial performance at the MTV Music Video Awards that drew brutal criticism at the time and bizarre incidents such as shaving her head before a judge placed the troubled singer under conservatorship.

“It’s probably one of the most photographed and videotaped cars in the world,” said Brian Grams, director of the museum, in a statement. “The car is infamous.”

Grams added: “She went through a lot, from psych holds to child custody battles and arrests. And a lot of what she went through, she went through with this car.”

Spears has since been released from conservatorship, which she was under for nearly 14 years, and is reportedly working on a comeback album.

For those looking for a piece of the star, the Mercedes boasts a 268-horsepower, 3.5-liter V6 engine with a sleek black leather interior and low mileage at 29,268 miles. Minor damage from Spears’ accidents has been repaired.

“Of the celebrity cars we have owned,” Grams said, “this one rivals Princess Diana’s Rolls and Zsa Zsa Gabor’s Corniche. We will miss it, but look forward to making room for another new exhibit.”

Those interested may see the Mercedes at the museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, or online at volocars.com.

