Horoscope for Monday, July 1, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to entertain at home, or you might want to relax at home. It’s also a great day for home businesses because you will see how to boost your income. You might also shop with relish today because you’ll spy something you want, and you won’t hesitate to spend.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a high energy day because the moon is in your sign lined up with fiery Mars. You’re keen to talk to others, especially neighbors, siblings and relatives. It’s a great day to schmooze. Someone older might have advice for you. (Never hurts to listen.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a strong, successful day for you! You might choose to relax in privacy or you might pull some strings from behind the scenes because you have the ability to make a great impression on bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. (Also, the police.) Finances look great.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a fabulous day to schmooze! Don’t hesitate to interact with friends and groups because you will shine! Competition, especially physical, athletic competition will appeal. Wardrobe purchases will please you. You might also make travel plans with someone. A winning day!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. That’s fine because you look positive and optimistic, which means you’ll make a great impression on others. Because Mercury is in your sign, you’re eager to talk and share your ideas and stories with people. Enjoy socializing!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a popular day! (In fact, a friend might become a lover.) You’re eager to talk to others — friends and groups. You might also go out of your way to meet unusual people or talk to someone from another culture because you’re curious— and this curiosity will ultimately expand your world in some way today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You make a great impression on others, which is why bosses and people in authority are impressed with you. This is an excellent day for financial discussions or conversations about how to share something. Whatever happens, you’ll come out smelling like a rose! You can accomplish a lot today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others to keep the peace. Travel and a chance to see new places and meet new faces will appeal to you. You might also be involved more than usual in the care of children. Romance with someone “different” might blossom!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a happy day! You feel upbeat, optimistic and ready to work. Discussions about shared finances, shared property and the wealth and resources of others will favor you. In fact, money might come to you today. (Yay!) Meanwhile, travel looks exciting!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you have a strong focus on partners, spouses and close friends. Fortunately, relations with others will be warm and friendly. Accept invitations to socialize. You might be excited about competitive sports. (Romance is sizzling!)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a friendly, sociable day; however, you can also be productive. Because of increased chaos and activity on the home front, you will work to get a lot done as efficiently as possible. Some of you will be more involved with a parent, perhaps your mother.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A playful day! Whatever you do today will likely please you because you’re in the mood for fun. You feel optimistic, upbeat and enthusiastic about whatever is going on. However, you will also be energetic and competitive. You won’t hesitate to speak up!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Dan Aykroyd (1952) shares your birthday. You are adventurous, imaginative and impulsive. You have an excellent memory. This is a year of learning and teaching. You might take time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that will give you a better self-awareness and understanding of the true meaning of your life.

