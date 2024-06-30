The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Cubs Sports MLB

Cubs' rubber match with first-place Brewers takes hell of a turn in 7-run inning off Kyle Hendricks

Just when the Cubs might have begun to feel a tiny bit of hope that their bleak season might get better and brighter, the Brewers blitzed them as if to say, “Enjoy baseball oblivion, suckers.”

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Cubs' rubber match with first-place Brewers takes hell of a turn in 7-run inning off Kyle Hendricks
Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks trudges off the field during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks trudges off the field after giving up seven runs in the fourth inning of a loss to the Brewers.

Stacy Revere/Getty

MILWAUKEE — In the rubber match of a weekend series at American Family Field, the terrific Brewers issued a Sunday sermon to the bumbling Cubs in a 7-1 stomping.

A sermon about what? Hell, folks. Yes, hell.

The nutshell version: Just when the Cubs might have begun to feel a tiny bit of hope that their bleak season might take a turn for the better and brighter, a much better rival blitzed them with a seven-run fourth inning as if to say, “Enjoy baseball oblivion, suckers.”

In this one game, things turned on the Cubs so fast that it was startling.

Pitcher Kyle Hendricks came in with a National League-best 1.27 ERA in June and was his old “Professor”-like self the first time through the Brewers’ order, requiring all of 36 pitches while retiring nine of the first 10 batters he faced. Was Hendricks really back after early-season struggles that had gotten him banished to the bullpen? It actually seemed so — just the sort of delightful development the Cubs desperately needed.

But then — all at once — the good-vibes Brewers (50-34) overwhelmed the Cubs (39-46). Christian Yelich pounded a two-run homer out to center. A misplay by Ian Happ in left field helped get Hendricks into further trouble, and soon after, four more runs scored when Brice Turang did that thing that keeps making Brewers fans jump out of their seats and not even care about spilling cold suds on their duds.

It’s a very simple game if you’re the first-place Brewers. You throw the ball, you catch the ball, you hit the ball and you definitely load the bases whenever possible because — with this runaway train of a team — it usually leads to a grand slam. Turang’s was the Brewers’ fifth grand slam in their last eight games and their second in this series, following Jackson Chourio’s game-changing blast off Jameson Taillon in the opener.

Just like that, it was 7-1 and cheers turned to smug boos as manager Craig Counsell made the still-strange-looking walk from the visitor’s dugout to yank Hendricks (1-6), who took a miserable walk off the mound — the meaningfulness of all his recent progress suddenly up for debate.

“Yeah, it was [shocking] a little bit,” Counsell said.

“I think in this game, man, you’re always fighting,” Hendricks said. “You’re always one step away. Nothing is given to you. You’ve got to go out and take it.”

One inning, it felt like Hendricks was close to locking back into the rotation long-term. The next, the clock was ticking again on Hendricks’ career as a Cub and the team’s season had an over-and-out sense to it.

“I just have to keep moving forward,” Hendricks said. “Those decisions aren’t up to me.”

Things turned on the Cubs in a hurry, but this team also has had multiple slow leaks since about six weeks after it left spring training. The most concerning of those leaks continues to be a punchless, feckless offense that spends more time accomplishing nothing than that good-for-nothing cousin you try to avoid.

This time, it was laughable how useless the Cubs’ bats were against Freddy Peralta (6-4). Nico Hoerner led off the game with a home run, Cody Bellinger hit a soft single two batters later and — seriously? — that was it. No more runs for the Cubs. No more hits.

No more No more hope? No more life?

“Offensively, it’s a day when it’s one run, so it’s hard to see a scenario where that’s going to win us a game,” Counsell said. “Offensively, no matter who we’re facing, we’re going to have to be better. That’s kind of what I take away from it.”

Next Up In Chicago Cubs
Counsell: Cubs don't need more fiery displays — they just need to hit
Fiery Cubs beat Brewers 5-3. Some emotion can't hurt at this point, can it?
11 injured when escalator malfunctions after Cubs-Brewers game at American Family Field
Cubs' Justin Steele puts a fitting capper on his June — yet another terrific start, still zero 'W's'
Cubs deserve no pity party from Chicago for bringing losing back upon themselves
Cubs, Counsell are back in Milwaukee with a much bleaker outlook than they had a month ago
The Latest
Isaak Phillips
Blackhawks
Blackhawks stingy with qualifying offers as NHL free agency approaches
The Hawks gave qualifying offers only to two young defensemen, Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier. A long list of other pending restricted free agents, including Taylor Raddysh and Joey Anderson, were not qualified and will become unrestricted free agents Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
Joseph Anthony Byrd (from left), Jabari Khaliq, Breon Arzell, Thee Ricky Harris and Jos N. Banks star in "The Hot Wing King" at Writers Theatre.
Theater
'The Hot Wing King' satisfies without scorching, like theatrical comfort food
Exuberant Writers Theatre play sticks to the familiar and the feel-good in its thoughtful consideration of Black male masculinity.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
Kyle Busch’s car is repaired with duct tape following a crash in to a tire wall at the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
NASCAR In Chicago
Last year's rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It's time for some NASCAR substance.
Civic boosterism can’t be the fuel for a successful event.
By Rick Morrissey
 
IMG_1922.jpeg
Columnists
Biden is faltering, but what he represents remains strong
No matter how my father fades, he’s still my dad. And Joe Biden is not just a man, but an idea.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Police crime scene tape.
Crime
3 killed in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
A group of people were arguing in the 500 block of East 76th Street about 2:15 a.m. Sunday when two people fired shots and fled in an SUV, police said.
By Mary Norkol
 