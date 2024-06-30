The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

How Andrew Vaughn trusting his work led to a red-hot June

Entering Sunday’s series game, Vaughn was slashing .330/.364/.532 with five homers in June. His production is needed for the Sox as they score the fewest runs per game in the majors.

By  Kyle Williams
   
SHARE How Andrew Vaughn trusting his work led to a red-hot June
Colorado Rockies v Chicago White Sox

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 30: Andrew Vaughn #25 of the Chicago White Sox hits a single in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 30, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776096268

Quinn Harris/Getty

First baseman Andrew Vaughn connected on a slider slightly out of the zone for his 10th homer of the season in Sunday’s 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Vaughn has been among the best hitters for the White Sox in June.

Entering Sunday’s series game, Vaughn was slashing .330/.364/.532 with five homers. His production is needed for the Sox as they score the fewest runs per game in the majors.

It’s been a drastic turnaround after the first baseman struggled severely through the season’s first two months. From March 28-June 1, Vaughn slashed .199/.264/.313 with four home runs.

Vaughn had two hits and three RBIs, including the game-tying sacrifice fly in the 10th inning to keep the Sox in the game. Confidence has helped elevate Vaughn’s performance.

“Just dedicated to my work,” Vaughn said. “Getting my work in the cage and just trusting it.”

The Sox have sorely needed Vaughn to get going at the plate because they need impact bats in their lineup — the Sox have the lowest weighted runs created plus in the majors (72).

Dejong’s hitting

Shortstop Paul DeJong has been surprising at the plate. The veteran has already tied last season’s home run total and has his highest OPS (.730) and slugging percentage (.447) since 2019.

He’s seeing the ball well at the plate and hitting the ball hard and to the opposite field.

“On the baseball side of it, he’s been steady,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “You make a mistake; he’ll hit it out of the ballpark. And he’s got some big hits for us, too. There’s some things he’s realizing about his ability that can keep in the game for a while.

“That’s trying to hit the ball the other way, even if the outcome is not the other way, focusing that way.”

Though he’s not a standout defender like he was in St. Louis, DeJong has been solid in the field lately. He makes the routine plays and limits the mistakes. He has a 1.7 defensive WAR, according to Fangraphs.

Working with third base/infield coach Eddie Rodriguez has helped DeJong sharpen his defensive skills. Grifol appreciates DeJong’s consistency and reliability.

“He’s playing a faster game; he’s a hell of a lot more confident using one hand,” Grifol said. “He’s made some really good plays here of late. Makeup-wise, character-wise, consistent.”

Flashing the leather

Center fielder Luis Robert Jr. showed his standout defensive skills Sunday as he tracked a fly ball by center fielder Brenton Doyle to the warning track and snatched the ball in the fifth inning. The hit had an expected batting average of .400 and would have been a homer in four major league ballparks, according to Baseball Savant.

This weekend was a reminder of the two-way abilities that Robert possesses. When he’s right physically — he’s only played 100-plus games once — he can patrol center field with the best of them.

Last season, Robert was in the 98th percentile in outs above average, 97th percentile in fielding run value — which combines Statcast’s individual defensive metric — and 84th percentile in sprint speed (86.8 mph).

In the 14th inning, Robert threw a bullet toward home plate that would have resulted in an out, but catcher Korey Lee couldn’t make the tag.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Jr.'s ‘ability to change a game’ on display as White Sox rout Rockies
Why White Sox keep playing Eloy Jimenez as he continues to recover
How White Sox' development plan is working for Jonathan Cannon
MLB draft prospect Jac Caglianone 'very impressive' during Chicago visit
Rockies-White Sox estimated start time set for 8:20 p.m.
Cubs or White Sox? Here's how you voted on which team has underachieved more in 2024
The Latest
Garrett Crochet Martín Maldonado
White Sox
White Sox offense falters, spoils strong pitching performance in Sunday's extra-innings loss
The Colorado Rockies outlasted the White Sox in Sunday’s series finale after 14 innings, the longest Sox game by innings since Aug. 2, 2019.
By Kyle Williams
 
Isaak Phillips
Blackhawks
Blackhawks stingy with qualifying offers as NHL free agency approaches
The Hawks gave qualifying offers only to two young defensemen, Isaak Phillips and Louis Crevier. A long list of other pending restricted free agents, including Taylor Raddysh and Joey Anderson, were not qualified and will become unrestricted free agents Monday.
By Ben Pope
 
Joseph Anthony Byrd (from left), Jabari Khaliq, Breon Arzell, Thee Ricky Harris and Jos N. Banks star in "The Hot Wing King" at Writers Theatre.
Theater
'The Hot Wing King' satisfies without scorching, like theatrical comfort food
Exuberant Writers Theatre play sticks to the familiar and the feel-good in its thoughtful consideration of Black male masculinity.
By Steven Oxman | For the Sun-Times
 
Kyle Busch’s car is repaired with duct tape following a crash in to a tire wall at the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
NASCAR In Chicago
Last year's rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It's time for some NASCAR substance.
Civic boosterism can’t be the fuel for a successful event.
By Rick Morrissey
 
IMG_1922.jpeg
Columnists
Biden is faltering, but what he represents remains strong
No matter how my father fades, he’s still my dad. And Joe Biden is not just a man, but an idea.
By Neil Steinberg
 