Wednesday, September 27, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 6

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Naperville Central’s Jack Cook (1) passes against Neuqua Valley.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (14) (5-0) 149 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 136 2
3. York (5-0) 120 3
4. Barrington (5-0) 97 4
5. Maine South (4-1) 88 5
6. Palatine (3-2) 53 7
7. South Elgin (5-0) 43 8
8. Minooka (4-1) 39 10
9. Naperville Central (4-1) 21 NR
10. Warren (3-2) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Huntley 16, Oswego 14, West Aurora 11, Naperville North 7, Glenbard West 6, O’Fallon 5, Bolingbrook 2.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (15) (5-0) 150 1
2. Hersey (5-0) 119 3
3. Batavia (4-1) 118 2
4. Normal (5-0) 102 4
5. St. Rita (4-1) 81 5
6. Downers Grove North (5-0) 80 7
7. Edwardsville (5-0) 65 6
8. Quincy (5-0) 47 8
9. Brother Rice (3-2) 24 10
10. Hononegah (5-0) 21 NR

Others receiving votes: Prospect 8, Wheaton North 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (10) (3-2) 136 1
2. Kankakee (4) (5-0) 124 2
3. Geneva (5-0) 112 4
4. Washington (4-1) 81 7
5. Cary-Grove (4-1) 68 5
6. Lake Zurich (4-1) 61 3
7. Dunlap (5-0) 44 10
8. Fenwick (4-1) 40 7
9. Normal West (4-1) 35 9
10. Belvidere North (4-1) 20 NR

Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 17, Lake Forest 16, TF North 10, Lemont 9, Providence 9.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Prairie Ridge (13) (5-0) 139 1
2. Sycamore (1) (5-0) 125 2
3. Chicago (Morgan Park) (4-1) 90 5
4. Carmel (4-1) 68 4
5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (4-1) 64 6
6. Peoria (4-1) 62 8
7. Glenbard South (5-0) 51 9
8. Antioch (5-0) 46 10
9. St. Francis (3-2) 33 NR
10. Joliet Catholic (3-2) 31 3

Others receiving votes: Morton 23, Mahomet-Seymour 15, Highland 9, Hillcrest 2.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (9) (5-0) 126 1
2. IC Catholic (4) (5-0) 115 2
3. Morris (5-0) 101 3
4. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 91 4
5. Rockford Boylan (5-0) 73 5
6. Mt. Zion (5-0) 60 6
7. Carterville (5-0) 49 7
8. Murphysboro (5-0) 36 8
9. Geneseo (5-0) 35 9
10. St. Laurence (4-1) 19 10

Others receiving votes: Coal City 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 2, Breese Central 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (11) (5-0) 128 1
2. Montini (2) (5-0) 118 2
3. Princeton (4-1) 82 4
4. Wilmington (4-1) 80 5
5. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-1) 59 3
6. Stanford Olympia (4-1) 57 7
7. Durand-Pecatonica (5-0) 54 8
8. Roxana (5-0) 49 10
9. Williamsville (4-1) 44 9
10. DuQuoin (5-0) 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Greenville 18, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 5, Phillips 2.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (5-0) 112 2
3. Seneca (5-0) 98 3
4. Bloomington Central Catholic (5-0) 92 5
5. Knoxville (5-0) 61 7
6. Johnston City (5-0) 58 6
7. Shelbyville (5-0) 39 9
8. Athens (4-1) 36 4
9. Rockridge (4-1) 32 8
10. Momence (5-0) 18 NR

Others receiving votes: Farmington 12, Marian Central 10, Westville 6, Nashville 5, Breese Mater Dei 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Forreston (5-0) 106 2
3. Camp Point Central (5-0) 101 3
4. Morrison (5-0) 90 T4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 64 T4
6. Althoff Catholic (4-1) 58 6
7. Newman Central Catholic (4-1) 53 7
8. Carrollton (5-0) 25 8
9. Fulton (3-2) 23 10
10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0) 16 9

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Stark County 10, Hope Academy 9, Casey-Westfield 8, LeRoy 5, Sesser-Valier) 3, Salt Fork 1, St. Bede 1.

