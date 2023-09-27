Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 6
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (14) (5-0) 149 1
2. Lincoln-Way East (1) (5-0) 136 2
3. York (5-0) 120 3
4. Barrington (5-0) 97 4
5. Maine South (4-1) 88 5
6. Palatine (3-2) 53 7
7. South Elgin (5-0) 43 8
8. Minooka (4-1) 39 10
9. Naperville Central (4-1) 21 NR
10. Warren (3-2) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Huntley 16, Oswego 14, West Aurora 11, Naperville North 7, Glenbard West 6, O’Fallon 5, Bolingbrook 2.
Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Mount Carmel (15) (5-0) 150 1
2. Hersey (5-0) 119 3
3. Batavia (4-1) 118 2
4. Normal (5-0) 102 4
5. St. Rita (4-1) 81 5
6. Downers Grove North (5-0) 80 7
7. Edwardsville (5-0) 65 6
8. Quincy (5-0) 47 8
9. Brother Rice (3-2) 24 10
10. Hononegah (5-0) 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Prospect 8, Wheaton North 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 5.
Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. East St. Louis (10) (3-2) 136 1
2. Kankakee (4) (5-0) 124 2
3. Geneva (5-0) 112 4
4. Washington (4-1) 81 7
5. Cary-Grove (4-1) 68 5
6. Lake Zurich (4-1) 61 3
7. Dunlap (5-0) 44 10
8. Fenwick (4-1) 40 7
9. Normal West (4-1) 35 9
10. Belvidere North (4-1) 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Chatham Glenwood 17, Lake Forest 16, TF North 10, Lemont 9, Providence 9.
Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Prairie Ridge (13) (5-0) 139 1
2. Sycamore (1) (5-0) 125 2
3. Chicago (Morgan Park) (4-1) 90 5
4. Carmel (4-1) 68 4
5. Sacred Heart-Griffin (4-1) 64 6
6. Peoria (4-1) 62 8
7. Glenbard South (5-0) 51 9
8. Antioch (5-0) 46 10
9. St. Francis (3-2) 33 NR
10. Joliet Catholic (3-2) 31 3
Others receiving votes: Morton 23, Mahomet-Seymour 15, Highland 9, Hillcrest 2.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Rochester (9) (5-0) 126 1
2. IC Catholic (4) (5-0) 115 2
3. Morris (5-0) 101 3
4. Richmond-Burton (5-0) 91 4
5. Rockford Boylan (5-0) 73 5
6. Mt. Zion (5-0) 60 6
7. Carterville (5-0) 49 7
8. Murphysboro (5-0) 36 8
9. Geneseo (5-0) 35 9
10. St. Laurence (4-1) 19 10
Others receiving votes: Coal City 4, Wheaton Academy 3, Dixon 2, Breese Central 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (11) (5-0) 128 1
2. Montini (2) (5-0) 118 2
3. Princeton (4-1) 82 4
4. Wilmington (4-1) 80 5
5. St. Joseph-Ogden (4-1) 59 3
6. Stanford Olympia (4-1) 57 7
7. Durand-Pecatonica (5-0) 54 8
8. Roxana (5-0) 49 10
9. Williamsville (4-1) 44 9
10. DuQuoin (5-0) 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Greenville 18, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 5, Phillips 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Maroa-Forsyth (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Downs Tri-Valley (5-0) 112 2
3. Seneca (5-0) 98 3
4. Bloomington Central Catholic (5-0) 92 5
5. Knoxville (5-0) 61 7
6. Johnston City (5-0) 58 6
7. Shelbyville (5-0) 39 9
8. Athens (4-1) 36 4
9. Rockridge (4-1) 32 8
10. Momence (5-0) 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Farmington 12, Marian Central 10, Westville 6, Nashville 5, Breese Mater Dei 5, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lena-Winslow (13) (5-0) 130 1
2. Forreston (5-0) 106 2
3. Camp Point Central (5-0) 101 3
4. Morrison (5-0) 90 T4
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (5-0) 64 T4
6. Althoff Catholic (4-1) 58 6
7. Newman Central Catholic (4-1) 53 7
8. Carrollton (5-0) 25 8
9. Fulton (3-2) 23 10
10. Kewanee-Annawan-Wethersfield (5-0) 16 9
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 12, Stark County 10, Hope Academy 9, Casey-Westfield 8, LeRoy 5, Sesser-Valier) 3, Salt Fork 1, St. Bede 1.