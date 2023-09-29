The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: 17 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling was sworn in as the city’s top cop, United Auto Workers members went on strike in Illinois, and a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee girl walked along Navy Pier.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Former interim police Supt. Fred Waller (right) puts a pin on new police Supt. Larry Snelling during a special City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, where Snelling was confirmed as the new police superintendent, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

USWNT members Alyssa Naeher (1) and Tierna Davidson (12) walk out with participants during a quick practice session at Intentional Sports at 1841 N. Laramie Ave for the unveiling of a new mural outside the facility, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Yaryna Shumska a preforming and visual artist visiting from Ukraine stands in one of the galleries at the John David Mooney Foundation at 114 W. Kinize St. in River North neighborhood, Monday, Sept., 25, 2023. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ukrainian performance artist and painter Yaryna Shumska gave a free lecture and performance at John David Mooney’s River North gallery as part of the fellowship program, Monday, Sept. 25.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Kim Larson (center), who has worked for Chrysler since 1996, joins striking Stellantis workers, represented by the United Auto Workers, for a rally outside the company’s warehouse at 1980 High Grove Lane in Naperville, Friday, Sept. 22.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

James Etienne, an EMT, stands at the intersection of North Greenwood Avenue, West Howard Street and North Rogers Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, where he said a police officer stopped him and his friend while they were driving in September 2009. Etienne said he has been stopped by police while driving multiple times and that it has affected his employment opportunities and his personal life.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A new interactive mural for athletes to stop by and play at Intentional Sports at 1841 N. Laramie Ave, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Alejandro García Nelo works on an “ofrenda” or offering entitled “54, 950 heartbeats,” which is a tribute to those who were killed by the earthquake in Turkey, Syria and Morocco in 2023, at the National Museum of Mexican Art in the Pilsen neighborhood, Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2023. The exhibit, an annual tradition, is titled “Día de Muertos, Living Presence.” | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A pair of TSA agents walk through a crowd of passengers at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, Tuesday, Sept., 26, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee girl, poses with Hebru Brantley’s “The Great Debate” Flyboy statue as she walks across Navy Pier in her debut visit to Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A child greets Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee girl, as she walks across Navy Pier in her debut visit to Chicago, Thursday, Sept. 28.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The CPS School board welcomes attendees to the meeting during a school board meeting at Austin College and Career Academy in Austin, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Asylum-seekers from Venezuela, 15-year-old Marleivis Subero holds her sleeping 2-year-old sister, Anthonela, while their 6-year-old sister Paulina plays with their dog outside their tent as they live at the Austin District police station at 5701 W. Madison St. on the West Side, Monday, Sept. 25.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A member of Deeply Rooted performs during Chicago Live! at Navy Pier, Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Judge Mary Marubio, the presiding judge of the Pretrial Division of the Circuit Court of Cook County, stands in her courtroom at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in the Little Village neighborhood, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Jalene LaMontagne, Population Ecologist and Quantitative Biologist, at DePaul University, stands for portrait next to an Oak Tree near DePaul University, Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Francisco “Frankie” Benitez, a wrongfully convicted man who was in prison for almost 34 years, speaks to the media after his hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse while a tattoo of the word, “freedom” is seen, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped all murder charges against Benitez, who served time for the killings of 14-year-old Prudencio Cruz and William Sanchez in 1989, after his conviction was vacated in August. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

