Interactive mural on West Side aims to coach, inspire next generation of soccer players

Raisa Yuille was in the stands Sunday as the U.S. Women’s National Team defeated South Africa in an International Friendly at Soldier Field.

The 15-year-old had no idea that she’d get to meet, and learn from, two USWNT players on the West Side the next day.

Defender Tierna Davidson and goalie Alyssa Naeher surprised Raisa and dozens of aspiring USWNT stars on Monday during the unveiling of an interactive “coaching mural” outside Intentional Sports, 1841 N. Laramie Ave., in North Austin.

“I went to the game yesterday against South Africa, and I saw Tierna play and Alyssa was there too; it was cool,” said Raisa, who plays soccer at Amundsen High School. “I didn’t think that I would see them the next day. It’s insane.”

USWNT members Alyssa Naeher (second from left) and Tierna Davidson walk out with participants during a quick practice session at Intentional Sports at 1841 N. Laramie Ave. for the unveiling of a new mural outside the facility, Monday, Sept. 25, 2023. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The 25-foot mural was designed by local artist Dwight White II, who drew inspiration from U.S. Soccer stars Crystal Dunn, Naomi Girma and Lynn Williams. The three players served as creative directors of the project and visited the site Monday morning.

The mural features a goal and instructions on how to position your foot to strike a ball. It also depicts some simple footwork, passing drills and targets for players to aim at.

Allstate Insurance, the U.S. Soccer Federation and Black Star Soccer, an organization that aims to accelerate the growth and popularity of soccer among Black youth, partnered on the mural.

“It’s really pretty; it’s also useful for just kids around here, because if I had this up in my backyard or by my school it would be really cool to practice there,” Yuille said.

Raisa Yuille (left) practices her ball skills. The 15-year-old, who plays soccer at Amundsen High School, went to the game between the U.S. Women’s National Team and South Africa on Sunday and was excited to meet defender Tierna Davidson and goalie Alyssa Naeher at the mural unveiling. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Patrick Rose, director of Black Star, said the mural not only beautifies the neighborhood, but can also be a teaching tool for young players.

“It’s going to be a space where kids can learn about different skills and drills,” Rose said. “It’s part of skill building but it also provides a great art artifact to leave in the community.”

Before getting a chance to practice on the mural, the girls participated in some drills led by Davidson, Naeher, current Northwestern University women’s soccer team players and former professionals. They also played a brief pickup game.

Angelina Barreno, 17, who lives on the West Side, said it was inspiring to be able to learn from two women who are at the top of their sport.

“You get to learn from them and get great advice from them especially because they have a lot of experience,” said Angelina, who also plays at Amundsen. “You learn a lot from them skill wise and mindset wise.”

Raisa and Angelina both said they hope to continue to play soccer in college.

Angelina Barreno practices her ball skills during a quick practice session. The 17-year-old said it was inspiring to be able to learn from professional soccer players who are at the top of their sport. Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Veronica Raguay, Angelina’s mom, said meeting Davidson and Naeher, who both play for the Chicago Red Stars, was an invaluable experience for her soccer-crazed daughter, who got to see that her dreams can become a reality.

“I think it’s an amazing event, especially with women playing soccer, because my daughter’s been playing since she was three and just seeing her get this opportunity to meet famous people like that gives her a more positive view,” Raguay said. “Not only to her, but to all the other girls who can be like, one day this will be me.”

Andy McDermott, president of Intentional Sports, hopes the mural makes more kids and families aware of the 10-acre facility that offers free and low-cost programming for those interested in soccer, basketball, baseball, volleyball and other sports.

“Chicago alone could use five of these facilities,” McDermott said. “Kids down here, if they don’t have a positive alternative after school, then there’s plenty of negative things that will pull them in the wrong direction. Hopefully this serves the community for generations.”