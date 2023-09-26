With federal shutdown looming, what does it mean for Chicago and the state?

The country is once again inching closer to a federal government shutdown — a scenario that will force furloughs for thousands of federal employees in Illinois and could cause significant delays at the city’s airports.

While Medicare and Social Security checks will still be sent out, other programs will be impacted the longer a shutdown takes place, including those related to disability claims. And federal agencies will halt all work deemed non-essential.

There are 42,637 federal employees in Illinois as of March 2023, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. That number includes federal law enforcement and 22,600 active duty military members. Under a shutdown, all active-duty service members and some law enforcement officers would remain at work but receive no pay until funds are appropriated.

Employees at the Great Lakes Naval Base in Lake County like Petty Officer Second Class Madison Williams wouldn’t receive a paycheck, forcing them to get creative to make ends meet without it.

“That’s how we pay our rent. That’s how we pay for groceries,” said Williams, 29. “A lot of people that don’t have savings...we have to dive into our credit cards.”

“Excepted” federal employees will not be furloughed, including those whose work involves “emergency work involving the safety of human life or the protection of property,” according to the office.

Environmental Protection Agency inspections at hazardous waste sites, drinking water and chemical facilities would stop. And about 10,000 children across the country would immediately lose access to Head Start, an early development program administered by the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the White House.

The longest government shutdown lasted 34 days late 2018 into early 2019 — led by a stalemate between former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans over his request for a $5.7 billion border wall. This time, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is battling with far right House members who want to severely cut spending levels.

In the Senate, Democrats and Republicans are working on an appropriations plan to fund the government at higher levels, with money for Ukraine and emergency disaster aid.

But the clock is loudly ticking toward an Oct. 1 deadline. Government funding expires at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1, the beginning of the federal budget year.

LOAN HELP FOR UNPAID WORKERS:

In 2019, Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Treasurer’s office offered $100 million in state funds on low-interest or zero-interest loans to federal workers whose paychecks were halted. Pritzker on Tuesday said he is working closely with Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs to reinstate the program.

“If Republicans in Congress do not successfully do their jobs and fund the government by October 1, millions will be impacted across the nation. Here in Illinois, we are doing everything in our power to help and will be prepared to support our federal employees,” Pritzker said in a statement to the Sun-Times. “We are home to more than 40,000 federal employees, and even if their paychecks are delayed, their bills, mortgage payments, and loans will keep adding up.”

TRAVEL:

Air traffic controllers and TSA officers would also be working without pay, which could lead to huge delays and longer wait times at airports. During the last shutdown, a large number of TSA agents called off work because of the economic hardships they faced having no paycheck for five weeks.

A pressure point in the 2019 government shutdown was the chaos it created at several major airports, where not enough TSA agents and air traffic controllers could navigate the country’s air traffic system.

MILITARY:

The Great Lakes Naval Base, about 30 miles north of Chicago, is the U.S. Navy’s only boot camp, where more than 18,600 people would be impacted by a shutdown — including 10,000 recruits in basic training and sailors and 5,000 military staff.

Some of the 3,600 civilian employees employed at the base who do not perform excepted activities would be furloughed and wouldn’t be authorized to work, according to Great Lakes spokesman John Sheppard.

Williams, who has worked at the naval base for around year, said she and her coworkers have been doing research on organizations that may be able to assist, and are making preparations in case the shutdown is prolonged, if it happens.

“Pretty much everybody is just trying to do their research and see what entities are going to help them the most,” Williams said, adding that she has looked into the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society, which can provide interest free loans.

“I also haven’t been making any frivolous purchases or anything like that, making sure that I have food to go on, and looking at other organizations that maybe give food out,” Williams said.

“I just hope it ends soon,” Williams said.

VETERANS’ BENEFITS AND HEALTHCARE:

At a press conference on Friday, Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough said there would be no impact on veterans’ healthcare and that benefits would still be administered. The only disruptions would be the closing of regional offices, and some impact on services for veterans like outreach and career counseling.

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE:

The U.S. Postal Service — an independent agency — and its employees would not be affected by a shutdown, meaning mail services would not be affected.

WHAT WOULD THE SHUTDOWN MEAN FOR FEDERAL COURT?

U.S. District Court officials on Tuesday announced that federal court would continue to operate if no deal is reached by Monday. They also predicted it could continue paid operations using various funds through Oct. 13.

However, they said the court would be forced to suspend all civil litigation involving the federal government. And, if the shutdown continues beyond Oct. 13, court employees could be required to report to work with no expectation of pay until the shutdown is over.

U.S. District Chief Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer and Clerk Thomas Bruton have determined all court employees are “excepted” from furlough.

“Any interruptions in the court’s operations are of grave concern,” Pallmeyer said in a statement. “We have a large number of criminal and civil jury trials scheduled to proceed this fall, and a lack of appropriation would seriously delay us in meeting our responsibilities to dispense justice in a timely manner.”

Among the trials scheduled to begin this fall are the Oct. 10 trial of six alleged O-Block gang members accused in the murder of the rapper FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly. Former Chicago Ald. Edward M. Burke is also set for trial Nov. 6.

“This situation is obviously unacceptable,” Pallmeyer said. “Our Court employees are dedicated public servants, determined to keep the wheels of justice turning. But many of them live paycheck to paycheck; if we are unable to pay them, these staff members will be faced with tough financial decisions that will impact their families and the greater community.”

Contributing: Jon Seidel