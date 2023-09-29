Undefeated York beats Downers Grove North in a showcase game for Jake Melion

York did the undefeated thing last year. The Dukes rolled through the regular season and lost to Loyola, the eventual Class 8A champs, in the state semifinals.

A majority of that team returned for this season and the results have been similar. York knocked off Downers Grove North 32-21 on the road on Friday to improve to 6-0.

That isn’t as exciting the second time around. Expectations have been raised in Elmhurst. Can the Dukes compete for the state title this year?

It generally takes something special to win a championship, especially in 8A. It could be a dominant defense or a future college star quarterback. For York, it could be Jake Melion.

The senior running back certainly benefits from running behind the Dukes’ talented offensive line, but what happens after he blows through those gaps is uncommon.

“[Melion]’s vision is elite,” York quarterback Sean Winton said. “He has some of the greatest vision, speed and agility I’ve ever seen.”

Melion had 33 carries for 279 yards and two touchdowns against the Trojans (5-1, 3-1). His 69-yard TD run with 11:09 left in the game was exactly the sort of breakout moment that wins titles.

“The vision and the patience he has and the way he can accelerate and change direction is special,” Dukes coach Mike Fitzgerald said. “He’s one of the most underrated kids in the state.”

Melion also had two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown.

“I like to think of myself as an all-purpose back,” Melion said. “I’m definitely more elusive than powerful. That’s a great football team. That’s one of the hardest hitting football teams that we’ve played in awhile.”

Winton was 8-for-12 for 125 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Downers Grove North was without star running back Noah Battle, who was injured last week against Oak Park.

The Trojans managed just nine rushing yards but sophomore quarterback Owen Lansu, a major college prospect, helped them take the lead twice in the first half.

Lansu was 17-for-30 for 218 yards with two touchdowns. Owen Thulin was his favorite target with eight catches for 113 yards. Oliver Thulin had five catches for 73 yards and two TDs.

York took the lead for good on a 31-yard TD pass from Winton to Melion with four seconds left in the first half.

“This group doesn’t get too up or down,” Fitzgerald said. “They trust and believe in each other through the momentum swings and the adversity. They know they can get things straightened out and back in the right direction.”

Sean Winton to Jake Melion for a 31-yard TD. One of best runs after catch I’ve seen so far this season.



York leads Downers Grove North 19-14 at halftime. Melion has 130 yards rushing. pic.twitter.com/2XJdT4v6qA — Michael O'Brien (@michaelsobrien) September 30, 2023

Undefeated after six weeks and dominating the conference again. But is this year’s York team better than last year?

“I don’t like to make comparisons,” Melion said. “I’m just focused on the team now. I really love these guys. They are my brothers. I’ve been playing with them since fourth grade.”

Lineman Joe Reiff committed to Notre Dame earlier this week. He approached the question almost like a reporter but then wound up with a definitive answer.

“That’s a tough question,” Reiff said. “The West Suburban Silver has changed so much that it is hard to tell. We are at least on the same level. If not even better. I’d say better. It’s going to be a great season.