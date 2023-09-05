Try fresh herbs in place of salt

Salt is an acquired taste and an essential nutrient that our bodies need for the smooth running of many processes, like maintaining a balance of fluids.

The amount we require is far less than most Americans are eating. The standard American diet — heavily foods high in fat, sugar and salt — has made it easy and even normalized excess sodium consumption.

The dietary guidelines suggest no more than a teaspoon, which is about 2,300 milligrams ar day of sodium for the general population. Habitually consuming more than we need can contribute to high blood pressure, which can lead to heart disease, stroke, heart failure and kidney disease.

Just as many of us have learned to prefer a few extra shakes of salt on our food, research suggests we can retrain our taste buds to be satisfied with less.

Researchers in a small study set out to study short-term effects on sodium intake, blood pressure, preference for salty food and enjoyment of a salt-restricted diet in adults with hypertension. One of the initial steps was helping participants realize how much salt they were eating. Key areas of focus were individualized to address areas that included salt at the table, salt used in cooking, grocery shopping and eating at restaurants.

After 16 weeks, participants significantly reduced sodium intake and increased enjoyment of a salt-restricted diet, leading the researchers to conclude that we can retrain our taste buds to enjoy foods with less salt.

Try these strategies to get started:



Skip the shaker — Gradually reduce how much salt is used per meal. Most study participants were able to remove the shaker from the table in three weeks.

— Gradually reduce how much salt is used per meal. Most study participants were able to remove the shaker from the table in three weeks. Spice it up — Swap out some or all of the salt with flavorful herbs and spices. Try fresh or dried herbs like rosemary, thyme, oregano, and basil; and spices like cumin, cayenne and cinnamon. Vinegars, citrus juice, onions, garlic, peppers and mustard add flavor, too.

— Swap out some or all of the salt with flavorful herbs and spices. Try fresh or dried herbs like rosemary, thyme, oregano, and basil; and spices like cumin, cayenne and cinnamon. Vinegars, citrus juice, onions, garlic, peppers and mustard add flavor, too. Shop whole — Buy mostly whole, less processed foods and ingredients when you can. More processed and packaged foods tend to be higher in added salt. Scan nutrition labels so you’re aware of how much sodium is in each serving.

— Buy mostly whole, less processed foods and ingredients when you can. More processed and packaged foods tend to be higher in added salt. Scan nutrition labels so you’re aware of how much sodium is in each serving. Eat in more often — Cooking at home means you control how much salt you eat. Restaurant meals tend to be high in sodium. When you eat out, check online menus for sodium content or ask for less salt in your meal.

Environmental Nutrition is an independent newsletter written by nutrition experts.

