Allergy season arrived early this year. Here’s how to keep pollen from ruining your spring

Allergy season has arrived in Chicago and elsewhere earlier and stronger than expected.

Dr. Rachna Shah usually starts looking at pollen counts in the Chicago area in April. But her data in mid-February showed tree pollen already was at a “moderate” level.

“This season has been so nuts,” says Shah, an allergist who is director of the Loyola Medicine Allergy Count. “Granted, it was a pretty mild winter, but I didn’t expect it to be so early.”

Shah says she thinks the 2024 allergy season will last longer than other years, presuming the weather remains warm. Experts say climate change has led to longer and more intense allergy seasons.

How widespread are allergy problems?

"Almost 25% of adults have allergies, and almost 20% of children have allergies," says Dr. Anju Peters, an allergy specialist with Northwestern Medicine. "So it's very, very common."

Dr. Anju Peters, a Northwestern Medicine allergy and immunology specialist. AP

Which cities have it worst for allergies?

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America issues an annual ranking (PDF) of "the most challenging places to live with allergies," a snapshot based on over-the-counter medicine use, pollen counts and the number of available allergy specialists. This year, the top five cities were Wichita, Kansas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Dallas; and Oklahoma City. Chicago, rated “better than average,” was No. 72 on the list.

Which pollens cause allergies?

Three main types of pollen cause seasonal allergies. In early spring, tree pollen is the main culprit. After that, grasses pollinate, followed by weeds in the late summer and early fall.

Some of the most common tree pollens that cause allergies include birch, cedar, cottonwood, maple, elm, oak and walnut, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Grasses that cause symptoms include Bermuda, Johnson, rye and Kentucky bluegrass.

Some things you can do

The best and first step to controlling allergies is avoiding exposure. Which can be tough when you want to get outside and enjoy spring weather.

Here are a few things that Peters suggests to try to help stave off allergy problems:



Keep your windows closed at home and in the car.



Avoid going out when pollen counts are highest.



Change clothes when you get home.



Also, pollen trackers can help with planning. The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology tracks levels through a network of counting stations across the United States. Counts are available on its website and via email.

Tips to relieve allergy symptoms

The first thing to figure out is what you’re allergic to. Lots of people are allergic to several things. Allergists can run tests for different triggers.

Over-the-counter nasal sprays can help relieve symptoms, but they take a while to kick in. So, if you need them, it’s best to start them now, Shah says.

Dr. Rachna Shah, an allergist who is director of the Loyola Medicine Allergy Count, says that, despite the Chicago area’s mild winter, she was surprised at how early the spring allergy season started. Provided

Antihistamines are another option. Shah says she’s seen some patients benefit from switching to a similar brand if one stops working but that there isn’t much data to support that strategy.

For young kids and people who have to take many different allergy medications, immunotherapies in the form of shots and oral drops can help desensitize the immune system to allergens.