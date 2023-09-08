The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Graham Ellinghausen, 26, got the Marina Towers tattooed on his thigh after living there when he moved to Chicago after college.

Graham Ellinghausen, 26, got the Marina Towers tattooed on his thigh after living there when he moved to Chicago after college.

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Art

Former Marina Towers resident got a tattoo of the corncob buildings to remind himself of his first apartment

Graham Ellinghausen moved to Marina Towers after college. Now, thanks to tattoo artist Dylan Cullison, he has a permanent reminder of his first place.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Former Marina Towers resident got a tattoo of the corncob buildings to remind himself of his first apartment

Marina Towers — those corncob-looking buildings just north of the Chicago River at 300 N. State St. — are iconic Chicago architecture, the image on countless postcards and a Wilco album cover and a permanent feature on one of Graham Ellinghausen’s thighs.

Ellinghausen, 26, moved to Chicago after college, at 21. After getting a job downtown writing software, he was drawn to those two funky looking buildings on the river and got his first apartment there.

Growing up in Woodstock, he’d come to the city and look up at the buildings in wonder.

“They’ve always seemed kind of iconic to me, some of the most memorable designed skyscrapers I can think of around the city,” he says. “They always caught my eye.”

Living there, he says he learned a lot from his neighbors, many who’d lived in the buildings for decades.

“A lot of the older population there has lived pretty much in Marina Towers more or less since it was built, so there’s a lot of history there,” Ellinghausen says.

He lived at Marina Towers in a circular, largely unrenovated unit for a few years before moving to Uptown.

Two years after moving out, he decided to give himself a permanent reminder of his former home — “long enough that I think I could look back on it with a little more fondness than immediately after I moved out” — courtesy of tattoo artist Dylan Cullison, whose portfolio is filled with intricate architectural images.

Graham Ellinghausen.

Graham Ellinghausen.

Provided

Cullison’s clients typically are looking to get tattoos of, say, a house — their childhood home or their grandparents’ house. Ellinghausen’s Marina Towers tattoo was the first Chicago skyscraper Cullison had done.

“I feel so incredibly lucky to live in a city that is so rich in beautiful architecture,” Cullison says.

Compared with houses, skyscrapers are “harder to translate into a tattoo because they’re so detailed,” Cullison says. “It works out my brain more. Honestly, it’s a lot more challenging and fun to turn into a tattoo.”

Two homes tattooed on each of a client’s forearms. Dylan Cullison’s work often involves giving clients a tattoo of a home that holds meaning for them.

Dylan Cullison’s work often involves giving clients a tattoo of a home that holds meaning for them.

Provided

Cullison, who grew up in Lincoln Park, has always loved drawing buildings. The artist wasn’t sure there was much of a market, though, to create building tattoos until a client asked for one of his grandparent’s house. After that, Cullison kept getting similar requests.

“I think there’s something about the permanence of it,” Cullison says. “Especially childhood homes. They hold so much, but the majority of the time you do lose that building eventually.”

Ellinghausen’s Marina Towers tattoo is composed of dozens of the precise, super-thin lines that are a signature of Cullison’s work.

Tattoo artist Dylan Cullison.

Tattoo artist Dylan Cullison.

Provided

“I always say that everything is just a line or a splotch in art, and you can make any image with just lines and splotches,” Cullison says. “Clearly, I focus on just the lines.”

The artist uses a single needle to create those lines, taking care to leave space because the ink will spread out over time. So the tattoo needs room to expand without ending up leaving the image jumbled.

“You really have to figure out exactly which lines you need and which lines you can take away,” Cullison says.

Tattoos logo
inkingWell_logobug_withBackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.

Untitled

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com

Murals and Mosaics
With Chinatown mural, artist Ocean Muerto says he’s playing with the idea of ‘dust to dust’
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I like my friends, but an overnight outing is asking too much
Music
‘Melomaniac’ presses ‘record’ on music fan who taped Chicago rock concerts for decades
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
BEARS_082723_11.jpg
Bears
How Justin Fields can move from potential to winner by passing more
If Fields makes a leap this season, starting with the opener Sunday against the rival Packers, he could earn a contract extension worth around $100 million. If not, he could be replaced.
By Patrick Finley
 
Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Packers QB Jordan Love finally gets his shot Sunday
The first new Packers starting quarterback in 32 years isn’t a regular on television commercials and doesn’t thump his chest on social media. If he walked down Michigan Avenue, he wouldn’t be stopped.
By Patrick Finley
 
Northwestern v Rutgers
College Sports
Big Game Hunting: If Northwestern can’t beat UTEP, what hope is there for the Wildcats?
Also: picks for Notre Dame-NC State, Nebraska-Colorado, Iowa-Iowa State, Texas-Alabama and Wisconsin-Washington State.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.
Crime
A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach
More than 1,100 people have been arrested in connection with the breach in almost all 50 states. That includes Illinois, where at least 40 known residents face charges for their role.
By Jon Seidel
 
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during the Republican presidential primary debate held Aug. 23 in Milwaukee.
Columnists
Is Nikki Haley the GOP’s best hope in 2024?
Haley has plenty of flaws. She won’t, for example, condemn Trump’s endless lies about the 2020 election, but she could be trouble for Democrats in 2024.
By Steven V. Roberts
 