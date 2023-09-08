The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Members of the Rich Township High School marching band make an entrance during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University.

Members of the Rich Township High School marching band make an entrance during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Picture Chicago: This week’s 15 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

DuSable Lake Shore Drive welcomes cyclists, beachgoers enjoy the remaining days of summer, and the Sun-Times visits the Illinois governor’s mansion.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Hundreds of people cool off and hang out at North Avenue Beach on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jacqueline Coles holds high school portraits of her 32-year-old son James Cole at the family’s Morgan Park neighborhood home, Tuesday, Sept. 5. James Coles was shot and killed Aug. 21 during a drive-by in the 11600 block of South Wallace Street in West Pullman.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Southland College Prep Charter High School’s marching band performs during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

First lady M.K. Pritzker stands in the Kankakee Room in the Illinois governor’s mansion in Springfield, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bill Martin, 76, walks along Gillson Beach in Wilmette while taking a hit from his vape pen containing marijuana resin, Friday, Sept. 1.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A truck drives by as Laura Levan stands outside the house she and her kids lived in in the 4800 block of West Ainslie Street in the Sauganash neighborhood, which she said was hit by trucks several times before, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Levan rented the house for six months in the early 2000s, she said, but moved out in fear of her and her kids’ safety. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg leaves after a press conference at O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 2, where he discussed annual runway incursion rates, flight cancellations, flight safety and travel ahead of Labor Day weekend Friday, Sept. 1.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Hundreds of people cool off and hang out at North Avenue Beach on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Jacqueline Coles stands outside her home for a portrait in Morgan Park, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Her son James Coles was shot and killed during a drive-by in the West Pullman area.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Residents attend a community meeting at Joy Faith Knapp Music Center in Greektown to discuss the city’s plan to open a temporary shelter for asylum-seekers in the neighborhood, Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Crystal Chavez talks to a reporter about her husband David Parra and cousin Antonio Munoz, who were both fatally shot early Sunday outside their home in the 500 block of West 14th Street in Chicago Heights, Monday, Sept. 4.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

First lady M.K. Pritzker stands on the elliptical staircase in the Illinois governor’s mansion in Springfield, Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

