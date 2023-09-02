The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago Football Classic returns, bringing scholarships and HBCU history with it

After several years of COVID cancellations, the annual game between historically Black colleges and universities returned to Soldier Field along with its scholarships and other programming.

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Chicago Football Classic returns, bringing scholarships and HBCU history with it
Southland College Prep Charter High School’s Marching Lady Eagles performs with their marching band during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The Chicago Football Classic, a game between two historically Black colleges and universities, returned to Soldier Field for the first time since 2019, though the festivities leading up to it were the main event.

Started in 1997 by businessmen Larry Huggins, Everett Rand and Tim Rand to push kids to “achieve their personal best,” the weekend-long event is a celebration of academics and extracurriculars where thousands of dollars in scholarships are given out in addition to the scheduled programming.

Saturday kicked off with a college and career fair at the city’s NFL stadium, followed by a battle of the bands that pitted high schools from across the area against each other while spectators looked on. 

Amidst the grill smoke and DJ-helmed speaker systems was Mark Johnson, a liaison recruiter and graduate of Alcorn State University. 

He said the event went beyond just being a football game and cookout, even with the more academics focused portions of the event aside — though those parts helped lower the pressure kids face when looking to connect with colleges.

“It’s acknowledging the rich legacy, it goes beyond the pageantry, the pomp and circumstance [of university],” Johnson, a Mississippi native, said.

Mark Johnson, a liaison recruiter for Alcorn State University smiles while tailgating at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a battle of high school marching bands and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

The dual degree holder said the event helped ensure the descendants of those who were part of the Great Migration — a period of the 20th century during which an estimated 6 million Black Southerners moved north to escape Jim Crow laws — had a chance to reconnect with HBCUs and the unique culture that comes with them.

“It’s that family environment,” Johnson said. “We’ve lost a lot of who we are… We want to ensure the continuation of that legacy.”

He said that seeing young people not only at the college and career fair, but also at the tailgate and football game was encouraging because they were taking an interest in the culture he was aiming to preserve.

Quinn Stuckey laughs as she watches her daughter Myla Stuckey, 16, taste a doughnut while tailgating at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion, at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Myla said she is considering applying to a historically Black college or university because it gives her “a chance to be around my people.” | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Johnson added that his time at Alcorn State was formative and that he didn’t want young people to miss out on what he experienced.

“If it wasn’t for a lot of the lessons I learned there, I wouldn’t be the person I am today,” Johnson said. “It’s my responsibility as an alum to make sure they are aware of that. It’s personal to me.”

DSC_0142.JPG

Lanetta Thomas, Ashante Winters and Delano Redman pose for a photo at the Chicago Football Classic’s battle of the bands, Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Ashante Winters, a 19-year-old south suburban resident, was attending the event for the first time. Luckily for her, several of the high schools performing were ones she used to mentor at, so there were many familiar faces.

Winters said watching the younger bands play reminded her of her younger self.

“It’s good to see all the kids here,” Winters said. “That was me at one point.”

“It’s always great to see the bands out here,” added Delano Redman, a 24-year-old Chicago State University trumpet player. “They’re inspiring our youth to do something better for themselves than being outside on the streets.”

Cottage Grove Upper Grade Center’s marching band performs during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Bryant Redd, of Blue Island, said he was happy to return to the event with his family, which had become an annual tradition four years straight before COVID forced the event to be canceled.

He was joined by his wife and 10 and 16-year-old sons, Bryant Jr. and Bryce,  though his eldest daughter was off at North Carolina A&T. Redd said all three are musically inclined, so the battle of the bands was a hit ahead of the highly anticipated football game.

DSC_0156.JPG

Bryant Redd (right) poses for a photo with his sons Bryce (left) and Bryant Jr. (middle) at the Chicago Football Classic’s battle of the bands Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Violet Miller/Sun-Times

Redd agreed with Johnson, saying a lot of kids from the Chicagoland area didn’t know about HBCUs, which was part of why he wanted to keep bringing his kids — along with their shared love of the sport.

“They could see where they’re gonna go when they get older,” Redd said. “He might be playing for one of these teams one day.”

Members of the Rich Township High School marching band make an entrance during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A member of the Martin Luther King Jr. College Prep High School’s Marching Jaguars performs during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Attendees cheer during the Battle of the High School Bands at the Chicago Football Classic Scholarship Fund, Inc.’s Reunion at Soldier Field, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The Reunion also featured a college and career fair with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, tailgating and a football game between Central State University and Mississippi Valley State University. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

