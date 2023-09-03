The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 3, 2023
News Entertainment and Culture Chicago

DuSable LSD shuts down for annual Bike the Drive: ‘It’s exhilarating’

Around 15,000 cyclists registered for the annual Bike the Drive, where Lake Shore’s ramps are closed to allow cyclists to enjoy the road without the roar and danger of drivers.

By  David Struett
   
SHARE DuSable LSD shuts down for annual Bike the Drive: ‘It’s exhilarating’
Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Cyclists are taking over.

Or, at least, they took over DuSable Lake Shore Drive on a balmy Sunday morning before the oppressive afternoon heat took hold.

Around 15,000 cyclists registered for the annual Bike the Drive, where Lake Shore’s ramps are closed to allow cyclists to enjoy the road without the roar and danger of drivers.

“It’s exhilarating,” said Peter Keshen, 33, a first-time participant, about riding down DuSable Lake Shore Drive without the din of traffic.

Keshen was enjoying post-ride pancakes at Butler Field in Grant Park after completing about half of the 30-mile loop.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Organizers shut down all of DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Hollywood to the Museum of Science and Industry.

But Keshen decided to bike only around half of it: from Grant Park, down to the museum and back again.

It’s the same route Mayor Brandon Johnson took early in the morning.

Bike the Drive has been held every year since 2002, except in 2020.

Ride organizer Amy Rynell, who’s also executive director at Active Transportation Alliance, said the ride is “about showing what’s possible with our roadways.”

When cyclists get to bike on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, they see just how long and big it is. That’s something you don’t usually notice while driving, she said.

“We could do more with them if they were not totally dedicated to cars,” Rynell said.

Marley Patel, 9, enjoyed riding with her parents and a few classmates from Fullerton to Grant Park.

The best part, she said, was stopping over the Chicago River and taking a photo with skyscrapers in the background.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“This is the only time in your life that you take that picture,” her father Sanjkat Patel said.

Dan Martel, 45, of Irving Park, said he was playing “encouraging tunes” from his portable speaker, including: “You’re the best” from the film Karate Kid, “Lake Shore Drive” by Aliotta Haynes and Jeremiah, and the Beatle’s “Why Don’t We Do It in the Road.”

Most cyclists Sunday did not complete all 30 miles up and down the drive. About 1,000 registered riders signed up for the “30-mile challenge,” Rynell said.

Some took an easier pace.

First-time Bike the Drive rider Vicki Ling rode only three miles because she was dealing with stomach pain. “I still wanted to give it a shot,” the Streeterville resident said.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A group of people take a break on the side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

A group of people take a break on the side of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, as thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Thousands of cyclists bike up and down DuSable Lake Shore Drive for the 22nd annual Bike the Drive, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76
Three men wounded in Austin shooting
As extreme heat triggers health issues, Tampa, other cities address ‘shade deserts’
Motorcyclist dies in traffic crash in Grand Crossing
Man fatally shot following car crash in West Garfield Park
Man shot to death in Englewood
The Latest
Morgan Park’s Keshawn Lewis-Hunt (24) moves the ball against Mount Carmel’s Tristan Pusateri (28).
High School Football
Four takes from Week 2 in high school football
Morgan Park and Prairie Ridge impress, Rob Zvonar raves and Alessio Milivojevic deserves recognition.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Lincoln-Way East’s DJ Richardson (7) holds the ball aloft after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter against Batavia.
High School Football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 3
Marist, Lockport and Libertyville join the rankings for the first time this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Brandon Brigham (21) powers up the center of the field against Marian Catholic.
High School Football
High school football schedule for Week 3
The complete area football schedule for the third week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Jimmy Buffett chats with a Sun-Times reporter in Chicago in 2017. The singer died Friday at the age of 76.
Entertainment and Culture
Jimmy Buffett’s cause of death revealed
Buffett, 76, died at home Friday in Sag Harbor on Long Island, New York, from a rare form of skin cancer, according to an obituary posted to his official website.
By Kim Willis | USA Today
 
Singer Jimmy Buffett (shown in 2004 in New York) has died at the age of 76.
Music
Jimmy Buffett, ‘Margaritaville’ singer, dies at 76
Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, after battling Merkel Cell Skin Cancer for four years.
By Mark Kennedy | AP Entertainment Writer
 