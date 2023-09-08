The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Dozens gather on West Side to remember pastor killed by man she helped

Marisol Berrios, conducted sermons online, reaching a global audience. She was honored by friends and others “for the hero she is.”

By  Violet Miller
   
SHARE Dozens gather on West Side to remember pastor killed by man she helped
A balloon release during a vigil for Pastor Marisol Berrios in Garfield Park, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Family, friends and community members prepare to release balloons during a vigil for Pastor Marisol Berrios in Garfield Park on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A flurry of white balloons floated up from West Garfield Park Friday evening as dozens gathered to remember Marisol Berrios, the pastor killed last week by a man who would do odd jobs on her block in the neighborhood.

Marisol was among the neighbors in the 4200 block of West Adams Street who would set aside deliveries from the local food pantry for him. 

Prosecutors say Marvin Wells, 59, admitted killing Berrios early Saturday. He did so after learning Berrios, 53, had just collected the rent money from tenants of her three-flat to give to her landlord, according to prosecutors.

Wells was later spotted by officers asleep behind the wheel of a car belonging to Berrios’ sister. He sped away, but crashed. A knife, covered in blood, was recovered from the vehicle by police. 

The Puerto Rican-born Berrios moved to Chicago four years ago, During the pandemic, she started an online church, delivering sermons via podcast. Prior to that, she had worked with several nonprofits and in a halfway house.

Carmen Berrios (left), half-sister of Pastor Marisol Berrios, hugs her mom, Mariella Berrios, stepmother to Marisol, during a vigil Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Carmen Berrios (left), half-sister of Pastor Marisol Berrios, hugs her mom, Mariella Berrios, stepmother to Marisol, during a vigil Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

“She had so much love for everybody,” said Carmen Berrios, Marisol’s sister and Raphael’s youngest. “She didn’t even have to know you. … She loved you regardless. She just cared so much. She was special.”

Marisol’s father, Raphael Berrios, said he was unaware of the reach his eldest daughter had until after he started receiving calls from around the world, including from people in Chile and Spain — though he said it wasn’t surprising given her affinity for public speaking, something he said they didn’t share.

“I never had a concept of how widely she was affecting people from all walks of life,” her father, 70, said. “Every time I read a message where they praise her and what she did for them, I have to shed a tear.”

Patricia Berrios, sister to Pastor Marisol Berrios, hugs another woman during a vigil for Marisol in Garfield Park, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.

Patricia Berrios (in glasses), sister to Pastor Marisol Berrios, gets a hug during a vigil for Marisol in Garfield Park on Friday.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Patricia Berrios, Marisol’s sister, said the loss was made even harder because her and Marisol’s mother died just two months prior, leaving their holiday tradition of gathering the family for Christmas at their mother’s house up in the air. Berrios’ nieces said Marisol had always ensured the holidays were special when they were kids, and did the same for their kids.

“She helped so many people, she’s helped the community so much,” Patricia Berrios said. “Everything she had was for everybody else.”

A service for Marisol is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Alvarez Funeral Directors, 2500 N. Cicero Ave. in Belmont Cragin.

Past that, though, her family is seeking further justice and is hoping the community will help put together a march in her honor and to rally for a hefty sentence for Wells.

“I want everyone to remember her for the hero she is,” Patricia Berrios said.

Mariella Berrios, Marisol Berrios’ stepmom, writes a message on a memorial during a vigil in Garfield Park in honor of Marisol Berrios, who was killed Sept. 2.

Mariella Berrios, Marisol Berrios’ stepmom, writes a message on a memorial during a vigil in Garfield Park in honor of Marisol Berrios, who was killed Sept. 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

