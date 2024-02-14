The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Poor forecast for White Sox motivates skipper Pedro Grifol, players

“If we were out of it already, then why play?” Grifol said. “We’re not out of it.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox manager Pedro Grifol is ignoring predictions of another down season for his team.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — It only took the first day of spring training for manager Pedro Grifol to pounce on those awful projections.

Of his White Sox losing 100 games again, or close to it. Or, as PECOTA’s thorough analytics projected, a 0% chance of making the postseason.

"I don't really [pay attention to it] until we come out with 0.00 percent chance of making the playoffs,” Grifol said after the first day of spring training was complete. “That motivates the heck out of me. I know it's a little bit of a talk in [the clubhouse]. This is an [AL Central] division that obviously no one is scheduled to run away with it. Why not us? We're here.”

The Sox cut payroll after going 61-101 last season and, while figuring to be better defensively, have a pitching staff full of question marks in the starting rotation and bullpen. And they were second to last in runs last season.

“If we were out of it already, then why play?” Grifol said. “We're not out of it. We've got 162 games to play. We've got close to 40 days to prepare for those 162 games. I know they've got to do their job and the percentages are the percentages. Our job is to prove them wrong."

Motivation

Grifol said the prognostications are bulletin board material.

“It's got to be motivating everybody in the building,” he said. “If it's not, you've got to check yourself at that door. I don't know if it's the right place for you. Zero point zero percent after turning over a roster the way we've turned it over and with new front office members and new coaches and new vibe and energy and the work that was done in the offseason. It's good. It's good to hang up on the wall."

Scorecard, please

To eyeball the Camelback Ranch clubhouse on the first official day of spring training for pitchers and catchers was to see numerous new faces, players and staff included. Close to half of the 68 players in Sox camp are first-timers.

“Yeah, you just look around and about half the team is going to be new guys,” 29-year-old right-hander Jimmy Lambert said. “There’s a reason for that.”

The embarrassing 2023 record is one reason. Pitchers Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito were traded out of the starting rotation and Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Reynaldo Lopez and Keynan Middleton were dealt out of the bullpen mid-season. Lefty Aaron Bummer was traded after the season.

“It’s interesting,” projected Opening Day starter Dylan Cease said. “I’m used to coming here and there’s a lot of older vet guys. It’s definitely different.”
 

This and that


Michael Kopech did not look particularly sharp in his first side session, missing his target by plenty with a number of pitches while new senior pitching advisor Brian Bannister stood by. Bannister and Kopech stopped to discuss grips at one point.

*Pitching coach Ethan Katz was away due to a family matter and is not expected back Thursday.

The “cleanup” of things “in the organization” was front and center on Day 1 with emphasis on pitchers fielding practice, Grifol said.

“The second thing is these guys came in really prepared,” Grifol said. “I was really happy with the reports that we got from our trainers, from the physicals, from the strength and conditioning this morning. These guys came in really strong and understand that there is competition here.”

