Jesse Chavez, 40, preparing for 17th season

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- This is the curtain call for right-hander Jesse Chavez, who at age 40 is nine days older than the man who hired him, White Sox general manager Chris Getz.

“After this season, this will probably be it,” said Chavez, a 16-year veteran who signed a minor league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training for a team with an uncertain bullpen picture after the departures of Liam Hendriks, Aaron Bummer, Reynaldo Lopez, Kendall Graveman, Joe Kelly, Keynan Middleton. “Me and the family talked about it, it’s time to get into coaching after this.”

Chavez wants to coach in the professional ranks.

“Give back what I’ve received,” he said. “This game has given me more than I’ve asked for. To go home and ride off into the sunset isn’t for me. I want to give back to the game.”

Owner of a career 4.30 ERA in 607 games, Chavez might have something left to give on the mound. He posted a 1.56 ERA with a 27% strikeout rate, 8.3% walk rate and 51.7% ground ball rate in 36 appearances for the Braves last season. A line drive by Miguel Cabrera off his shin June 14 sidelined Chavez for three months. He made five appearances at the end of the season but was left off the Braves playoff roster.

Chavez said he can still “roll out of bed and throw a baseball without stretching,” so his arm is good to go for another season.

“We’re going out the way I came in – healthy,” he said.

With a young pitching staff, Chavez’ experience and leadership might have value.

“He's been unbelievably impressive,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “And there's a reason guys like him play 17 years. And when you go out and watch it, you realize it's impeccable makeup and character. The ultimate teammate. Selfless, teaching, leading and leading by example. He's not telling people to jog from station to station, he’s jogging from station to station. He's not telling people to come in early. He's getting here early. He's rolling up when I'm rolling up. He’s a true professional.”

“I try to be an open book to young pitchers,” Chavez said. “The older guys were open books to me when I came up. As a young player I’d sit at my locker and stare ahead and the older guys would tap me on the shoulder and say, ‘Come with me.’ That’s what I’ll do. It’s not right to not share what you’ve learned.”

Knebel on mend

The Sox took a flier signing 2017 All-Star right-hander Corey Knebel, who missed last season after suffering a capsule tear in his shoulder with the Phillies in 2022, to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. In 2022 Knebel posted a 3.43 ERA with 12 saves.

Knebel, 32, who missed the 2019 season because of Tommy John surgery, has been good when healthy, owning a career 3.26 ERA and a 32 percent strikeout rate.

"I've seen videos of when he was great,” Grifol said after watching Knebel’s bullpen Friday. “How close does he look to that? I don't know. I know he looked good today and he felt strong. But evaluating what he did out there today, I'm really happy about it."

Condolences for Katz

Pitching coach Ethan Katz, who has been away for his mother’s funeral, is expected to arrive in camp Monday.