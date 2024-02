Friday’s IHSA regional final high school basketball scores

Friday, February 23, 2024

IHSA STATE TOURNAMENT

REGIONAL FINALS

CLASS 4A

DUNDEE-CROWN

Barrington vs. Fremd, 7 p.m.

PROSPECT

Stevenson vs. Prospect, 7 p.m.

CONANT

Palatine vs. Hersey, 7 p.m.

LAKE ZURICH

Lake Zurich vs. Rolling Meadows, 7 p.m.

WARREN

Warren vs. Waukegan, 6 p.m.

DEKALB

DeKalb vs. Rockford Auburn, 7 p.m.

JACOBS

McHenry vs. Mundelein, 7 p.m.

YORKVILLE

Bolingbrook vs. West Aurora, 7 p.m.

OSWEGO EAST

Benet vs. Oswego East, 7 p.m.

DOWNERS GROVE NORTH

Downers Grove North vs. Neuqua Valley, 7 p.m.

METEA VALLEY

Waubonsie Valley vs. Plainfield North, 7 p.m.

EAST MOLINE

Moline vs. Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6 p.m.

STAGG

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Stagg, 6 p.m.

LINCOLN-WAY WEST

Rich vs. Joliet West, 6 p.m.

THORNWOOD

Marist vs. Joliet Central, 7 p.m.

ANDREW

Bloom vs. Andrew, 6 p.m.

LYONS

Curie vs. Lyons, 7 p.m.

YOUNG

Lincoln Park vs. Young, 7 p.m.

KENWOOD

Kenwood vs. Oak Lawn, 6 p.m.

HINSDALE CENTRAL

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Simeon, 7 p.m.

WILLOWBROOK

Lake Park vs. Wheaton-Warrenville South, 7 p.m.

GLENBARD NORTH

Glenbard North vs. Wheaton North, 7 p.m.

ST. CHARLES EAST

York vs. Glenbard West, 7 p.m.

BATAVIA

Batavia vs. Proviso East, 6 p.m.

MAINE EAST

Loyola vs. Niles West, 7 p.m.

OAK PARK-RIVER FOREST

New Trier vs. Oak Park-River Forest, 7 p.m.

LANE

Glenbrook North vs. Lane, 7 p.m.

GLENBROOK SOUTH

Glenbrook South vs. Maine South, 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A

MOUNT CARMEL

Mount Carmel vs. Bogan, 7 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS

Hyde Park vs. St. Francis, 7 p.m.

NAZARETH

De La Salle vs. Hinsdale South, 6 p.m.

ST. LAURENCE

St. Laurence vs. Lindblom, 6 p.m.

ELMWOOD PARK

Westinghouse vs. Prosser, 7 p.m.

PAYTON

Payton vs. Clemente, 6 p.m.

ST. PATRICK

St. Patrick vs. Intrinsic-Downtown, 7 p.m.

LITTLE VILLAGE

Fenwick vs. Bulls Prep, 7 p.m.

CARMEL

DePaul Prep vs. Carmel, 7 p.m.

FENTON

Fenton vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

NORTH CHICAGO

Lake Forest vs. St. Viator, 7 p.m.

RIDGEWOOD

Lake View vs. Ridgewood, 7 p.m.

CARY-GROVE

Crystal Lake South vs. Wheaton Academy, 6:30 p.m.

ROCKFORD BOYLAN

Freeport vs. Rochelle, 7 p.m.

BELVIDERE NORTH

Belvidere North vs. Sycamore, 7 p.m.

MARMION

Kaneland vs. Marmion, 7 p.m.

TF NORTH

Thornton vs. Crete-Monee, 7 p.m.

EVERGREEN PARK

Evergreen Park vs. Hillcrest, 6 p.m.

BROTHER RICE

Brother Rice vs. Perspectives-LA, 7 p.m.

MARIAN CATHOLIC

Marian Catholic vs. Lemont, 6 p.m.

STERLING

Sterling vs. LaSalle-Peru, 7 p.m.

STREATOR

Kankakee vs. Pontiac, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2A

KING

Phillips vs. North Lawndale, 6 p.m.

JULIAN

Leo vs. Julian, 7 p.m.

SOUTH SHORE

Hansberry vs. Johnson, 7 p.m.

DUNBAR

Perspectives-MSA vs. Dyett, 7 p.m.

MCNAMARA

Fieldcrest vs. McNamara, 7 p.m.

MANTENO

Manteno vs. Wilmington, 7 p.m.

WESTMONT

Beecher vs. Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m.

IC CATHOLIC

IC Catholic vs. Timothy Christian, 7 p.m.

LATIN

Clark vs. Latin, 6 p.m.

CHRIST THE KING

Christ the King vs. Crane, 7 p.m.

NORTHRIDGE

Northridge vs. Montini, 7 p.m.

GENOA-KINGSTON

Byron vs. Johnsburg, 7 p.m.

HALL

Seneca vs. Riverdale, 6 p.m.

CLASS 1A

ST. ANNE

Heyworth vs. St. Anne, 7 p.m.

FENGER

Universal vs. Chicago Richards, 7 p.m.

COLLINS

Manley vs. Marshall, 7 p.m.

WALTHER CHRISTIAN

Hope Academy vs. Austin, 7 p.m.

ST. FRANCIS DE SALES

St. Francis de Sales vs. Unity Christian, 7 p.m.

ROCHELLE ZELL

Rochelle Zell vs. MCC Academy, 8 p.m. (Sat.)

AURORA CHRISTIAN

Aurora Christian vs. Earlville, 7 p.m.

SOMONAUK

Serena vs. Ottawa Marquette, 7 p.m.

HARVEST CHRISTIAN

Harvest Christian vs. St. Edward, 7 p.m.