The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 30, 2024
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot, wounded in Roseland

A man was standing in the 10400 block of South Wabash Avenue about 4:07 p.m. Sunday when a person approached and shot him, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot, wounded in Roseland
Screenshot 2024-06-30 at 8.20.43 PM.png

The 10400 block of South Wabash Avenue.

Google Maps

A man was shot and wounded in Roseland on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.

A man, 37, was in the 10400 block of South Wabash Avenue about 4:07 p.m. when a person approached and shot at him, police said. The man was struck several times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Next Up In News
Last year’s rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It's time for some NASCAR substance.
3 swimmers rescued, 1 missing in Lake Michigan near Evanston
Highland Park shooting victim’s family sues Smith & Wesson
Biden's debate debacle adds wild card uncertainty to Chicago's Democratic National Convention
Man steals shopping bag from Blue Line passenger in West Town
Trimmed and tightened Pride Parade is as jubilant as ever: 'It's still Pride'
The Latest
Jaren Jackson Jr. Andre Drummond DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
‘Ambitious’ free-agent period begins for the Bulls and the NBA on Sunday
Free agent Andre Drummond was the first piece to go on Sunday, agreeing to sign with the 76ers. That doesn’t mean executive Arturas Karnisovas was close to done with an “ambitious” plan to flip the roster.
By Joe Cowley
 
Kyle Busch’s car is repaired with duct tape following a crash in to a tire wall at the Grant Park 220 NASCAR Chicago Street Race.
NASCAR In Chicago
Last year’s rainy Chicago Street Race was a slapstick riot. It's time for some NASCAR substance.
Civic boosterism can’t be the fuel for a successful event.
By Rick Morrissey
 
CFD-05 (1) (1).JPG
News
3 swimmers rescued, 1 missing in Lake Michigan near Evanston
A 41-year-old man, was missing after the Evanston Fire Department — along with support from the Wilmette Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and the Chicago Fire Department — used drones, a helicopter and sonar to try to locate him, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
image (16).png
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park shooting victim’s family sues Smith & Wesson
The family of Eduardo Uvaldo, who was one of 7 people killed in the July 4, 2022, mass shooting, filed suit Friday, alleging gun maker Smith & Wesson marketed AR-15-style rifles to teenagers.
By Daily Herald
 
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams (left) and forward Alanna Smith in action against the Seattle Storm on May 14, 2024.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Courtney Williams and Alanna Smith are two that got away in Sky’s free-agency hunt
The Sky’s lost pieces are flourishing elsewhere. Williams and Smith are thriving in Cheryl Reeve’s system in Minnesota due to the Sky swinging and missing big in free agency.
By Annie Costabile
 