Man shot, wounded in Roseland

A man was shot and wounded in Roseland on Sunday afternoon, Chicago police said.
A man, 37, was in the 10400 block of South Wabash Avenue about 4:07 p.m. when a person approached and shot at him, police said. The man was struck several times and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
No one is in custody.
The Latest
Free agent Andre Drummond was the first piece to go on Sunday, agreeing to sign with the 76ers. That doesn’t mean executive Arturas Karnisovas was close to done with an “ambitious” plan to flip the roster.
Civic boosterism can’t be the fuel for a successful event.
A 41-year-old man, was missing after the Evanston Fire Department — along with support from the Wilmette Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard and the Chicago Fire Department — used drones, a helicopter and sonar to try to locate him, officials said.
The family of Eduardo Uvaldo, who was one of 7 people killed in the July 4, 2022, mass shooting, filed suit Friday, alleging gun maker Smith & Wesson marketed AR-15-style rifles to teenagers.
The Sky’s lost pieces are flourishing elsewhere. Williams and Smith are thriving in Cheryl Reeve’s system in Minnesota due to the Sky swinging and missing big in free agency.