White Sox topple Guardians

CLEVELAND — Erick Fedde allowed one run over six innings, and Lenyn Sosa, Nicky Lopez and Andrew Benintendi doubled in a four-run fourth against Gavin Williams in his season debut in an 8-2 Sox victory over the Guardians Wednesday before a sellout crowd at Progressive Field.

Catcher Martin Maldonado, who entered with an .083 average and was 3-for-54 over his last 18 games, singled in a run in the fourth and homered against lefty Tim Herrin in the eighth, his second long ball of the season.

Sosa had three hits and Luis Robert Jr. had two to go with a diving catch in center field for the Sox (25-63), who won for the fourth time in their last six games improved to 5-4 over the AL Central leaders (53-31).

Fedde, who could be dealt to a contending team before the July 30 trade deadline, lowered his ERA to 3.13. He has allowed two runs or less in seven starts and one or less in five.

