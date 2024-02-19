White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. aims to be even better in 2024

GLENDALE, Ariz. – What’s next for All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr., arguably the 2024 face of the White Sox franchise?

Be better, he said. After a season in which he batted .264/.315/.542 with an .852 OPS to go with career highs in homers (38), RBI (80), doubles (36), stolen bases (20) and games played (145) to go with Gold Glove caliber defense.

“Yes, I can improve on little things that I didn't do as well as I wanted,” Robert Jr. said through translator Billy Russo “If I do, it will be a way better season.”

Less chasing out of the strike zone and walking more than 30 times as he did last season are two such areas, although not exactly small steps.

Robert said he can hit .300 and still hit for power. He smiled when reminded he ascended to being among the game’s top players.

“That has been one of my goals ever since I came here and signed with this organization,” he said. “Just be the best player that I can be. Unfortunately, the past seasons injuries and all this stuff kind of prevented me from being that kind of player. Last year was a step forward.”

Robert, under club control with what will likely be his last contract extension from the Sox after he hired agent Scott Boras in January, will be paid $12.5 million this season and $15 million in 2025 before the Sox have club options for $20 million in both 2026 and ’27. The Sox can buy out those years for $2 million.

Robert spoke in terms of having those options picked up.

“You are always thinking about your future,” he said. “But I still have four more years with this organization and I don’t think way ahead of that. I like to think of that present, and that’s today because that’s what I can control. You can’t have a good future if you don’t have a good present and that’s why I don’t want to think too far away.”

No middle ground for Middleton

Keynan Middleton isn’t backing down from calling out the Sox’ rules structure and accountability last season. A Sox non-roster invitee last spring now pitching for the Cardinals on a contract guaranteeing him $6 million this season, Middleton was dealt to the Yankees before the trade deadline last season.

“I don’t regret anything,” Middleton told the Sun-Times Monday of his comments made after the trade. “I said what I said. I felt like really I had to get something off my chest. I lived with that for a long time, and so once I [got it off my chest] I felt good. You can take whatever you want out of it — fans, front-office people, whoever — it was just me speaking my mind, and that’s who I am.”

This and that

Grifol said he had three or four possible leadoff batters in mind but only mentioned Andrew Benintendi, who hit .301/.366/.393 in 205 plate appearances batting first last season.

“He’s versatile,” Grifol said. “He’s more than capable of understanding that role and getting on base and doing some things.”

Expected pitchers for Friday’s Cactus League opener against Cubs at Sloan Park: Jesse Chavez, Nicholas Padilla, Joe Barlow, Fraser Ellard, Alex Speas.

*Corner infielder Mike Moustakas, 35, on his mindset after signing a minor league deal: “I’ve got to make the team. I’ve got to perform. I’m excited.”

Contributing: Steve Greenberg

