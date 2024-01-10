The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Other Views Commentary

Activism for diversity and civil rights is needed more than ever. Claudine Gay’s story is proof.

A new campaign will mobilize support for federal legislation, including the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and other measures, the head of the National Urban League writes.

By  Marc H. Morial
   
SHARE Activism for diversity and civil rights is needed more than ever. Claudine Gay’s story is proof.
Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks at a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023.

Harvard University President Claudine Gay speaks at a hearing of the House Committee on Education on Capitol Hill, Dec. 5, 2023. She resigned Jan. 2 after plagiarism accusations and criticism of her testimony regarding antisemitism on campus.

Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photos

In Roger Ross Williams’ 2023 documentary film “Stamped from the Beginning,” based upon Ibram X. Kendi’s book of the same name, a series of prominent Black women recount their “Phillis Wheatley moment.” 

A West African kidnapped as a child and enslaved in Boston, Wheatley captivated England and the American colonies with the publication of “Poems on Various Subjects, Religious and Moral” in 1773. Before its publication, she was “examined” by “the most respectable Characters in Boston,” forcing her to prove that the poems really were her own work. The book was released with an attestation that Wheatley “has been examined by some of the best Judges, and is thought qualified to write them.” 

The brilliance and achievement of Black women is no less intimidating to some white men today than 250 years ago. The appointment of Claudine Gay to the presidency of Harvard University last year represented a terrifying threat to the wealthy white male power structure that Harvard so long embodied. The relentless racist and sexist campaign to discredit her and drive her from office — her endlessly ongoing “Phillis Wheatley moment” — exemplifies the white supremacist “anti-woke” backlash to diversity, equity and inclusion policies in employment and education. 

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

This is why the National Urban League has placed the demand for diversity at the core of a new phase of civil rights and social justice advocacy and activism. 

Announced to coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Urban League Fights For You: D3 campaign is based on three guiding principles: Defend Democracy, Demand Diversity, and Defeat Poverty, the “3Ds” of D3. 

These are also the same principles we celebrate in marking the 60th anniversary this year of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. In his remarks upon signing the act, President Lyndon B. Johnson said its purpose was “to promote a more abiding commitment to freedom, a more constant pursuit of justice and a deeper respect for human dignity.” 

Yet our nation’s commitment to freedom, pursuit of justice and respect for human dignity is under a graver threat than at any time since 1964. From the Supreme Court to right-wing state legislatures, reactionary school boards and authoritarian presidential candidates, malicious forces are trying desperately to bend the moral arc away from justice. 

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 may have opened the doors of opportunity, but people like Bill Ackman, who led the campaign against Gay, are determined to keep the gates of authority and influence locked tight against Black women and other marginalized people. 

The campaign will mobilize support for federal legislation, including the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, the Protecting Our Democracy Act, expansion of the earned income tax credit and the child tax credit, and a $15 federal minimum wage indexed to inflation, along with efforts to restore voting rights to returning citizens who were incarcerated and close the Medicaid gap. 

Mindless screeds against “wokeness” and “critical race theory” are the voice of Jimmy Crow. His grandfather, Jim Crow, wore a hood and robe, burned crosses, and led lynch mobs. His father, James Crow, Esquire, wore a suit and tie, spoke of “welfare queens” instead of the n-word, and gerrymandered communities of color out of influence. Jimmy isn’t content to suppress Black votes; he wants to ignore election results and storm the Capitol to install his chosen leader. He won’t forbid a Black woman from becoming a university president, but he will relentlessly claim she is incapable of it. 

Marc H. Morial is president and CEO of the National Urban League. He was mayor of New Orleans from 1994 to 2002 and is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and the Georgetown University Law Center.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
City must move quickly on bollards to curb crash-and-grabs in Streeterville
Waukegan Airport runway expansion plan is for the birds
‘Melancholy is a vocation in itself’
City’s $2.7 million effort to revitalize retail corridors is good, but not enough
For a lesson in uniting against oligarchs and racist politics, look at 1870s Virginia
My Chicago high school paid for college. It’s a model for other community scholarship programs
The Latest
Sunil Harjani
Washington
Biden to nominate Sunil Harjani to federal bench in Chicago
If confirmed, Sunil Harjani, a magistrate judge since 2019, would further the goal of Biden and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., to diversify the federal bench.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Los robos ocurrieron entre las 7:20 y las 8:20 a.m. el jueves, según la policía. | Archivos Sun-Times
Crime
Convenience store clerk fatally shot during attempted robbery in Greater Grand Crossing
The man, 43, was in an alley in the 300 block of East 79th Street when someone tried to rob him and fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Arguments with grandma fueled by my anger issues
Sharing a home used to be wonderful for the duo, but that has changed as differences of opinion come to light.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Phil Rosenthal doing a show on Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil. Courtesy of Netflix
Sports
Phil Rosenthal of “Somebody Feed Phil” comes to Rosemont
Netflix’s Phil Rosenthal, of “Somebody Feed Phil,” will do a Q&A Saturday at the Chicago Travel & Adventure Show in Rosemont.
By Dale Bowman
 
On Friday, crews started boarding up units in Rudolph Williams’ 30-unit apartment complex in Harvey. The mayor has promised an investigation.
Suburban Chicago
Video of 73-year-old boarded up inside his suburban Chicago apartment sparks investigation
In a viral video, Rudolph Williams was in his unit in a dilapidated apartment building when the windows and doors were boarded up.
By Sophia Tareen | Associated Press
 