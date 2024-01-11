The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Other Views Israel-Hamas War Commentary

We’re Jewish legislators, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza

Some say a cease-fire amounts to letting Hamas win. That might be true if “cease-fire” meant a unilateral, unconditional laying-down of arms by Israel and nothing more, write state Reps.Kelly Cassidy and Will Guzzardi. But a cease-fire involves negotiations among both parties.

By  Kelly Cassidy and Will Guzzardi
   
SHARE We’re Jewish legislators, calling for a cease-fire in Gaza
A young Palestinian with several bandages from injuries in Israeli air strikes is shown with others at Kuwait Hospital on Jan. 8, 2024 in Rafah, Gaza.

A young Palestinian injured in Israeli air strikes is treated at Kuwait Hospital on Monday in Rafah, Gaza. More than 22,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the territory’s health ministry, and most of the population has been displaced.

Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty

As progressive American Jews, the topic of Israel and Palestine has always been complicated for us. We have loved ones in Israel, and we believe in the right of the state of Israel to exist in peace and security. But we’ve also been angered by the far-right Netanyahu government and extremist settlers who have violently displaced Palestinians from their homes and deprived them of basic civil rights and human necessities. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack and the subsequent siege in Gaza brought these tensions into stark relief for us.

Earlier this week, we joined hundreds of other elected officials around the country in signing a letter calling for a lasting cease-fire. But like so much of this discourse, and like many large group statements, the letter didn’t quite capture our complicated feelings on the subject. 

We were sickened by Hamas’ violent attacks. There is no justification for mass murder, or the chilling sexual violence that has been documented in detail. Our thoughts, like those of so many American Jews, ran immediately to our friends and family in Israel — Were they safe? Could they cope with the fear and trauma of another attack?

When our thoughts turned to what might happen next, we prayed for an outcome that brought the hostages home safely. An outcome that curbed Hamas’ lethal capabilities while minimizing harm to Palestinian civilians. One that kept Jews everywhere safe by bringing a renewed focus to the threat of violent antisemitism. And one that could assure a durable and just peace for the region for future generations of Jews and Palestinians. 

Opinion bug

Opinion

It’s become clear that the Israeli bombing and invasion haven’t succeeded at any of that. Israeli’s military campaign in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, and as we were painfully recently reminded, also endangers Israeli hostages. What goodwill existed toward Jews in Israel and around the world has been profoundly weakened amid the anger over the Netanyahu regime’s bombing of Palestinian civilians in response to Hamas’ attack.

Here in our own communities, Islamophobia and antisemitism are boiling over in ways that put all of us in danger. We’ve seen evidence of this just in the last week in Andersonville, where bigoted flyers and graffiti have targeted both Jews and Muslims with rhetoric that threatens to lead to violence.

So yes, we believe it’s time for a cease-fire.

Some say a cease-fire amounts to letting Hamas win. That might be true if “cease-fire” meant a unilateral, unconditional laying-down of arms by Israel and nothing more. 

But a cease-fire involves negotiation. It requires both parties to make binding commitments to ending the violence. It would bring the hostages home, provide needed humanitarian aid and lay the foundation for a permanent political solution to the governance of Palestine.

This can be done, if the political will can be organized. We’ve seen it work as recently as November, when a negotiated cease-fire stopped the bloodshed, got aid flowing over the borders and brought Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners home safely. It worked, and it can work again. 

As state legislators, we’re not engaged daily in foreign policy or military strategy. That’s why neither of us have publicly engaged on the topic much up to this point. But as Jews, we are taught that each of us, whether an elected official or not, has an obligation to take action toward “tikkun olam” — the Hebrew phrase for repairing of the world where it is broken. As state representatives, we know that complicated policy and political problems can only get solved through negotiation — going back to the table with our opponents again and again until we get it done. That’s how we legalized marijuana, eliminated cash bail, and protected abortion access here in Illinois. 

And above all, as progressive leaders, we’ve been part of mass social justice movements our whole lives, from the fight to raise the minimum wage, to Black Lives Matter and criminal justice reform, to environmental justice and more. We know the power of collective organizing by ordinary people, even if the challenge seems intractable. After three months of paralyzing agony in watching this violence unfold, we were moved to act now by that very power of the collective by our colleagues around the country organizing and stepping up to sign on to this open letter, and asking us to stand with them. 

To our fellow elected officials: The sign-on letter is still open, and we hope you’ll add your names. Together we can help steer this tragic conflict toward peace, security and stability for all people. 

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy represents the 14th District in the Illinois House. State Rep. Will Guzzardi represents the 39th District in the Illinois House.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In Commentary
Some pro-Palestinian protesters are unserious, and only hurt their cause
Someone’s got to clean up the foul-smelling, toxic waterway in Little Village
A user’s guide to the next Bears quarterback (provided the team does the right thing with the top pick)
Surprise! Rep. Jonathan Jackson star of TV spot for Maryland Senate candidate
Metra’s throwing the human touch out the ticket window
Activism for diversity and civil rights is needed more than ever in 2024. Claudine Gay’s story is proof.
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My toxic parents have moved in, refuse to leave
Homeless after a foreclosure, they’re a bad influence on their daughter’s children and won’t take the hint that it’s time to go.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Police make arrests as protestors block Brooklyn Bridge during a pro-Palestinian demonstration demanding a cease-fire in Gaza, Jan. 8.
Columnists
Some pro-Palestinian protesters are unserious, and only hurt their cause
The cause of peace and an end to the war in Gaza is a serious, righteous and good one, at its core. But misguided and arguably ineffective stunts like shutting down bridges and snarling traffic don’t do anything to win people over.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Esmeralda Arroyo, who lives nearby, stands in a winter coat and hat near the opening of the Collateral Channel, West 31st Street and South Albany Avenue in Little Village on Jan. 7.
Editorials
Someone’s got to clean up the foul-smelling, toxic waterway in Little Village
The folks in Little Village on the Southwest Side have put up with the stench from Collateral Channel for years. The EPA has to order a clean-up, and it’s less about who does it than when it gets done.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Illustration of a person wearing a ski mask sitting at a laptop. The background is a collage of dollars, a house and Social Security cards.
Money
Most common scams in 2023 were online shopping fraud, phishing, BBB says
The popularity of online shopping and remote work influenced the year’s biggest scams, the organization said.
By Audrey Hettleman
 
Set in 1993, the “Ted” series portrays John Bennett (Max Burkholder) as a teenager making trouble with his talking teddy bear (voice of Seth MacFarlane).
Movies and TV
‘Ted’ prequel series proves the formerly funny, foul-mouthed toy is all played out
Funny bits are few among the talking teddy bear’s raunchy but predictable hijinks on Peacock show.
By Richard Roeper
 