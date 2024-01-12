The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 12, 2024
Cheyenne Enderson’s embroidery-style tattoos include complicated designs with lines and shadows that help a piece appear three-dimensional.

Cheyenne Enderson’s embroidery-style tattoos include complicated designs with lines and shadows that help a piece appear three-dimensional.

Provided

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Art

Chicago tattoo artist Cheyenne Enderson finds a niche in realistic patch tattoos

The style has grown popular in recent years. It uses fine details that make the tattoos seem to have been sewn onto the skin.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Chicago tattoo artist Cheyenne Enderson finds a niche in realistic patch tattoos
SHARE Chicago tattoo artist Cheyenne Enderson finds a niche in realistic patch tattoos

Tattoo artists see bodies as canvases, but Cheyenne Enderson’s work looks like it should be on cloth.

The 23-year-old Chicago tattoo artist has found a niche creating tattoos that look like they were embroidered with a needle and thread onto the skin even though they’re done with the same ink and needle any traditional tattoo requires.

She started drawing in high school and has long been interested in realism, taking something that exists in real life and making it into art. Now, she’s a tattoo artist at Lucky Kat Tat, 677 N. Milwaukee Ave.

When a client asked whether a realistic patch might be in her skill set in 2021, she took that as a challenge.

Cheyenne Enderson at work.

Cheyenne Enderson at work.

Provided

Enderson says there’s “a big difference from now to then.”

From florals to cartoon characters, her pieces can take hours to complete.

The process includes sketching individual lines that only just slightly overlap one another to create the stitch effect while taking care not to overwork the skin. She adds shadows and other small details to make the patches appear three-dimensional.

One of Cheyenne Enderson’s creations.

One of Cheyenne Enderson’s creations.

Provided

“It’s this sequence of trying to figure out the contrast between each thread,” Enderson says.

Enderson’s most challenging patch tattoo so far was one for Saad Aziz, 31.

Saad Aziz’s patch tattoo is a Polynesian-style yin and yang formation of a shark and a whale, inspired by his time in Bali.

Saad Aziz’s patch tattoo is a Polynesian-style yin and yang formation of a shark and a whale, inspired by his time in Bali.

Provided

His tattoo was an incredibly detailed Polynesian-style piece on his back. The circular symbol includes a whale and a shark, positioned in a yin-and-yang formation.

He was inspired to get the sea creatures after learning of their symbolism during his travels to Bali.

“A whale really symbolize omnipresence, something so vast that it’s behind comprehension,” Aziz says. “That’s juxtaposed against a shark, which never stops swimming. Since the day it’s born, it keeps going, so there’s a lot of vitality in the shark symbol.”

Saad Aziz.

Saad Aziz.

Provided

Aziz, who’s a trained lawyer now working in pharmaceuticals, came across patch-style tattoos online. But the artists he loved were based in Brazil or Spain. It wasn’t until he came across Enderson’s page online that he found someone nearby who could complete the tattoos with the level of detail he was seeking.

“She minimizes it, but I swear she’s super-talented,” Aziz says. “I don’t think she understands because it comes intuitively to her.”

The three-dimensional patch took seven hours for Enderson to complete.

“She shaded it in such a way where it’s overlapping existing parts of my tattoo, so it looks like it’s raised off the surface,” Aziz says.

Since then, more clients have come to Enderson for her impressive patch pieces.

“I love the details,” Enderson says. “I’ve always loved trying to figure that part out, it keeps me in the zone.”

For Chicagoans wanting to pay permanent homage to the city, Enderson has done patch tattoos with nods to Chicago institutions, including Bears, Bulls and White Sox logos that look like they could have been stitched onto a hat instead of on her clients’ skin.

Examples of some of Cheyenne Enderson’s work.

Examples of some of Cheyenne Enderson’s work.

Provided

For Jordan Guerrero, Enderson’s boyfriend of nine years and her biggest supporter and longest-standing client, she inked a Chi South Side patch and a Bulls logo that looks like it could have been stitched onto Michael Jordan’s jersey.

Cheyenne Enderson’s long-time boyfriend has provided a canvas for her work from her apprenticeship until now. His forearm features her Chicago sports-inspired patches.

Cheyenne Enderson’s long-time boyfriend has provided a canvas for her work from her apprenticeship until now. His forearm features her Chicago sports-inspired patches.

Provided

The embroidery style has gained popularity in recent years, and Enderson said she’s found inspiration in the work of other artists specializing in the style.

Alicia Casale has been one of those inspirations — her embroidery tattoos draw inspiration from her home of Mexico, with bright pigments and traditional imagery. Other inspirations for Enderson include Eduardo Lozano Barreto and Fernanda Ramirez.

Now, clients are seeking out Enderson to get their patch tattoos in Chicago, usually through social media and word of mouth. But she says it took a lot as a young female tattoo artist to get to this point.

“I’ve had some people worried in the beginning, like, ‘How old are you, how long have you been doing this? I don’t think I want you tattooing me,’ ” Enderson says.

She says she started tattooing friends in high school with a kit she got on eBay and decided to pursue tattooing instead of nursing school like she had originally planned.

After being turned away from one tattoo shop because they “don’t teach girls,” Enderson found one where she got help to hone her craft.

Enderson’s goal is to work her own culture into her tattoos. Her mother is from the Philippines, and she’s always been interested in classical lace styles, something she’s been interested into transferring into tattoo work.

Untitled

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com

Tattoos logo
inkingWell_logobug_withBackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.

Murals and Mosaics
In West Town murals, ‘divine empowerment’ and an industrial feel
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I need to go where my abusive husband can’t find me
Entertainment and Culture
M&M’s guru mulls chocolate all day at Mars Wrigley headquarters on Goose Island
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
WEATHER_011324_6.jpg
Weather
Chicago area expected to see 3-5 more inches of snow after storm’s first round slows morning transit
Following the storm’s initial wave, which hit the suburbs harder than the city, the National Weather Service forecasts a second wave will add 3-5 inches to snowfall totals. | LIVE UPDATES
By Sun-Times staff
 
Chicago Bears v Minnesota Vikings
Bears
Bears CB Jaylon Johnson earns second-team AP All-Pro honors
When Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was denied his trade request Nov. 1, he set his sights on another goal this season: to be an All-Pro.
By Patrick Finley
 
UCLA v USC
Sports Saturday
Quarterback Caleb Williams might be ‘one of one,’ but is he the one for the Bears?
Williams loves travel, fashion and Formula 1. How much does he love football? It’s a question for the Bears about a fabulous, fascinating player who might replace Justin Fields in 2024.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump steps from behind a blue curtain at a campaign rally on Jan. 5, 2024 in Mason City, Iowa.
Columnists
Trump’s supporters are better prepared for a 2024 election loss
Donald Trump’s campaign appearances in Iowa have been almost phantasmagoric of late. A TV commercial on his Truth Social website claims that he is God’s Chosen One.
By Gene Lyons
 
CPD_02.JPG
Crime
Five liquor stores held up in 2 hours on Northwest Side
Police are looking for three male thieves who held up liquor stores from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on the city’s Northwest Side.
By Rosemary Sobol
 