The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Springfield Metro/State Politics

Pritzkers donate Lincoln's Civil War order to blockade Southern ports to state museum

The fateful 163-year-old document had been in an anonymous private collection until its purchase at auction by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady M.K. Pritzker, who donated it to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Pritzkers donate Lincoln's Civil War order to blockade Southern ports to state museum
This photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum shows a document signed by President Lincoln in April 1861 ordering the blockade of southern United States ports after the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter started the Civil War.

This photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum shows a document signed by President Lincoln in April 1861 ordering the blockade of southern United States ports after the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter started the Civil War.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum via AP

One of the most fateful documents of Abraham Lincoln’s presidency — and in all of American history — will go on public display this week at the legendary Illinoisan’s namesake museum in Springfield, thanks to a donation from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and first lady M.K. Pritzker.

The Pritzkers on Tuesday unveiled Lincoln’s order for a naval blockade around ports spanning the South effective April 19, 1861, marking the 16th president’s first direct military action against Confederate states a week after the rebels’ attack on Fort Sumter sparked the Civil War.

The 163-year-old document had been in an anonymous private collection until its purchase at auction by the Pritzkers, who donated it to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

“To me, this document, and the museum as a whole, serves as a reminder of how far we’ve come as a nation,” Gov. Pritzker said at the museum. “Despite our current divisions and challenges, more than 150 years after a terrible Civil War, our nation perseveres. Yet we must constantly learn the lessons of our past and channel the courage and conviction of our greatest president.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (left) and first lady M.K. Pritzker unveil President Abraham Lincoln's order for a blockade around Confederate states, the latest addition to the collection at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (left) and first lady M.K. Pritzker on Tuesday unveil President Abraham Lincoln’s order for a blockade around Confederate states, the latest addition to the collection at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

State of Illinois livestream

In a statement, M.K. Pritzker called the document “a testament to his [Lincoln’s] unwavering pursuit of justice. We’re proud to make this donation on behalf of the people of Illinois.”

The document was listed as sold for $471,000 last summer by Heritage Auctions.

Related

Lincoln’s order set in motion the famous “Anaconda Plan” hatched by Union General Winfield Scott to police about 2,500 miles of Confederate shoreline to strangle the Southern economy.

The strategy split Lincoln’s cabinet, with critics arguing the Navy couldn’t enforce the blockade, and that it could be construed as recognition of the seceding states as an independent nation.

“Now, the president must decide whether to act boldly to win a war the Confederacy has started, or dither and hope that somehow the crisis fades,” said Christina Shutt, the museum’s executive director. “It was a moment like no other in American history.”

This photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum shows a document signed by President Lincoln in April 1861 ordering the blockade of southern United States ports after the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter started the Civil War.

This photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum shows a document signed by President Lincoln in April 1861 ordering the blockade of southern United States ports after the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter started the Civil War.

AP Photos

With Lincoln’s signature, the document — formally called the “Order to Affix Seal of the United States to a Proclamation of a Blockade” — ultimately cut off exports, sent prices skyrocketing and forced rebels to resort to an unreliable rail network for moving supplies around the South.

“While the blockade may not have the dramatic moments that other famous battles such as Gettysburg or Vicksburg are remembered for, it was no less important,” said Dr. Ian Hunt, the museum’s acquisitions director.

The order will be on display in Springfield starting Wednesday through February 2025, when it will go into the museum’s vault.

Contributing: Associated Press

Related

Next Up In Politics
Taking the fight South? Gov. Pritzker's nonprofit spends $500K in Florida — next abortion rights battleground
Weight-loss drug coverage for Illinois state workers could cost hundreds of millions of dollars
Johnson to relaunch guaranteed basic income program to use up federal COVID-19 funds
Slain Officer Huesca celebrated for his courage and character: 'Luis, your nickname should be Lionheart’
Family of Officer Luis Huesca didn't want Mayor Brandon Johnson, Gov. J.B. Pritzker at funeral
CTA, Metra and Pace could be merged into one transit agency under bill proposed in Springfield
The Latest
Close-up of someone's hands typing on a laptop.
La Voz Chicago
Programa federal de banda ancha que ayuda residentes del Condado de Cook está a punto de terminar
El Programa de Conectividad Asequible ofrecía $30 al mes a los hogares que cumplían los requisitos necesarios para pagar su factura de Internet de banda ancha, pero con el fin del programa, algunos proveedores de servicios ofrecen sus propias opciones.
By Amy Yee
 
A dosage of Wegovy, a drug used for weight loss, on March 1, 2024, in Front Royal, Va. Illinois state employees will get expanded access to the high-priced weight-loss drugs, but that could cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.
Politics
Weight-loss drug coverage for Illinois state workers could cost hundreds of millions of dollars
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office estimates the drugs— which include Wegovy, Mounjaro and Ozempic – will cost taxpayers $210 million the first year. But others put that number much higher.
By Dave McKinney | WBEZ
 
FOTW05-01-24pikePlainfield.jpeg
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Spring signs abound, perch closure and Wisconsin opener
Leading this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report are spring signs on Lake Michigan and inland waters plus the perch closure beginning May 1 on Illinois’ Lake Michigan waters and Wisconsin’s general inland opener coming Saturday.
By Dale Bowman
 
DEPAUL-050124-SLACK
Israel-Hamas War
DePaul students pitch tents on campus, join pro-Palestinian protests
The campus joins hundreds nationwide in calling on their universities to divest from companies supporting Israel.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Transportation
US to require automatic emergency braking on new vehicles in 5 years and set performance standards
The regulation is designed to prevent many rear-end and pedestrian collisions and reduce the roughly 40,000 traffic deaths per year.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 