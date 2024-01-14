Sunday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Sunday, January 14, 2024
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE
St. Francis at IC Catholic, 3:00
NON CONFERENCE
Padua Franciscan (OH) at Lane, CNL
CRISTO REY
Cristo Rey vs. ACERO-Garcia, 2:00
Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Kelly, 3:30
Consolation SemiFinal, 5:30
Semi-Final, 7:00
HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR
Kankakee vs. Stagg, 1:00
Bloom vs. St. Laurence, 2:30
Rich vs. Marian Catholic, 4:00
MARSHALL
Lindblom vs. Oak Park (MO), CNL
Marshall vs. Detroit International (MI), CNL
North Lawndale vs. Proviso West, CNL
Manley vs. Von Steuben, CNL
Austin vs. Orr, CNL
THORNTON FR. NORTH
Lincoln Park vs. Burton Madison (MI), 1:00
Rauner vs. Phillips, 2:30
Proviso West vs. Thornwood, 4:00
Proviso East vs. Thornton Fr. North, 5:30
Simeon vs. Don Bosco (IN), 7:00