The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 14, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Sunday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Sunday’s high school basketball scores
Glenbard North’s JJ Hernandez at the free throw line against Metea Valley.

Glenbard North’s JJ Hernandez at the free throw line against Metea Valley.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Sunday, January 14, 2024

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - WHITE

St. Francis at IC Catholic, 3:00

NON CONFERENCE

Padua Franciscan (OH) at Lane, CNL

CRISTO REY

Cristo Rey vs. ACERO-Garcia, 2:00

Intrinsic-Downtown vs. Kelly, 3:30

Consolation SemiFinal, 5:30

Semi-Final, 7:00

HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR

Kankakee vs. Stagg, 1:00

Bloom vs. St. Laurence, 2:30

Rich vs. Marian Catholic, 4:00

MARSHALL

Lindblom vs. Oak Park (MO), CNL

Marshall vs. Detroit International (MI), CNL

North Lawndale vs. Proviso West, CNL

Manley vs. Von Steuben, CNL

Austin vs. Orr, CNL

THORNTON FR. NORTH

Lincoln Park vs. Burton Madison (MI), 1:00

Rauner vs. Phillips, 2:30

Proviso West vs. Thornwood, 4:00

Proviso East vs. Thornton Fr. North, 5:30

Simeon vs. Don Bosco (IN), 7:00

Next Up In High School Sports
Undefeated Waubonsie Valley earns a statement win against Normal
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
Weekend Forecast: Previewing and predicting the top high school basketball games
Curie dominates Kenwood, establishes Public League supremacy
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
Scouting the state: Breaking down Illinois’ top high school basketball teams from outside the Chicago area
The Latest
Alex Caruso Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Bulls hit the halfway point as trade deadline is just 11 games away
After a poor start to the season, the Bulls have been playing winning basketball the last 22 games. Will that be enough to keep the roster intact when the Feb. 8 trade deadline comes and goes? Let’s ask the Vooch and Alex Caruso.
By Joe Cowley
 
A person looks at Lake Michigan’s strong waves near Foster Beach after a major snowstorm hit the Chicago area, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.
Chicago
Harold Washington Library among city warming sites as temperatures plunge
The National Weather Service reported extreme cold and a negative 30-degree wind chill on Sunday and issued a wind chill advisory lasting until 9 a.m. Wednesday.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Frankie Franklin-Foxx.
Obituaries
Frankie Franklin-Foxx, advocate for women with HIV and part of first support group in Chicago, dies at 68
“She really put her all into having people’s backs when no one else would, and she lost friend after friend after friend after friend,” her daughter said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should someone move on if partner gets dementia? Wife and I disagree
Woman believes seeing another person would be an unfaithful act and is troubled to learn her longtime mate thinks otherwise.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Different types of birds lined up.
Someone in Chicago
Someone in Chicago wonders how to mix friend groups at a party
When it comes to managing your time between friends to keep everybody happy, realize that’s unrealistic to accomplish on your own. Your friends need to be good sports, too.
By Ismael Pérez
 