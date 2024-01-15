Monday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Monday, January 15, 2024
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Loyola at Aurora Central, 3:00
CHICAGO PREP
Walther Christian at Ida Crown, 7:45
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Hansberry at Butler, 12:00
NON CONFERENCE
Clemente at Ellison, 6:30
Grace Christian at Unity Christian, 6:30
Hinsdale South at Metamora, 3:30
Hoffman Estates at Vernon Hills, 2:30
Oak Lawn at Morgan Park, PPD
Schaumburg vs. Wheeling, at NOW Arena, 3:30
Senn at Niles North, 12:30
Sycamore at Winnebago, 5:45
UIC Prep at Legal Prep, 2:30
Wheaton Academy at Tennessee Heat (TN), TBA
BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC
Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Bloomington Cent Cath, 9:00a
Aurora Christian vs. University High (Normal), 10:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Princeton, 12:00
Rockford Lutheran vs. Seneca, 1:30
Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Aurora Christian, 3:00
Princeton vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30
University High (Normal) vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 6:00
Bloomington Cent Cath vs. Seneca, 7:30
BURLINGTON CENTRAL
Woodstock North vs. Burlington Central 9:00a
Lyons vs. Neuqua Valley, 9:00a
Marian Central vs. DeKalb, 10:30
Woodstock North vs. Neuqua Valley, 12:00
Lyons vs. DeKalb, 1:30
Marian Central vs. Burlington Central, 3:00
CRISTO REY
Seventh Place, 2:00
Fifth Place, 3:30
Third Place, 5:00
Championship, 6:30
FENWICK
Fenwick vs. Hinsdale Central, 1:00
St. Patrick vs. Maine East, 3:00
FREEPORT
Marengo vs. Byron, 9:00a
Byron vs. Freeport, 12:00
Freeport vs. TBA, 3:00
GENEVA
Elk Grove vs. Prairie Ridge, 8:30a
Palatine vs. St. Charles North, 10:00
Maine South vs. Belvidere North, 11:30
Stevenson vs. Yorkville, 1:00
Prospect vs. Naperville North, 2:45
West Aurora vs. Wheaton North, 4:15
York vs. Huntley, 5:45
Geneva vs. Hampshire, 7:15
HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR
Hillcrest vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 1:00
Thornton vs. Niles North, 2:30
Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Romeoville, 4:00
LAKES
Lakes vs. Naperville Central, 10:00
Deerfield vs. Mundelein, 11:30
Waukegan vs. Wauconda, 1:00
Fremd vs. Normal West, 2:30
LANPHIER
North Chicago vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:00
Hyde Park vs. Lanphier, 3:30
MOLINE
Alleman vs. Quad City Christian, 4:30
Moline vs. Batavia, 6:00
NEW TRIER
Glenbrook North vs. Mount Carmel, 12:00
New Trier vs. Kenwood, 2:00
PECATONICA
Belvidere vs. Galena, 12:00
Rochelle vs. Johnsburg, 1:30
Pecatonica vs. Eastland, 9:00
Scales Mound vs. Rockford Christian,10:30
Seventh Place, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
SIOUX CITY (IA)
Auburn vs. Omaha Westside, 11:00
SOUTH BELOIT
North Boone vs. Forreston, 1:30
South Beloit vs. Stillman Valley, 3:00
Fifth Place, 4:30
Third Place, 6:00
Championship, 7:30
STERLING
Rock Falls vs. Christ the King, 10:00
Rock Island vs. Manual 11:30
Sterling vs. Thornton Fr. South, 1:00
Christ the King vs. Rock Island, 2:30
Thornton Fr. South vs. Rock Falls, 4:00
Manual vs. Sterling, 5:30
THIELLS NORTH ROCKLAND (NY)
Warren vs. North Rockland (NY), 11:30E
WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH
Orange and Black Gym
Lake Forest Academy vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 10:00
Metea Valley vs. Rockford East, 11:30
Normal vs. Glenbard North, 1:00
Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Metea Valley, 4:00
Downers Grove North vs. Normal, 5:30
Horsley Gym
Waubonsie Valley vs. Carmel, 10:00
Willowbrook vs. Plainfield Central, 1:00
Carmel vs. Lake Forest Academy, 2:30
Glenbard North vs. Willowbrook, 5:30