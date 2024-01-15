The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 15, 2024
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the results from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Stagg’s Connor Williams (33) drives to the basket against Kankakee.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Loyola at Aurora Central, 3:00

CHICAGO PREP

Walther Christian at Ida Crown, 7:45

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Hansberry at Butler, 12:00

NON CONFERENCE

Clemente at Ellison, 6:30

Grace Christian at Unity Christian, 6:30

Hinsdale South at Metamora, 3:30

Hoffman Estates at Vernon Hills, 2:30

Oak Lawn at Morgan Park, PPD

Schaumburg vs. Wheeling, at NOW Arena, 3:30

Senn at Niles North, 12:30

Sycamore at Winnebago, 5:45

UIC Prep at Legal Prep, 2:30

Wheaton Academy at Tennessee Heat (TN), TBA

BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC

Notre Dame (Peoria) vs. Bloomington Cent Cath, 9:00a

Aurora Christian vs. University High (Normal), 10:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Princeton, 12:00

Rockford Lutheran vs. Seneca, 1:30

Notre Dame (Quincy) vs. Aurora Christian, 3:00

Princeton vs. Rockford Lutheran, 4:30

University High (Normal) vs. Notre Dame (Peoria), 6:00

Bloomington Cent Cath vs. Seneca, 7:30

BURLINGTON CENTRAL

Woodstock North vs. Burlington Central 9:00a

Lyons vs. Neuqua Valley, 9:00a

Marian Central vs. DeKalb, 10:30

Woodstock North vs. Neuqua Valley, 12:00

Lyons vs. DeKalb, 1:30

Marian Central vs. Burlington Central, 3:00

CRISTO REY

Seventh Place, 2:00

Fifth Place, 3:30

Third Place, 5:00

Championship, 6:30

FENWICK

Fenwick vs. Hinsdale Central, 1:00

St. Patrick vs. Maine East, 3:00

FREEPORT

Marengo vs. Byron, 9:00a

Byron vs. Freeport, 12:00

Freeport vs. TBA, 3:00

GENEVA

Elk Grove vs. Prairie Ridge, 8:30a

Palatine vs. St. Charles North, 10:00

Maine South vs. Belvidere North, 11:30

Stevenson vs. Yorkville, 1:00

Prospect vs. Naperville North, 2:45

West Aurora vs. Wheaton North, 4:15

York vs. Huntley, 5:45

Geneva vs. Hampshire, 7:15

HOMEWOOD-FLOSSMOOR

Hillcrest vs. Riverside-Brookfield, 1:00

Thornton vs. Niles North, 2:30

Homewood-Flossmoor vs. Romeoville, 4:00

LAKES

Lakes vs. Naperville Central, 10:00

Deerfield vs. Mundelein, 11:30

Waukegan vs. Wauconda, 1:00

Fremd vs. Normal West, 2:30

LANPHIER

North Chicago vs. Springfield Southeast, 2:00

Hyde Park vs. Lanphier, 3:30

MOLINE

Alleman vs. Quad City Christian, 4:30

Moline vs. Batavia, 6:00

NEW TRIER

Glenbrook North vs. Mount Carmel, 12:00

New Trier vs. Kenwood, 2:00

PECATONICA

Belvidere vs. Galena, 12:00

Rochelle vs. Johnsburg, 1:30

Pecatonica vs. Eastland, 9:00

Scales Mound vs. Rockford Christian,10:30

Seventh Place, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

SIOUX CITY (IA)

Auburn vs. Omaha Westside, 11:00

SOUTH BELOIT

North Boone vs. Forreston, 1:30

South Beloit vs. Stillman Valley, 3:00

Fifth Place, 4:30

Third Place, 6:00

Championship, 7:30

STERLING

Rock Falls vs. Christ the King, 10:00

Rock Island vs. Manual 11:30

Sterling vs. Thornton Fr. South, 1:00

Christ the King vs. Rock Island, 2:30

Thornton Fr. South vs. Rock Falls, 4:00

Manual vs. Sterling, 5:30

THIELLS NORTH ROCKLAND (NY)

Warren vs. North Rockland (NY), 11:30E

WHEATON-WARR. SOUTH

Orange and Black Gym

Lake Forest Academy vs. Wheaton-Warr. South, 10:00

Metea Valley vs. Rockford East, 11:30

Normal vs. Glenbard North, 1:00

Wheaton-Warr. South vs. Metea Valley, 4:00

Downers Grove North vs. Normal, 5:30

Horsley Gym

Waubonsie Valley vs. Carmel, 10:00

Willowbrook vs. Plainfield Central, 1:00

Carmel vs. Lake Forest Academy, 2:30

Glenbard North vs. Willowbrook, 5:30

