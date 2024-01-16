No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 164: Previewing the When Sides Collide shootout
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
Mike and Joe give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and preview this weekend’s When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet: Normal vs. DePaul Prep, Downers Grove North vs. H-F, Young vs. Yorkville, Kenwood vs. Mount Carmel and Benet vs. Thornton.
