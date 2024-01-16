The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 164: Previewing the When Sides Collide shootout

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
New Trier’s Ian Brown (24) shoots for three against Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Mike and Joe give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and preview this weekend’s When Sides Collide Shootout at Benet: Normal vs. DePaul Prep, Downers Grove North vs. H-F, Young vs. Yorkville, Kenwood vs. Mount Carmel and Benet vs. Thornton.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

