Driver ejected, dies following DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash along Gold Coast

A man has died after he was ejected from a sport-utility vehicle during a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Thursday in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

Around 3 a.m., the 31-year-old man was southbound behind the wheel of a black SUV when he crashed in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive and was thrown from the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The unidentified man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

A male passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries and was in good condition at Northwestern Hospital, police said.

The cause of the crash is unclear, though it was snowing overnight.

Detectives are investigating.

