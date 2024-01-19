The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 19, 2024
Sports Media Sports

Sports Illustrated to lay off most staff, putting publication’s fate in limbo

In an email to employees Friday morning, the Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated and related properties, said that Authentic Brands Group has revoked its marketing license.

By  Joe Reedy | Associated Press and David Bauder | Associated Press
 Updated  
SHARE Sports Illustrated to lay off most staff, putting publication’s fate in limbo
A Sports Illustrated cover featuring Michael Jordan.

The future of Sports Illustrated is in question after the publication laid off most of its staff on Friday.

AP

The jobs of people who produce Sports Illustrated were in limbo Friday after the company that paid to maintain the iconic brand’s print and digital products told staff that its license was revoked.

In an email to employees Friday morning, the Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated and related properties, said that because of the revocation, “we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand.”

Authentic later said in a statement it intends to keep Sports Illustrated going. The company is negotiating with Arena and other publishing entities to determine who will do that, according to a person with knowledge of the talks who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Until those negotiations are resolved, it’s unclear which journalists would actually do the work of making Sports Illustrated. It was not clear how many jobs were affected.

Sports Illustrated’s employee union said in a statement that the layoffs initially announced by Arena would be a significant number and possibly all, of the NewsGuild workers represented.

“We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company. It is a fight we will continue,” Mitch Goldich, NFL editor and unit chair, said in a statement.

The guild’s statement also called for Authentic Brands Group to “ensure the continued publication of SI and allow it to serve our audience in the way it has for nearly 70 years.”

Authentic said it would do so, and that “we are confident that going forward the brand will continue to evolve and grow in a way that serves sports news readers, sports fans and consumers. We are committed to ensuring that the traditional ad-supported Sports Illustrated media pillar has best in class stewardship to preserve the complete integrity of the brand’s legacy.”

In a statement on Friday, the Arena Group said it was negotiating with Authentic about the license, “with plans to sustain our commitment to delivering quality content throughout the ongoing discussions.”

Arena admitted that it had failed to make a quarterly payment of $3.75 million and Authentic had put it on notice that it intended to end the licensing agreement. As a result, Arena announced Thursday it would make a “significant reduction” in its workforce of more than 100 people.

The Arena Group acquired publishing rights from Authentic in 2019 for at least 10 years. The group’s stewardship of Sports Illustrated has had many hurdles since then. In December, it fired chief executive officer Ross Levinsohn when the magazine’s alleged use of AI-generated stories drew public backlash.

Sports Illustrated has had a rough six years. It was acquired by Meredith Publishing in 2018 as part of the purchase of Time Inc., which started the magazine in 1954.

Less than a year later, Meredith sold the magazine’s intellectual property to Authentic for $110 million. Authentic owns the intellectual property of many brands and stars, including Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley, Muhammad Ali and Reebok.

Once a weekly publication, Sports Illustrated was reduced to biweekly publishing in 2018 and became a monthly in 2020.

Related

Next Up In Sports
Friday’s high school basketball scores
White Sox TV job down to three: Will Flemming, Connor McKnight & John Schriffen
South Loop would get more than a new White Sox stadium — think residences, a hotel, restaurants and more
No Fest for the weary (again)? White Sox just don’t miss a chance to alienate down-and-out fans
Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan might have finally found his ‘Boy Wonder’
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Glenbrook North’s Josh Fridman commits, Waubonsie Valley rolls and an underrated showdown
The Latest
A woman removes debris from the iconic Chicago rat hole in Roscoe Village on Jan. 19, 2024.
Roscoe Village
‘Chicago rat hole’ mysteriously filled in, then restored by neighbors — ‘Chicago takes care of its own’
Reports that the viral landmark had been filled with a plasterlike substance circulated on social media Friday morning, as well as stories of those working to return the creature’s imprint to its original glory.
By Violet Miller
 
An exterior of St. Odilo School located at 6617 23rd St. in Berwyn.
Education
Two west suburban Catholic schools to close in June
St. Frances of Rome School in Cicero and St. Odilo School in Berwyn will shut down at the end of the school year.
By Isabel Funk
 
Then-Chicago police Supt. David Brown speaks at the opening of the Public Safety Training Center, the city’s new police academy, at 701 N. Kilbourn Ave. in Humboldt Park on Jan. 25, 2023.
The Watchdogs
Firm tied to former Chicago top cop David Brown back at police academy after being dumped over cost
Interim police Supt. Fred Waller ordered that ties with Professional Law Enforcement Training be cut, but PLET was brought back late last year.
By Tom Schuba and Frank Main
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
City Hall
Even after Burke conviction, some on City Council still resist banning outside income
Downtown Ald. Brendan Reilly noted an outright ban would force his colleague, Ald. Anthony Napolitano, to stop coaching a youth hockey league, for which Napolitano is paid a stipend of roughly $6,500 a year.
By Fran Spielman
 
El cuerpo de Brittany Battaglia fue descubierto en el interior de un apartamento de Logan Square el verano pasado, según la fiscalía del Condado de Cook. | Cortesía
Crime
Charges against boyfriend upgraded to murder in stabbing death of woman in Logan Square last summer
Genesis Silva was to go on trial next week, accused of concealing the death of his girlfriend Brittany Battaglia, who was repeatedly stabbed and nearly decapitated.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 