The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, January 20, 2024
College Sports Sports

Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge

The suspension, the judge ruled, deprived Shannon of “protected property interests” without due process.

By  John O’Connor | Associated Press
   
SHARE Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge
Illinois_Shannon_Suspended_Basketball.jpg

Terrence Shannon Jr. missed six games during his suspension, during which the 14th-ranked Illini went 4-2. He’s averaging a team-best 21.7 points per game.

Jeff Roberson/AP

SPRINGFIELD — A federal judge on Friday reinstated Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended from the team since he was charged with rape in Kansas. 

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Lawless found that the university had violated Shannon’s civil rights. 

The suspension, she ruled, deprived Shannon of “protected property interests” without due process. In the case of Shannon, whom the court noted is supporting several family members, his property interests include retaining his chances to be an NBA lottery pick — among the first 14 players taken in the draft — and to cash in on potential endorsements allowed under the NCAA’s name, image and likeness (NIL) policy.

“Plaintiff’s participation in sports is vital to the development of his career as well as his current and future economic opportunities considering plaintiff’s intention to declare for the 2024 NBA Draft,” Lawless wrote in the order issued Friday. “Prior to his suspension, plaintiff was projected to be a lottery pick in the NBA. His participation in future games impact his prospects in the draft and his earning potential.”

Lawless said that the “public interest is not harmed” by putting in place “procedural safeguards while he is presumed innocent of the criminal charges.”

The preliminary injunction gives the university the right to appeal. In a statement, Associate Chancellor Robin Kaler said Shannon “has been reinstated to full status as a university student-athlete and will be available for basketball practice and competition. We will continue to review the court order and monitor the case.”

Shannon, a 6-foot-6 guard, missed six games during his suspension. The 14th-ranked Illini have gone 4-2 in his absence and host Rutgers on Sunday. He is averaging a team-best 21.7 points per game.

Prosecutors in Douglas County, Kansas, charged Shannon on Dec. 5 with rape or an alternative count of sexual battery. After an arrest warrant was issued, the university suspended Shannon on Dec. 28 from “all team activities, effective immediately.”

The rape charge carries a sentence of 12 to 54 years in prison, while the battery charge carries a fine of up to $2,500 and up to a year in jail.

The alleged incident occurred early on Sept. 9 after Shannon and a friend attended the Illini’s football game at Kansas. Police reports that are part of the court record indicate a woman, who said she was born in 2005, told police she was at a bar when she was summoned by a man she later identified from an online team roster as Shannon.

The woman said Shannon grabbed her buttocks and then reached under her skirt and touched her sexually. The woman said the bar was so crowded, she couldn’t move. 

However, a graduate assistant for the Illini basketball team who was assigned to drive Shannon and a teammate to Kansas and chaperone them said he was near Shannon the entire night and saw no activity of the type the woman described.

Next Up In College Sports
Coleman Hawkins leads No. 14 Illinois past Michigan
World champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dies at 29
Boo Buie hits key bucket in final minute as Northwestern holds off Maryland
DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield has one of the hottest seats in America. Still, he says: ‘I’m going to fight’
Face it: Jordan rules. Jordan Love, that is, whose Packers playoff debut was scary-good
Marcus Domask helps No. 10 Illinois edge Michigan State
The Latest
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
A judge’s gavel
Crime
Man charged in deadly November attack outside House of Blues
Jamie Miller, 29, was arrested Thursday after he was identified as one of the people suspected in the attack on Andrew Hulburt on Nov. 15.
By Cindy Hernandez
 
merlin_118586299.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks beat Islanders on Seth Jones’ overtime winner
Jones picked the right time to score his first goal of the season. It was the game-winner in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 victory against the Islanders.
By Kyle Williams
 
Kankakee’s Lorenz Walters (2) shoots against Rich.
High School Basketball
Kankakee rides Larenz Walters and a boisterous crowd to an overtime win against Rich
Larenz Walters hit the go-ahead free throws with 35.6 seconds left and Damontae May made two more foul shots with 2.1 seconds remaining to seal it for the Kays
By Mike Clark
 
The 78, an undeveloped parcel of land at Clark Street and Roosevelt Road, just south of downtown Chicago.
White Sox
South Loop would get more than a new White Sox stadium — think residences, a hotel, restaurants and more
Ald. Nicole Lee’s 11th Ward includes Bridgeport, where the Sox have played for more than a century. But after she was briefed Friday night, she said the plans for The 78 looked too good to pass up, though “it breaks my heart to think that the team could go anywhere but stay on 35th Street.”
By Fran Spielman and David Roeder
 