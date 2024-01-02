The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, January 2, 2024
No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 162: Reviewing the holiday tournaments

Mike and Joe give their Two Takes from the busy week of basketball and look back at Pontiac, Proviso West, York and the Big Dipper.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Gianna Cobb (1) drives the ball past Thornton during the Big Dipper Championship game at Rich.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.

Mike and Joe give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and look back at Pontiac, Proviso West, York and the Big Dipper.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

