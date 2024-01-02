No Shot Clock high school basketball podcast, Ep. 162: Reviewing the holiday tournaments
Mike and Joe give their Two Takes from the busy week of basketball and look back at Pontiac, Proviso West, York and the Big Dipper.
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien’s weekly look at Illinois high school basketball.
Mike and Joe give their Two Takes on the busy week of basketball and look back at Pontiac, Proviso West, York and the Big Dipper.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
Curie outlasts Benet to win the Pontiac Holiday Tournament championship in a double-overtime classic
The Latest
The fact that Nikki Haley apparently didn’t know — or pretended not to know — that slavery is front and center in her home state’s declaration of secession in 1861 is alarming enough.
With Ryan and Hall of Fame running backs Jim Brown and Leroy Kelly, the Browns were a perennial power in the early to mid-1960s.
The No. 1 pick with a quarterback like Caleb Williams is usually a no-brainer. But Fields is arguably the best incumbent quarterback for a team with the top pick since Drew Brees with the Chargers in 2004, which makes it a little tricky for Poles — even if he’s right, he could still be wrong.
Former Rep. Liz Cheney joins Lynn Sweet to talk about her book “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning” and the dangers of Trump.
Even if you don’t need to diet or exercise more, there’s still an important resolution you can make for 2024.