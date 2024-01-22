The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, January 22, 2024
College Sports Sports Columnists

DePaul fires men’s basketball coach Tony Stubblefield

Stubblefield won barely one-third of his games at DePaul, finishing with a record of 28-54 (.341).

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE DePaul fires men’s basketball coach Tony Stubblefield
Former DePaul men’s basketball coach Tony Stubblefield.

DePaul’s Tony Stubblefield coaches at Butler in what would be his last game with the Blue Demons.

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

One year and four days after his last victory in the Big East, Tony Stubblefield was fired Monday as the men’s basketball coach at DePaul.

The 19-game conference losing streak that led to his dismissal might be remembered as the low point in Blue Demons history. Then again, as bad as things have been for DePaul — which hasn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004 — the disastrous Stubblefield Era kind of felt like more of the same.

‘‘After evaluating the current state of our men’s basketball program, a decision was made to make a change in the head coaching position,’’ athletic director DeWayne Peevy said in a statement. ‘‘We want to thank Coach Stubblefield for his hard work and determination over the last two-plus seasons to move our basketball program forward through a new era for DePaul Athletics. Unfortunately, we did not meet our goals.’’

Stubblefield finished with a record of 28-54 at DePaul, a winning percentage of .341 that almost certainly would have plummeted below Oliver Purnell’s .340 (in 2010-15) had he been allowed to complete his third season. The current team is off to a nightmarish 3-15 start, with an 0-7 mark in the Big East.

Matt Brady will serve as interim coach as Peevy searches for Stubblefield’s successor.

And whom might that successor be? There are proven coaches at winning programs — Dayton’s Anthony Grant, New Mexico’s Richard Pitino — who might be interested in moving up to the Big East if Peevy’s fundraising success lives up to his own goals. There are other coaches in the Atlantic 10, Missouri Valley and American Athletic conferences and elsewhere worth contacting. Would Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May even pick up the phone?

There are DePaul alumni having varied success in the coaching profession, one of whom — Long Island University’s Rod Strickland — knows Peevy well. Peevy is known to be close with struggling Louisville coach Kenny Payne, who was a longtime assistant at Kentucky, where Peevy worked for 12 years. Former Marquette, Indiana and Georgia coach Tom Crean needs a job. Might Vanderbilt’s Jerry Stackhouse be looking for an off-ramp? Will Peevy reach out to Loyola’s Drew Valentine, who’s having a bounce-back season?

It would be difficult to comprehend if Peevy turned someone else into a first-time coach, as he did with Stubblefield. A respected recruiter, Stubblefield clearly had all he could handle and more in the X’s-and-O’s department.

Just last week, Stubblefield told the Sun-Times he thought he could hang on to his job.

‘‘Absolutely,’’ he said. ‘‘I’m going to work my tail off every day from sunup to sundown to try to figure this out and get this turned around.’’

Last month, Peevy told the Sun-Times his ‘‘hope bucket’’ wasn’t empty and said he wanted to avoid an in-season change, barring an ‘‘irregular’’ occurrence beyond just wins and losses. But Peevy also acknowledged, ‘‘At some point, you have to change up and try something different.’’

There will be ‘‘no success’’ at DePaul, as Peevy put it, until it gets back to the Big Dance. Meanwhile, it’s a delicate dance Peevy is doing. He’s trying to build on plans for an on-campus practice facility by increasing the budget for a new coach and amassing an NIL war chest that other Big East schools don’t scoff at. In all, it’s a seriously heavy lift.

But that’s where DePaul is at. It needs a real coach with a real shot at winning. It has been far too long.

Next Up In College Sports
Joliet native Jeremiah Fears commits to Illinois
UConn, Purdue stay on top of AP Top 25 mens basketball poll
Former players explain the greatness of Tara VanDerveer, college basketball’s winningest coach
Kansas State moves to No. 4 in AP Top 25 women’s basketball poll
Like it or not, Illinois’ Terrence Shannon Jr. is back on the court and already dominating again
Judge ends suspension of Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr., who faces rape charge
The Latest
carrol_shooting_03092018_1.jpg
Crime
1 man killed, 1 wounded in Washington Heights shooting
The 18- and 27-year-old were in the 9400 block of South Throop Street Sunday evening when at least one person approached them and fired shots, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts
Columnists
Colts owner Jim Irsay shows nobody is insulated from opioid crisis
The possibility of him having had an overdose puts him in a pool with many other Americans as we suffer through a crisis of epic proportions.
By Rick Telander
 
A Peoples Gas crew installing a new 12-inch main in Albany Park. Gas has been cheap in the United States for more than a decade, a result of the vast supply producers unlocked through fracking in shale formations. Low gas prices have contributed to low electricity prices. But gas prices have soared in the past month because of disruptions to gas infrastructure from Hurricane Ida and a hot summer that boosted gas demand and economic growth, as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Environment
Johnson targets end to natural gas in new homes, buildings
The climate change action is being opposed by the powerful union Operating Engineers Local 150 and some alderpersons.
By Brett Chase and Sophie Sherry
 
Lukas Reichel was a healthy scratch for the Blackhawks on Monday.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel scratched again as Blackhawks grasp at straws in quest to jumpstart his season
Reichel sat out Monday for the second time this season, during which he has tallied only nine points in 45 games. When a problem is more psychological than physical or technical — as this one seems to be — it’s more difficult to remedy.
By Ben Pope
 
A memorial grew Monday outside a home in the 7400 block of 173rd Place in Tinley Park, where four women were killed in a domestic-related shooting Sunday.
Crime
Tinley Park memorial grows, charges loom in slayings of mother, three daughters in domestic shooting
Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton, speaking to reporters late Monday morning, said he would not share any details about the case until charges are filed.
By David Struett
 