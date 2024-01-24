The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Keep close tabs on Mayor Johnson’s spending of federal pandemic relief money

Don’t let the mayor spend millions from federal relief funds without approval from the City Council.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Chicago Mayor Brandon stands at a lectern and microphone.

Mayor Brandon Johnson shifted $95 million in federal pandemic relief funds to cover some of the migrant crisis. A proposed ordinance would require City Council approval for such a move in the future.

Evan Vucci/AP

Last month, Mayor Brandon Johnson shifted $95 million in federal pandemic relief funds to cover the migrant crisis without seeking City Council approval. Alds. Bill Conway and Scott Waguespack proposed an ordinance to require Council approval for any spending exceeding $1 million from the federal American Rescue Plan. The city still has $400 million in unspent funds from that program.

I absolutely agree with the aldermen on this.

According to a separate Sun-Times report, the mayor’s campaign fund had to give back $50,000 of campaign donations because they were improper. So, yes, don’t let the mayor spend federal relief funds without prior approval. Safeguards are needed because the mayor’s math doesn’t always add up.

Richard Barber, Mount Greenwood

Arbitration works only when people trust system

I agree with Alexander Dunn, executive director of the Illinois Council of Police, that arbitration is a useful and important tool in resolving conflict (“For police and the public, arbitration is the right way to handle police discipline” — Jan. 21).

For it to work, faith in the fairness of the system is essential. Because the neutrality of arbitrators is vital, the selection system must be tamper-proof. This could be done by assigning arbitrators through a random computer system or through a blind drawing of names.

Neither side would have a means to solicit arbitrators of their choosing. I believe there is a similar process to determine which judge is assigned to an upcoming trial. 

Shelly Uslenghi, Oak Park

Crime, not natural gas bans, should be top priority

Why are politicians worried about people using natural gas inside of their homes? Natural gas has been used safely in homes for almost as long as Chicago has existed. Politicians and the mayor should be focused on our biggest problem right now — crime. 

Joe Ferro, Garfield Ridge

Imagine if Trump loses election

Here is the question of the day: Should Trump win the Republican nomination for president, run against Biden and lose, what steps should be taken by our government to fortify the Capitol?

John Livaich, Oak Lawn

Spot-on newspaper delivery

My newspaper delivery person, Carmen, has delivered my paper every day during this terrible weather, even letting me know when she may be late. I so appreciate her. Thank you, Carmen.

Virginia Dare McGraw, Naperville

