Thursday, January 25, 2024
White Sox hiring ESPN’s John Schriffen as new TV voice

Schriffen replaces Jason Benetti, who left the team in November for the Tigers’ TV booth.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
The White Sox are expected to name ESPN’s John Schriffen as their new TV play-by-play voice, the Sun-Times has learned.

More to come ...

