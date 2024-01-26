The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 26, 2024
Justin Timberlake 2024 tour heading to United Center

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is the singer’s first trek in five years.

Justin Timberlake will be performing in Chicago this summer as part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Justin Timberlake better break out his “Suit & Tie” because he’s hitting the road on a new world tour.

Timberlake announced The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his first musical outing in five years, during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Thursday.

Timberlake bring his tour to the United Center on June 21.

The tour’s North American leg is set to kick off on April 29 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and will see the “Mirrors” singer visit major cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and New York. The 22-city trek, which concludes in July at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, will also include stops in Europe and the U.K.

Tickets first go on sale with a series of pre-sales next week, starting with a fan club presale beginning Jan 29. A unique code will be emailed to fan club members for access to purchase tickets.

Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers have access to presale tickets beginning 10 a.m. Jan. 30.

The general public can purchase tickets beginning 10 a.m. Feb. 2 at justintimberlake.com.

Justin Timberlake to release new album ‘Everything I Thought It Was,’ perform on ‘SNL’

Timberlake’s return to the stage follows the Thursday release of his new song “Selfish,” the lead single off his forthcoming sixth album “Everything I Thought It Was.” The album, which marks Timberlake’s first LP since 2018’s “Man of the Woods,” is set for a March 15 release.

The “Cry Me a River” singer teased his touring comeback with a hometown show at the Orpheum in Memphis, Tennessee, on Jan. 19. In addition to performing “Selfish,” Timberlake confirmed the release of “Everything I Thought It Was” during the roughly 90-minute performance. He also previewed the unreleased track “No Angels.”

And the Grammy winner doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. Timberlake has been tapped as a musical guest for “Saturday Night Live” this week alongside host Dakota Johnson. He’s also slated to perform a free concert at Irving Plaza in New York City on Jan. 31, his 43rd birthday.

