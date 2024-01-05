The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, January 5, 2024
News Metro/State Crime

Judge sanctions lawyer who filed lawsuit on behalf of parents of Christopher Vaughn, convicted of killing wife, 3 kids

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah ordered attorney Keith Altman to pay $500 to Will County over the complaint the judge dismissed last May.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Judge sanctions lawyer who filed lawsuit on behalf of parents of Christopher Vaughn, convicted of killing wife, 3 kids
_Vaughn.jpeg

Christopher Vaughn is serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and their three children.

Associated Press

A federal judge has leveled a $500 sanction against an attorney representing the parents of convicted killer Christopher Vaughn, finding that the attorney was “recklessly indifferent” when he brought arguments in a 2022 lawsuit that “had no foundation in the law.”

But that attorney, Keith Altman, told the Chicago Sun-Times on Friday that the order from U.S. District Judge Manish Shah “was inappropriate.” Altman said he also continues to represent Vaughn, and he said he still plans action in court aimed at Vaughn’s freedom and exoneration.

“I’m sure it’s going to shake things up a bit,” Altman said.

Related

A Will County jury in September 2012 found Vaughn guilty of the June 14, 2007 murders of his wife, Kimberly, and the couple’s children: 12-year-old Abigayle, 11-year-old Cassandra and 8-year-old Blake. Their bodies were found in the family’s SUV parked in a secluded area along a frontage road near Interstate 55 and Bluff Road.

Vaughn is serving four life sentences in Pinckneyville Correctional Center, records show. 

An exoneration effort began to form around Vaughn in 2021, leading to the lawsuit filed in August 2022 by Altman on behalf of Vaughn’s parents. Pierre and Gail Vaughn alleged improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted their son, and said an Illinois State Police sergeant “knowingly falsely testified” that blood found on a seatbelt in the SUV belonged to Kimberly. 

That’s not true, according to a transcript of the testimony obtained by the Sun-Times. A prosecutor did not ask the sergeant who the blood belonged to and he did not say. And when pressed on that point in August 2022, Altman acknowledged that the sergeant “did not explicitly say it was Kimberly’s blood.” 

Related

Altman stood by the lawsuit on Friday, though.

“There was no doubt that [the sergeant] intentionally misled the [grand] jury to believe that it was Kim’s blood on the seat belt,” Altman told the Sun-Times.

Not only that, but Altman insisted the allegation against the sergeant wasn’t the “main focus” of the lawsuit, which also argued that Vaughn’s parents lost time and income because they had to travel to see their son in prison.

The merits of Altman’s lawsuit were never litigated. Rather, Shah ruled in May that Vaughn’s parents didn’t have standing to bring the complaint. In his sanction order Wednesday, Shah also cited a rule that applies “where attorneys fail to conduct reasonable inquiries into the law and facts of a case.”

Prosecutors successfully argued at Vaughn’s 2012 trial that Vaughn unbuckled his wife’s seatbelt after shooting Kimberly, the kids and then himself, leaving his own blood behind on the seatbelt. Shah wrote that the trial jury’s finding of guilt “supersedes any alleged wrongdoing at the grand jury.”

Shah also went on to write that Vaughn’s parents “no doubt suffered from their son’s incarceration, but not because of a violation of their constitutional rights. It was Altman’s duty to properly advise his clients about whether their suffering was redressable in a court of law. His apparent failure to do so was unreasonable.”

Altman told the Sun-Times that “we brought the case in good faith” and the judge “decided otherwise.”

Shah ordered Altman to pay the $500 by Jan. 24 to Will County, which sought the sanction after being named as a defendant in the lawsuit.

Next Up In News
Migrants’ mental health in Chicago a looming crisis
Highland Park massacre suspect reverses course, requests public defenders after briefly representing himself
Picture Chicago: 8 must-see news photos from the first week of 2024
Indiana man rescued 6 days after crashing truck thanks well-wishers for ‘revitalizing my hope in humanity’
Actor David Soul, star of TV’s ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ dies at 80
Errant bullet from shooting hits 11-year-old boy in Roseland home: CPD
The Latest
Jorge Rubiano, who came to Chicago from Colombia last summer and is staying at a shelter on the Southwest Side. He mostly keeps his experiences to himself. But for migrants who want to talk about their mental health, a parade of helpers is filling in the void of a frayed mental health system.
Immigration
Migrants’ mental health in Chicago a looming crisis
Support groups are trying to address obstacles to care that include language barriers and a persistent shortage of mental health workers.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers
Bears
Polling Place: Who wins on Sunday, the Bears or the Packers? Here’s how you voted
Also, we wanted to know which Wisconsin team — not counting the Packers — you love to hate the most.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A family looks over the menu at Rosebud.
Columnists
Rosebud on Taylor’s Italian restaurant’s arrivederci, switch to special events venue prompt memories
“This place has too much history to close,” says owner Alex Dana, who recently announced a switch from restaurant to a “speakeasy” for larger groups.
By Michael Sneed
 
Robert E. Crimo III, is escorted into a courtroom during a case management conference before Judge Victoria A. Rossetti at the Lake County Courthouse Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Waukegan.
Highland Park parade shooting
Highland Park massacre suspect reverses course, requests public defenders after briefly representing himself
Robert Crimo III ditched his lawyers in mid-December and quickly accelerated his case by asking for a speedy trial.
By David Struett
 
Salesforce Tower Chicago, at left, looks mirror-shiny on a cloudy day.
Columnists
From new skyscrapers to Union Station redesign plans, 2024 will be a busy year for architecture
Bally’s planned casino and the fate of the Century and Consumers buildings are among the five architectural projects worth watching as this new year progresses.
By Lee Bey
 